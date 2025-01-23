Swifty Swine Pig Races Pace Fan Entertainment Ranging From Trapeze Artists to Dynamic Dance Performers

High-Flying Pages aerial troupe along with dance acts Boogie Storm and Funkanometry from “America’s Got Talent” to be featured in the Fan Zone for the Feb. 28 – March 2 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NASCAR doubleheader.

Popular “Trackside Live” show returns with co-hosts Kenny Wallace, John Roberts and Jose Castillo joined by some of your favorite NASCAR stars on Cup Series race day.

AUSTIN, Texas (Jan. 23, 2025) – The fan entertainment at the upcoming EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) will once again be a pig deal.

The fan-favorite Swifty Swine Pig Races return to highlight an assortment of family-fun entertainment for the Feb. 28 – March 2 NASCAR at COTA weekend that includes trapeze artists, dance performers that impressed on “America’s Got Talent,” captivating roving performers, live country music and “Trackside Live” with some of your favorite NASCAR drivers. The entertainment is free to all race attendees and available in the Fan Zone located in the venue’s Grand Plaza on Saturday, March 1, and Sunday, March 2.

The weekend’s main performers will undoubtably be the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and Xfinity Series (NXS) along with the IMSA-sanctioned VP Racing SportsCar Challenge (IMSA). The NXS will compete Saturday, March 1, at 1:30 p.m. with the Focused Health 250. IMSA will stage two 45-minute races that same day, one at 8:40 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m. The weekend will culminate with the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Swifty and his swine crew may not be as fast as the on-track action, but these porky competitors will put on quite a show. They may show off surprising speed and agility as they race to the finish line for that prized Oreo cookie sitting on a silver platter. Be sure to check out the Swifty Swine Pig Races at the venue’s soccer field Saturday (9:45 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.).

Here’s a glimpse of the other major entertainment with performance times:

The High-Flying Pages: America’s premier aerial troupe will impress with thrilling stunts on the Flying Trapeze as well as the Russian Swing. The Pages will ramp up the action by racing motorcycles inside the dizzying and death-defying confines of the steel-cage Globe of Death. Performance times in the Turn 15 area are 10:30 a.m. and Noon Saturday; 11 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Boogie Storm: These Stormtroopers of “Star Wars” fame can definitely do more than march. Featured on “America’s Got Talent,” this dance ensemble outfitted in the iconic Stormtrooper outfits will amaze as they show off their dance skills in an “Intergalactic Dance Off.” Performance times at the EchoPark Automotive Experience Stage in the Fan Zone are 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday; 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Funkanometry: This dynamic hip hop and pop dance duo doesn’t hail from another galaxy, but from Vancouver Island, Canada. They also are “America’s Got Talent” alumni that will bring their incredible dance moves as well. Funkanometry may be best known for their viral dance video to the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive,” which has more than 60 million views. Performance times at the EchoPark Automotive Experience Stage in the Fan Zone are 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday; Noon and 1:50 p.m. Sunday.

Neon Prophets: If you want to show off your own dance moves, stop by the EchoPark Automotive Experience Stage in the Fan Zone around lunch time both days. The Neon Prophets, a popular Fort Worth-based country music cover band, will perform a 45-minute set each day that includes songs from all the top artists. Performance times at the EchoPark Automotive Experience Stage in the Fan Zone are 12:15 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Trackside Live”: Co-hosts Kenny Wallace, John Roberts and Jose Castillo will be cutting it up with some of your favorite NASCAR drivers in this one-hour show. They will talk plenty of racing, but also be prepared for plenty of laughs and wild antics when Wallace is involved. The special guests will be announced closer to race week. Show time at the EchoPark Automotive Experience Stage in the Fan Zone is 11 a.m. Sunday.

The Fan Zone won’t be the only place where fans will be entertained by special performers. In addition to the daily acts, there will be several roving performers traveling throughout the grounds Saturday and Sunday:

Rock-IT The Robot: Rock-IT is a nine-foot tall, blue-and-green galactic ambassador of goodwill who wants to visit and know more about the NASCAR race fan. Rock-IT has a built-in sound system for speech and music; an animated face with moving eyes; brows and mouth; hands and arms built using a complex system of joints and cables with independently moving fingers; and numerous digital voices for speaking and singing.

RoboCars: Watch as these costumed performers transform into a mix of car makes, models and colors while showing off their dazzling driving skills.

AmirrorCAN Men: You can’t miss this trio in their custom-made, mirrored suits with each representing the red, white and blue of the American flag in a walking display of patriotism.

Strolling Plant: This plant will come to life before your eyes in his flower pot, driving around or standing on his mini-segway. The Strolling Plant talks as well, delivering plenty of humor and “plant-related” banter as he tours the grounds.

Fans camping at COTA will enjoy an additional entertainment treat with the debut of the Roaming Camping Party on Saturday, March 1, from 6-10 p.m. The Flying Ivories Dueling Pianos will travel from campground to campground aboard a mobile stage and entertain with an all-request, rock-and-roll singalong to get the party going. From Billy Joel to Aretha Franklin, from Sinatra to Metallica, from Johnny Cash to Katy Perry, they’ve got it covered for every music genre. The Roaming Camper Party will be in Lot N from 6-7:30 p.m., Lot H from 7:50-9 p.m. and Lot E from 9-10 p.m.

The NCS and NXS will return to the Lone Star State along with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for a May 2-4 visit to Fort Worth and Texas Motor Speedway (TMS). Fans can take advantage of the “Texas Two-Step” promotion between NASCAR at COTA and TMS. Speedway Motorsports will offer ticket purchasers of either NCS race a 20 percent discount if they would like to attend both. Click HERE for more information on the “Texas Two-Step” promotion or to purchase tickets.

Tickets:

Tickets for children ages 12 and under are just $10 for the March 2 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix NCS race and free for the March 1 NXS Focused Health 250 and IMSA-sanctioned VP Racing SportsCar Challenge. For individual tickets, weekend packages and camping, fans can visit NASCARatCOTA.com.

