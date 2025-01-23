Poised for Success: Wright Motorsports Prepares for Rolex 24

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 23, 2025) – A thrilling new race season awaits Wright Motorsports as the accomplished Porsche team prepares for the iconic Rolex 24 at Daytona, the opening round of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The 24-hour endurance race, renowned as the longest event on the 11-round calendar, will feature the No. 120 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, driven by Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, Tom Sargent, and Ayhancan Güven.

Entering the season as newly crowned sports car racing champions, the established pairing of Adelson and Skeer is ready to tackle the challenges of the 2025 season. Joining them for the endurance campaign is Michelin Endurance Cup driver Tom Sargent, while Ayhancan Güven rounds out the roster for the Rolex 24. The dynamic young lineup recently completed the Roar Before the 24, a three-day test session where the entire IMSA field gathered to prepare for the season opener.

Over the course of the Roar, the drivers logged numerous laps in both daytime and nighttime sessions, collaborating closely with the Wright Motorsports engineers and crew to fine-tune the setup of the Porsche 911 GT3 R. In an event as unpredictable as the Rolex 24, victory often hinges not only on speed but also on reliability, clean execution, and exceptional teamwork. Wright Motorsports has built a reputation in the paddock for its precision, speed, and consistency in pit lane—key advantages in endurance racing. Every fraction of a second saved during a pit stop compounds over 24 hours, potentially making the difference between a podium finish and victory.

Having claimed the Rolex 24 title in 2022, Wright Motorsports aims to return to the top step of the podium this year with its young and determined driver lineup. Qualifying will stream live on Thursday, January 23, at 2:10 PM ET on Peacock and imsa.com/tvlive. Fans worldwide can catch the race, which begins at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 24. U.S. viewers can watch the entire race live on Peacock, while international fans can enjoy uninterrupted coverage on IMSA’s YouTube channel. All sessions will also have live audio coverage available at imsaradio.com. For more event details, visit IMSA.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

“We had a really successful Roar, with lots of positives to take into the race weekend. It was also really great to be able to win both races in VP Challenge, which gives me and the whole team a great confidence boost in our ability to produce the best possible results with our 911 GT3 R in the 24-hour race. Tom and Ayhancan have integrated seamlessly with the team, and it’s been a pleasure to work with them and also get to know them. It’s been a really amazing start to the season so far, and I know we can keep that momentum going into the race weekend.”

Elliott Skeer

“I’m beyond excited to be heading into my second Rolex 24 at Daytona. There’s something truly special about the first race being a 24-hour—talk about the ultimate team-building exercise for new members! We’re feeling confident and prepared to adapt in what is surely going to be a different race than in years past with the new systems in place. Ultimately, we’ll give it our all and see where we end up come 1:40 PM on Sunday.”

Tom Sargent

“I am so keen to undergo my biggest race weekend to date. It will be my first-ever 24-hour race and, obviously, my IMSA debut, so the excitement is high. We had a really strong test at the Roar, and I feel we are in a strong position with the car and the driver lineup. We have all been working together really well and are making some great progress. We have one of the youngest driver pairings in the field, so I can’t wait to see what we can do.”

Ayhancan Guven

“We completed a successful test program at Daytona. It’s been great working with Wright Motorsports and learning the new track. There are lots of strong teams and lineups in the GTD class; it will be a long race. Looking forward to it!”

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series and international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy, and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013, and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team, and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. In 2020, the team captured the GT World Challenge America Am championship. In 2021, Wright Motorsports had a wildly successful season, capturing nine championships across their five racing efforts.