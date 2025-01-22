Truck Series PR

Freedom Racing Enterprises Grows by Adding Part Time Effort for 2025

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

The Team will field the No. 67 for Ryan Roulette in Three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Races

Mooresville, NC (January 22, 2025) – Spencer Boyd, owner of Freedom Racing Enterprises (FRE), announced today that the team will field the No. 67 in select NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2025. Ryan Roulette was also announced as the pilot for three races with sponsorship from VFW. Boyd will continue to drive the team’s full-time effort in the No. 76 in 2025.

This growth is in line with FRE’s strategy to operate an efficient team with a focus on performance where it matters the most. Additional races for the number 67 may strategically be added throughout the season.

“This is a great next step for our team,” commented team owner Spencer Boyd. “We wanted to expand with the right partners and in a manner that we can manage well. I want to be the truck team that screams patriotism, so with the addition of Ryan Roulette, a B-52 pilot for our military, I could think of no better place to start the No. 67 program. He has some great experience in ARCA and am delighted he has chosen FRE for the next step in his career.”

Ryan Roulette is currently racing part time in the ARCA Menards series since his first race in 2021.

An eager Ryan Roulette commented on the upcoming season, “I’m looking forward to getting in a truck and representing VFW in the (NASCAR Craftsman Truck) Series for the first time since they were on the hood with Ron Hornaday Jr. FRE has built a reputation of being a hard-working organization and Spencer is a fair businessman who knows what it’s like being in my position, so I naturally gravitated to all of those attributes when I was looking for the right team to partner with. They showed great improvement in their first year of operation and I look forward to helping build a strong program with the No. 67.”

The No. 67 has competed in 31 NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Series races since 1998. Most recently Jeffrey Earnhardt raced it once in 2024 and David Ragan has the most starts in the number with ten races.

The three races for Roulette are yet to be announced as the partnership develops.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
SPIRE MOTORSPORTS TO FIELD NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES, ARCA MENARDS SERIES ENTRY FOR COREY DAY IN SELECT RACES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Format
03:19
Video thumbnail
Kyle Larson wins the 39th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals
02:13
Video thumbnail
Eli Tomac Takes San Diego Supercross Victory
01:36
Video thumbnail
JR Motorsports to attempt Cup debut with Justin Allgaier 2025 Daytona 500
04:09

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Chandler Smith joins Garage 66 for 2025 Daytona 500 bid

Andrew Kim -
The 22-year-old Smith from Talking Rock, Georgia, will pilot the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford entry throughout the 2025 Daytona Speedweeks festivities as he attempts to make his first start in the Great American Race.
Read more

Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix introduces 1-Day Grandstand tickets for 2025 race

Official Release -
South Florida Motorsports (SFM) is thrilled to announce that 1-Day Grandstand tickets for the 2025 race weekend are now on sale here.
Read more

AO Racing Announces Partnership with Austin Hatcher Foundation as Official Charity for 2025 Season

Official Release -
AO Racing is proud to announce its official partnership with the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer for the 2025 racing season.
Read more

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing Teams Persevere and Prepare at the Roar Before the Rolex...

Official Release -
Five Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Customer Racing teams persevered through the annual Roar Before the 24 test event last weekend at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category