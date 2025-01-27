Bayley Currey, Ross Chastain, and Matt Gould Added to Niece Motorsports’ No. 41 Team Driver Lineup

Trio of Drivers to Split Time in No. 41

Salisbury, NC (Jan. 27, 2025) – Niece Motorsports will once again field four entries in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series this season. The fourth, part-time entry, branded as the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado RST, features a blend of youth and experience split among multiple drivers.

Driftwood, Texas native, Bayley Currey, will return as a driver for the No. 41 team. Currey, who has made 48 starts for the team since 2019, is coming off an 18th-place points finish following his first full-time opportunity in 2024.

Having gained experience in all three NASCAR national series, Currey is known for his consistency behind the wheel and mechanical knowledge.

The 29-year-old will open the season driving at Atlanta Motor Speedway, primarily backed by Masked Owl Technologies. Masked Owl largely supported Currey’s efforts throughout 2024, and the company is eager to re-sign with the team for a second-consecutive season.

“I’m grateful to Al Niece and everyone at Masked Owl Technologies for continuing to believe in me and what we have going on the No. 41 team. This year will be fun to work with other drivers as we share the same goal of improving every week. Since we aren’t driving the whole year and points aren’t the main focus, I think that allows us the opportunity to try some different things to contend for wins. We are going to give it our best shot in every race.”

Masked Owl Technologies was established in 2023 with one goal: to meet clients’ process improvement needs through a tailored approach that prioritizes identifying the root cause of system issues first, then deploying an efficient, cost-effective, and targeted solution.

Alva, Florida’s Ross Chastain, will compete in five NCTS races in addition to his full-time NASCAR Cup Series role with Trackhouse Racing’s No. 1 Chevrolet.

Chastain’s schedule will see him compete in events at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, and Watkins Glen International.

A five-time race winner, Chastain has been instrumental to Niece Motorsports’ success since 2018. Last year, the veteran delivered the team its ninth victory at Darlington Raceway. (But, if you ask him, it should have technically been the team’s 10th series win).

“I’m looking forward to racing at all these tracks on my schedule this year,” said Chastain. “It’s hard to believe that this will be the eighth year that Al Niece has put me in one of his trucks. Everyone at Niece Motorsports treats me like family when I show up, and I think that’s a testament to what Al and Cody (Efaw) have built here in Salisbury. I’m also very thankful that Justin Marks and everyone at Trackhouse is on board with letting me compete in other series to stay sharp on Sundays. We had some good runs last year and know what to improve on to make this year even better, I feel like this team is as strong as ever now.”

Rounding out the No. 41 driver lineup will be Mooresville, North Carolina’s Matt Gould, son of Niece Motorsports’ winningest crew chief, Phil Gould.

Gould, 19, made his NCTS debut at the Milwaukee Mile in 2024 and later drove in one additional start at Martinsville Speedway. Primarily a Late Model Stock competitor in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, Gould’s schedule will be reveled at a later date.

“I’m very excited to get another opportunity to race in the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports,” said Gould. “I feel like we were on track to have some good results last year in my first couple of starts before issues prohibited it. So this year, to have more opportunities ahead as I continue to learn will be great. I’ve known Ross for six years now; he’s done so much for me, and Bayley and I are like brothers. So, it’s going to be awesome to work with them.”

Currey, Chastain, and Gould will work alongside full-time teammates, Matt Mills (No. 42), Christian Rose (No. 44), and Kaden Honeycutt (No. 45).

Competition personnel for the team will be revealed in the near future, along with additional partnership announcements.

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14. FOX Sports 1 will cover the Fresh From Florida 250 live at 7:30 PM ET.

