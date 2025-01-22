IMSA

AO Racing Announces Partnership with Austin Hatcher Foundation as Official Charity for 2025 Season

DAYTONA, Fla. (December 22, 2025) – AO Racing is proud to announce its official partnership with the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer for the 2025 racing season. Through this exciting collaboration, AO Racing will be partnering with the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Diversionary Therapy hospital visits across the nation, merchandise fundraising efforts, and a special focus on Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month in September.

The new partnership builds on a successful collaboration in 2024, which included fan-activated fundraising events where fans had the chance to donate and win prizes, and saw tremendous success. Fan support helped raise critical funds for the Austin Hatcher Foundation, directly benefiting children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

“Partnering with the Austin Hatcher Foundation for the 2025 season is an incredible opportunity,” said Gunnar Jeannette, Team Principal of AO Racing. “We’ve seen the direct impact the Foundation has on children and families facing cancer, and we are honored to continue supporting this vital cause. This year, we are committed to going even further, with a deeper involvement in their programs and initiatives, and we can’t wait to see the positive change we can make together.”

The partnership between AO Racing and the Austin Hatcher Foundation will include nationwide hospital visits, where AO Racing team members and drivers will meet with children and families in treatment, as well as the launch of new fundraising initiatives, such as exclusive merchandise designed to raise awareness and funds for AHF’s mission. A special focus on Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month will be notably impactful, highlighting the foundation’s dedication to improving the quality of life of those affected by childhood cancer.

“Through our partnership, we aim to make a lasting impact both on and off the track,” Jeannette added.

The Austin Hatcher Foundation

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer provides free, integrative, evidence-based comprehensive care to children with cancer and every individual family member navigating the challenges of pediatric cancer. Through innovative mental, behavioral and social therapies, educational resources, and family-centered programs, the Foundation empowers families to succeed beyond a cancer diagnosis. Learn more at www.hatcherfoundation.org.

About AO Racing

Founded in 2022 by PJ Hyett and Gunnar Jeannette, AO Racing has swiftly risen to prominence in the world of professional sports car racing. With an unwavering commitment to on-track excellence and fan engagement, AO Racing commands attention with its fun liveries and fan-friendly presence, becoming a dynamic force in the sport. Central to AO Racing’s success is its unique blend of performance and personality. The iconic liveries of “Rexy” and “Roxy,” the T-Rex Porsche 911 GT3 Rawrs and “Spike” the LMP2 Dragon have captivated fans worldwide, earning AO Racing a dedicated following. With a focus on making racing accessible and enjoyable for enthusiasts of all ages, AO Racing has become a beloved favorite among motorsport lovers. The team has a global footprint, with strong efforts in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Asian Le Mans Series, European Le Mans Series, and the FIA World Endurance Championship. With passion, precision, and a touch of flair, AO Racing is writing the next chapter in the annals of motorsport history.

