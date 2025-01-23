FOX SPORTS FILMS AND NASCAR STUDIOS TEAM UP FOR TWO NEW ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARIES MARKING THE START OF THE 2025 NASCAR SEASON

Debut Film The Madhouse: NASCAR’s Return to Bowman Gray Stadium, Narrated by Tom Rinaldi, Premieres January 27 on FS1 Ahead of The Clash

So Damn Close: Atlanta ’24 Debuts February 13 on FS1 Following the Duel at Daytona

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports Films and NASCAR Studios announce the premieres of two compelling new original documentaries marking the start of the 2025 NASCAR season.

THE MADHOUSE: NASCAR’S RETURN TO BOWMAN GRAY STADIUM narrated by FOX Sports’ Emmy Award-winning storyteller Tom Rinaldi, debuts Monday, Jan. 27 (7:00 PM ET, FS1). The film explores the rich and rollicking history of the venue while weaving a narrative that focuses on preparations for The Clash at Bowman Gray. Featuring exclusive interviews with NASCAR’s Jim France and Ben Kennedy, plus other notable racing figures such as Leonard Wood and Chocolate Myers along with Bowman Gray stalwarts Burt Myers, Jason Myers and Tim Brown, the documentary tells a story that intersects two unique worlds: the biggest motorsports series in North America, and the grassroots charm of small-town America at Bowman Gray Stadium.

To view the trailer for THE MADHOUSE: NASCAR’S RETURN TO BOWMAN GRAY STADIUM, click HERE.

SO DAMN CLOSE: ATLANTA ’24 premieres Thursday, Feb.13 (10:00 PM ET, FS1) immediately following the Duel at Daytona. Focusing on the closest three-way finish in NASCAR history between Daniel Suárez, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in last year’s Ambetter Health 400, the documentary will feature all three drivers getting together to revisit the dramatic race, plus separate shoots with their crew chiefs and spotters. The film provides candid exchanges and a forensic breakdown of the most pivotal moments of the race, revealing the untold stories on and off the track leading up to the split-second decisions that shaped the historic outcome.

“FOX Sports is excited to partner with NASCAR Studios to bring fans closer to the fast-paced racing action than ever before,” said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development and Original Programming, FOX Sports. “From the historic return to Bowman Gray to the unforgettable moments of last year’s race in Atlanta, these films not only showcase the electrifying action behind the world of motorsports but provide unprecedented access into the stories that bring this sport to life.”

“We’re thrilled to team up with FOX Sports to explore the rich stories of these two events,” said John Dahl, NASCAR Senior Vice President, Content. “It’s the first time the NASCAR Cup Series has been at Bowman Gray in over half a century, and last year’s race in Atlanta was historic in its own right. Our team at NASCAR Studios has enjoyed diving into these projects to help give them the attention they deserve.”

FOX NASCAR’s 25th season kicks off with The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 2, on FOX with coverage beginning at 6:00 PM ET.

THE MADHOUSE: NASCAR’S RETURN TO BOWMAN GRAY STADIUM and SO DAMN CLOSE: ATLANTA ‘24 are executive produced by Dahl and Tally Hair from NASCAR Studios and Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon and Nugent from FOX Sports. Griffin Van Malssen, Glenn Rocha (THE MADHOUSE), Ben Sliker (SO DAMN CLOSE), Ariana Rotstein, Carl Hansen, Michael Vayder and Rita O’Dea serve as producers.

