Miscellaneous

Daytona 500 Winner and Knoxville Native Trevor Bayne Brings Racing Expertise to Flatrock Motorclub

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

The Multi-Race Winner Across Numerous Series To Serve as Head Pro and Ambassador for Tennessee Motorsports Facility

WESTEL, Tenn. (Jan. 22, 2025) – The newly opened Flatrock Motorclub now boasts premier driving instruction to augment its status as a premier motorsports destination.

Trevor Bayne, winner of the 2011 Daytona 500 and a racer who earned more than 400 feature victories from karting to stock cars before ascending to the top of the NASCAR Cup Series, has joined Flatrock as its head pro and ambassador. The 33-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee, located just 30 miles east of Flatrock’s 3.5-mile, 23-turn circuit in Cumberland County, will assume a wide range of roles and responsibilities for the 800-acre facility that features exceptional garages, trackside villas and a state-of-the-art paddock with plans for a premium hotel, destination restaurants, campgrounds, brewery, winery and a natural amphitheater for hosting concerts and events.

Bayne has already begun developing a high-level driver coaching program for Flatrock members, and he is contributing to the design and build of a karting facility that will discover and inspire champion drivers of the future. Off-track, Bayne will use his extensive motorsports network and business experience to drive commercial and operational partnerships while generating new club memberships.

Bayne starts his new role in earnest this weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, where he will be onsite throughout the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the most prestigious endurance race in North America and the kickoff for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

“This is a full-circle moment for me,” said Bayne, who began his racing career at age 5 in go-karts. “I’m proud to be a part of the team that will provide high-level motorsport experiences in my home state of Tennessee, from karting all the way to a future FIM and FIA-certified Grade 2 track.

“Flatrock has been designed by racers for racers, featuring a challenging layout with world-class paving, alongside high-end hospitality amenities and services that make this a motorsports facility like no other.

“I’ve wanted to be a part of Flatrock since I first heard about it, and I’m especially pumped to be back behind the wheel to help our members reach their on-track goals. I’m incredibly thankful for this opportunity and am looking forward to the years ahead as dreams continue to become reality at Flatrock Motorclub.”

In addition to driving expertise, Bayne brings business acumen to Flatrock. Following his nine-year NASCAR career, Bayne became an entrepreneur, opening Mahalo Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee shop in his hometown of Knoxville. He also parlayed his time representing international brands and Fortune 500 companies as a racecar driver into being an expert NASCAR analyst on FOX broadcasts.

About Flatrock Motorclub:

Flatrock Motorclub is a premier motorsports destination featuring a world-class road course with thrilling elevation changes, premium garages, trackside villas and a state-of-the-art paddock. It offers members and visitors an unparalleled motorsports and entertainment experience, solidifying its reputation as a global leader in motorsports excellence. For more information, please visit www.FlatrockMotorclub.com

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
What Makes Audi’s S Line So Popular?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Format
03:19
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson wins the 39th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals
02:13
Video thumbnail
Eli Tomac Takes San Diego Supercross Victory
01:36
Video thumbnail
JR Motorsports to attempt Cup debut with Justin Allgaier 2025 Daytona 500
04:09

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Cadillac fine-tuning solid base for Rolex 24

Official Release -
Six test sessions at Daytona International Speedway are in the books with three remaining for the three Cadillac Racing teams and 11 drivers to prepare for the 63rd Rolex 24 At Daytona.
Read more

What Makes Audi’s S Line So Popular?

SM -
Discover what makes Audi’s S Line so popular. Explore its stylish upgrades, key features, and why it’s worth considering for your next car.
Read more

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: By the Numbers

Official Release -
0.034: As in seconds – the winning margin of victory in Corvette Racing’s 1-2 finish at the 2016 Rolex 24. Up until the 2023 LMP2 finish, it was the closest finish in race history
Read more

2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Format

SM Staff -
NASCAR announced that The Clash will come to historic Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time on February 2nd as the opening exhibition event for the 2025 season.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category