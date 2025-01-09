SPIRE MOTORSPORTS TO FIELD NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES, ARCA MENARDS SERIES ENTRY FOR COREY DAY IN SELECT RACES

Open-Wheel Standout to Jump Start 2025 at Daytona International Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 9, 2025) – Spire Motorsports will field HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolets in select NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series races in 2025 for open-wheel standout and Hendrick Motorsports driver Corey Day.

Day, 19, will compete in four ARCA Menards Series races behind the wheel of the No. 77 Chevrolet beginning with the Feb. 15 Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway. In preparation for the event, Day will participate in the Jan. 9-10 ARCA Series test at the “World Center of Racing.”

In addition to the four-race ARCA slate, Day will compete in eight CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado. HENDRICKCARS.COM will serve as Day’s primary sponsor in all 12 events.

Veteran crew chief Mark McFarland will lead Day’s ARCA effort while Brian Pattie will continue to lead the No. 7 Silverado.

“When racing on dirt, you see the small, quarter-mile bullrings and the big, fast half-mile tracks,” explained Day. “Either way, the racing doesn’t change all that much. But on the pavement, you will run on everything from aggressive short tracks, to technical road courses and the beasts that are superspeedways. No matter the racetrack, there are several things I need to learn in these pavement cars to eventually gain that versatility. I’m excited to get down to Daytona, run some laps and build a notebook of knowledge about drafting tracks.”

Following the ARCA season-opener, Day is scheduled to return to the cockpit of the No. 77 Chevy at Phoenix Raceway (March 7), Sonoma Raceway (July 11) and Kansas Speedway (Sept. 26).

His eight-race CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will include:

Las Vegas Motor Speedway – March 14

Homestead-Miami Speedway – March 21

Martinsville Speedway – March 28

Bristol Motor Speedway – April 11

Rockingham Speedway – April 18

Nashville Superspeedway – May 30

Indianapolis Raceway Park – July 25

Darlington Raceway – August 30

Day began his career racing motorcycles and turned in two wheels for four at 10-years-old. He collected a host of micro-sprint victories from 2016 – 2020, including a win at the prestigious Tulsa Shootout in 2018. That same year, he was named King of California and scored back-to-back track championships at Plaza Park Raceway (2018-2019).

By 2020, Day progressed to the 410 sprint car ranks and quickly raced his way to the Winner’s Circle. A year later, he further diversified and bolstered his resume by becoming the youngest winner on the USAC National Midget Tour.

Two years later, Day dotted his schedule with 58 races, focusing mainly on midgets and sprint cars. The 2022 campaign saw Day collect 10 wins, 27 top fives, 35 top 10s and rookie of the year honors at the Chili Bowl – an iconic midget race in Tulsa, Okla.

“Corey has the raw speed that very few drivers have,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “What he’s done, at his age, in a sprint car is very impressive and it doesn’t take a critical eye to see that he has the tools to have an amazing career in NASCAR. Stock cars are a different animal than sprint cars but having Jeff (Gordon) and Kyle (Larson) in his ears is a big advantage. We’ll put Corey in good equipment with a very talented team behind him and do our part to contribute to his success. Everyone at Spire Motorsports is looking forward to seeing him on the track at Daytona and in all the events he has planned this year.”

Day continued to turn heads in 2023, earning 13 victories and following in his father’s footsteps to become a King of the West Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) 410 champion. He also picked up his first World of Outlaws win at the Gold Cup Race of Champions.

Last season, he raced full time in the High Limit Sprint Car Series while competing in select World of Outlaws events. He collected 10 wins, 25 top-five and 44 top-10 finishes in 73 starts on dirt, including his first victory at the famed Knoxville Raceway. He closed out his 2024 exploits with a win in a USAC Midget, to become the youngest winner in Turkey Night Grand Prix history.

The 2024 schedule also saw him transition to the pavement ranks where he scored a win in his late model stock car debut in the second of twin 40-lap features at Hickory Motor Speedway. Day continued to climb the ladder last season with four starts a piece in both the ARCA Menards and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.

“Those races will help me immensely,” said Day. “I think having any time on pavement helps me understand the feel of the car and even just how the shows run. When I was preparing for my first ARCA race last year, I had no feel for what to expect when I hit the race track. Now I have an idea of what to expect, but there will obviously be some growing pains to feel out. I have the baseline, I just need to continue to shape and refine my craft to continue to improve. I never thought my career would end up here. I only started racing sprint cars three years ago, so it is crazy how fast my career has progressed just in that time. I’m super grateful for all the people along the way that believed in me and my abilities to get me to this point.”



About HENDRICKCARS.COM …

HendrickCars.com is the online home for everything Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop more than 30,000 thousand new or pre-owned vehicles, locate centers for service and collision repair, receive a value to sell or trade their car, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company gives back to the community.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team will also field the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series.