Cadillac fine-tuning solid base for Rolex 24

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 22, 2025) – Six test sessions at Daytona International Speedway are in the books with three remaining for the three Cadillac Racing teams and 11 drivers to prepare for the 63rd Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) qualifications are scheduled for 3:25 p.m. ET Thursday on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn course that incorporates sections of the famous high-banked oval. The No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R rode to the 2024 pole with a track-record lap time of 1 minute, 32.656 seconds, and the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R completed the front row lockout.

Cadillac Racing will seek its fifth victory since 2017 in the race with an expanded lineup featuring the Nos. 10 and 40 hybrid racecars run by Wayne Taylor Racing and the No. 31 campaigned by Action Express Racing.

“Overall, I think we are leaving the Roar excited but know we have a lot more work to do in the few days leading up to the Rolex,” said Jordan Taylor, co-driver of the No. 40 Cadillac V-Series.R.

﻿”We are super excited to be back with Cadillac. I personally spent my entire career with them other than one year, which was last year, so I feel like I am back with family, a lot of familiar faces. It’s a brand-new car that I love and love to represent, especially being an American driver, so I am excited to get the week started.”

Cadillac Racing notes leading into the 15-minute qualifying:

The driver roster represents 8 Rolex 24 At Daytona overall victories (6 with Cadillac Racing), 7 FIA WEC Hypercar/LM1 championships, 11 24 Hours of Le Mans overall/class victories, 6 Twelve Hours of Sebring victories (4 with Cadillac Racing), and 3 IMSA/Grand-Am prototype championships. * Four current Cadillac Racing drivers have won the Rolex 24 At Daytona with Cadillac Racing in DPi competition: Kamui Kobayashi (2018, 2019), Ricky Taylor (2017), Filipe Albuquerque (2018), and Jordan Taylor (2017, 2019).

Cadillac Racing won the Rolex 24 At Daytona four consecutive years (2017-2020) and placed first and second in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Cadillac Racing’s victory in the 2017 Rolex 24 At Daytona was the first of five consecutive victories to start the season and led to the manufacturer, team and driver championships.

The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing entry is running the Dallara chassis that won the 2024 Petit Le Mans. The No. 40 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R is a new chassis, while the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R was also used in the season-concluding race at Road Atlanta.

See the exciting Cadillac production roster

Spectators will have the opportunity for an up-close look at the Cadillac V-Series vehicle lineup at the Cadillac display in the midway at Daytona International Speedway. Hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday.

What they’re saying

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 10)

Ricky Taylor, full season driver: “It was nice to get Kamui and Brendon into the team and getting them used to the car. We all, us drivers, are new to the car and program and the team is new to the Cadillac V-Series.R. So, I think we are just learning what makes the car perform and what knobs we can turn for the setup, what performs well and what doesn’t. We tried all our big changes at the Roar, that way for this week we have an idea of scale of how things work and fine tune for the conditions of the weekend. So, it was overall good.”

Filipe Albuquerque, full season driver: “The Roar felt good. We have a lot to do on the car and we got to drive the car in the wet as well. It’s just been learning about the car and all the settings that we can play within this car; it’s a work in progress. Qualifying will be about putting the car in the window as best as possible. In terms of pace, we will have wait to see and we will give it our best.”

Will Stevens, IMEC driver: “Overall, the Roar was fairly productive for us. The main objective is to get all the drivers through the car and being comfortable, which I think we achieved. Even having the wet session at the end, I think was a nice bonus to having driven the car in the dry and the wet. I think everyone feels comfortable in all conditions. I’d say that is the biggest box to tick. From a performance point of view, we worked through what we needed to try and learn ahead of race week to make sure we understand more of the new car we have and what it wants and needs to be able to be quick.”

Brendon Hartley, Rolex 24 At Daytona driver: “We had a smooth Roar with little to no issues. The team and my teammates did a great job to give me all the info I needed to get up to speed. I’m feeling comfortable in the car and enjoying being back in Daytona. We have a little bit of lap time to find before the 24. We will all be working hard over the next days to see if we can squeeze some more time out of it and also make sure we are as prepared as possible for everything the next days might throw at us.”

Cadillac Whelen (No. 31)

Jack Aitken, full season driver: “This past week has gone OK for us. There are a few things on the car which we needed to prove out and we have a couple of guys that are new to the car as well. So, it’s been a lot of ticking boxes. I think Thursday and Friday will be more about finding the performance in the car. The qualifying run, we’ve got half an eye on it, but really our focus will be on the race. We’ve got an eye on the weather as well as it’s pretty hard to say if it’s going to be cold, wet or sunny and we’re having to prepare for all three at the moment.”

Earl Bamber, full season driver: “I think it’s been a good build-up from the November test. The cars are super reliable. It’s good to see everyone from GM working with the evo changes that were made. We’ve got a well-handling racecar, so we just have to see where we flush out in qualifying and the race.”

Frederik Vesti, IMEC driver: “Being four drivers with quite limited amount of running is something to get used to, but I definitely got some good laps in and I feel very prepared for the race for my first ever GTP race and my first ever race with Cadillac, which is something I’m extremely excited about. We’ve done a lot of work with the car, gone in different directions trying to explore different things ahead of the race. I think we know we have a very solid base with the Whelen Cadillac, and now we just need to sort of fine-tune it and get ready for the race. The conditions might be different to what we had this weekend. So, a bit of fine-tuning before the race will probably be needed, but that’s the same for everyone.”

Felipe Drugovich, Rolex 24 At Daytona driver: “The Cadillac car is a pleasure to drive. I think that track is changing every time and there is not much you can see or predict from this testing. It’s just doing our job and trying to improve ourselves. I think in terms of driving or at least the driver’s perspective it is just trying to enjoy the whole experience because it’s the first time for me. It’s a pleasure just to be driving here and driving the Cadillac with this team.”

Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing (No. 40)

Jordan Taylor, full season driver: "After the Roar, I feel relatively good. It's hard to look at the timing sheets. I think everyone is working on their own programs and going through what they need to learn. For us, it was the first time doing proper laps in this car and with two cars ready to go in race prep. We checked off a lot of boxes, which was good. We leave the Roar in a good spot. All the drivers are relatively happy with the car and the balance. We have a new engineer on our car, so getting communication down has been a big part of the Roar.

Louis Deletraz, full season driver: “The Roar was great. We learned every lap and a lot of conditions – cold, sun and even rain – so we discovered the Cadillac V-Series.R even more. I think in terms of performance it’s hard to see because everyone is having different run plans. It definitely seems like it is not easy for us, but we are great team and have great people with us. We are getting better every night and day, and we have a few more nights until the race, so I am sure we can work it out and be competitive for the race and actually be fighting for something good.”

Kamui Kobayashi, Rolex 24 At Daytona driver: “I think being back with WTR and joining the team, we have started working properly as a team here at the Roar. I think as a team we are starting to progressively improve and try to understand what the car needs. Of course, with WTR using the Cadillac for the first time in GTP as well, I think we are still learning it. So far, we need some more work to do on the car this week. I am really happy to be back in the Cadillac with Wayne Taylor Racing again here at Daytona. We have good memories of 2019 and 2020 to win the race and obviously, we have the chance to do it again.”

