Daytona 500 Winner and Knoxville Native Trevor Bayne Brings Racing Expertise to Flatrock Motorclub

The Multi-Race Winner Across Numerous Series To Serve as Head Pro and Ambassador for Tennessee Motorsports Facility

WESTEL, Tenn. (Jan. 22, 2025) – The newly opened Flatrock Motorclub now boasts premier driving instruction to augment its status as a premier motorsports destination.

Trevor Bayne, winner of the 2011 Daytona 500 and a racer who earned more than 400 feature victories from karting to stock cars before ascending to the top of the NASCAR Cup Series, has joined Flatrock as its head pro and ambassador. The 33-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee, located just 30 miles east of Flatrock’s 3.5-mile, 23-turn circuit in Cumberland County, will assume a wide range of roles and responsibilities for the 800-acre facility that features exceptional garages, trackside villas and a state-of-the-art paddock with plans for a premium hotel, destination restaurants, campgrounds, brewery, winery and a natural amphitheater for hosting concerts and events.

Bayne has already begun developing a high-level driver coaching program for Flatrock members, and he is contributing to the design and build of a karting facility that will discover and inspire champion drivers of the future. Off-track, Bayne will use his extensive motorsports network and business experience to drive commercial and operational partnerships while generating new club memberships.

Bayne starts his new role in earnest this weekend at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, where he will be onsite throughout the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the most prestigious endurance race in North America and the kickoff for the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

“This is a full-circle moment for me,” said Bayne, who began his racing career at age 5 in go-karts. “I’m proud to be a part of the team that will provide high-level motorsport experiences in my home state of Tennessee, from karting all the way to a future FIM and FIA-certified Grade 2 track.

“Flatrock has been designed by racers for racers, featuring a challenging layout with world-class paving, alongside high-end hospitality amenities and services that make this a motorsports facility like no other.

“I’ve wanted to be a part of Flatrock since I first heard about it, and I’m especially pumped to be back behind the wheel to help our members reach their on-track goals. I’m incredibly thankful for this opportunity and am looking forward to the years ahead as dreams continue to become reality at Flatrock Motorclub.”

In addition to driving expertise, Bayne brings business acumen to Flatrock. Following his nine-year NASCAR career, Bayne became an entrepreneur, opening Mahalo Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee shop in his hometown of Knoxville. He also parlayed his time representing international brands and Fortune 500 companies as a racecar driver into being an expert NASCAR analyst on FOX broadcasts.

About Flatrock Motorclub:

Flatrock Motorclub is a premier motorsports destination featuring a world-class road course with thrilling elevation changes, premium garages, trackside villas and a state-of-the-art paddock. It offers members and visitors an unparalleled motorsports and entertainment experience, solidifying its reputation as a global leader in motorsports excellence. For more information, please visit www.FlatrockMotorclub.com