Trackhouse Racing inks partnership with Red Bull; Connor Zilisch to make Cup debut at Circuit of the Americas

Trackhouse Racing announced a partnership with Red Bull that will make the brand the organization’s official energy drink entering the 2025 NASCAR season.

As part of the partnership, Red Bull will be sponsoring two of Trackhouse’s Chevrolet entries for a combined total of six Cup Series races this upcoming season. The brand will sponsor the organization’s newly formed No. 87 Chevrolet that is set to be piloted by Connor Zilisch, the latter of whom will make his inaugural start in NASCAR’s premier series at Circuit of the Americas (March 2). Red Bull will also sponsor Trackhouse’s No. 88 Chevrolet entry piloted by rookie Shane van Gisbergen for five Cup Series events, beginning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 16) before also appearing at Sonoma Raceway (July 13), Iowa Speedway (August 3), the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway (August 23) and at Kansas Speedway (September 28).

As a result, the iconic Red Bull brand returns to NASCAR for the first time since the brand’s racing team ceased operations following the 2011 Cup season. The announcement also comes as Trackhouse Racing continues to evolve by having five Chevrolet entries with different numbers appearing at least once throughout the upcoming Cup season. Aside from the No. 87 entry scheduled to appear at Circuit of the Americas in early March, the organization is set to field the No. 91 entry as part of its PROJECT91 program for four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Hélio Castroneves throughout this year’s Daytona Speedweeks, where they will bid for a spot for the 67th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February. Meanwhile, the No. 88 entry that is piloted by van Gisbergen is one of three full-time entries from Trackhouse that will be fielded alongside the No. 1 entry piloted by Ross Chastain and the No. 99 entry piloted by Daniel Suarez.

“It’s an incredible chapter in the history of Trackhouse Racing to welcome Red Bull back to NASCAR,” Justin Marks, founder/owner of Trackhouse Racing, said. “Red Bull is one of the most powerful brands in the world and it’s an honor for us to embark on a partnership with such an iconic company. Red Bull and Trackhouse share a passion for racing, stories, and memorable experiences. This is a huge win for our sport and a moment that will resonate with the millions of NASCAR fans around the world. I’m thrilled for Connor, Shane, and every member of Trackhouse to partner with who I consider to be the greatest motorsport company in the world. We are more than honored to welcome Red Bull to the Trackhouse Racing family.”

For Zilisch, the dual announcement of his Cup debut at Circuit of the Americas and Red Bull sponsoring him left him both shocked and excited ahead of his highly anticipated racing schedule in 2025. The 18-year-old Zilisch from Charlotte, North Carolina, is scheduled to campaign on a full-time basis for JR Motorsports (JRM) in the Xfinity Series after he won in his series’ debut with JRM from pole position at Watkins Glen International last September. A month prior to his first Xfinity victory, he had been announced as a Red Bull athlete.

Having inked a multi-year development contract with Trackhouse in January 2024, Zilisch’s previous accomplishments include winning the 24 Hours of Daytona, the 12 Hours of Sebring in the LMP2 division, and his first Craftsman Truck Series career pole at Circuit of the Americas for his series’ debut, all of which occurred in 2024. In 2020, he became the first American to achieve the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy. The Charlotte native looks to ascend further and grow his racing resume across NASCAR’s top division series in 2025.

NEWS: Welcome to The House, @RedBull!



Our official energy drink will serve as @shanevg97's primary partner for 5️⃣ races and for @ConnorZilisch's Cup Series debut at COTA.



DETAILS: https://t.co/6VZWK3Cwzi pic.twitter.com/YDmBU5vayI — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) January 23, 2025

“I was surprised when they presented me my Red Bull helmet and hat last summer and doubly surprised when they told me I would make my Cup debut in the No. 87 with a Red Bull paint scheme,” Zilisch said. “Red Bull is going to bring a lot more eyes to NASCAR and I think everyone will win when that happens.”

Photo by Ron Olds for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Compared to Zilisch, van Gisbergen is no stranger to Red Bull as he has been a brand’s athlete since 2016 when he won his first of three Supercars titles. The 35-year-old van Gisbergen from Auckland, New Zealand, took to the NASCAR competition by storm in July 2023 when he won in his Cup debut at the Chicago Street Course while driving Trackhouse’s PROJECT91 entry. This past season, he transitioned to NASCAR competition on a full-time basis by campaigning in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing. During the season, he won his first three career events, qualified for the Playoffs, and finished 12th in the final driver’s standings. He also made 12 Cup starts with Kaulig and notched his first career pole at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course last October.

With van Gisbergen announced last August as a full-time Cup competitor for Trackhouse in 2025, the New Zealander strives to be competitive while also setting a goal to deliver a victory to his brand, Red Bull, in NASCAR’s premier series.

“I have enjoyed a lot of new experiences and met a lot of new people since coming to NASCAR but it is nice to be joined by Red Bull who has been a big supporter of mine for many years back home,” Van Gisbergen said. “I’d love nothing more than to give Red Bull a victory as a way to thank them for joining myself, Connor and Trackhouse Racing.”

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to commence at Bowman Gray Stadium for the Cook Out Clash on February 2 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. This event will be followed by the 67th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway that is scheduled for February 16 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.