Freedom Racing Enterprises Grows by Adding Part Time Effort for 2025

The Team will field the No. 67 for Ryan Roulette in Three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Races

Mooresville, NC (January 22, 2025) – Spencer Boyd, owner of Freedom Racing Enterprises (FRE), announced today that the team will field the No. 67 in select NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2025. Ryan Roulette was also announced as the pilot for three races with sponsorship from VFW. Boyd will continue to drive the team’s full-time effort in the No. 76 in 2025.

This growth is in line with FRE’s strategy to operate an efficient team with a focus on performance where it matters the most. Additional races for the number 67 may strategically be added throughout the season.

“This is a great next step for our team,” commented team owner Spencer Boyd. “We wanted to expand with the right partners and in a manner that we can manage well. I want to be the truck team that screams patriotism, so with the addition of Ryan Roulette, a B-52 pilot for our military, I could think of no better place to start the No. 67 program. He has some great experience in ARCA and am delighted he has chosen FRE for the next step in his career.”

Ryan Roulette is currently racing part time in the ARCA Menards series since his first race in 2021.

An eager Ryan Roulette commented on the upcoming season, “I’m looking forward to getting in a truck and representing VFW in the (NASCAR Craftsman Truck) Series for the first time since they were on the hood with Ron Hornaday Jr. FRE has built a reputation of being a hard-working organization and Spencer is a fair businessman who knows what it’s like being in my position, so I naturally gravitated to all of those attributes when I was looking for the right team to partner with. They showed great improvement in their first year of operation and I look forward to helping build a strong program with the No. 67.”

The No. 67 has competed in 31 NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Series races since 1998. Most recently Jeffrey Earnhardt raced it once in 2024 and David Ragan has the most starts in the number with ten races.

The three races for Roulette are yet to be announced as the partnership develops.