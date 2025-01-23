Andres Perez de Lara named full-time Truck competitor for Spire Motorsports in 2025

Andres Perez de Lara has been named a full-time driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet Silverado RST entry for Spire Motorsports for the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.

The news comes as the 19-year-old Perez from Mexico City, Mexico, is coming off an ARCA Menards Series championship-winning season with Rev Racing, where the driver became the first Mexican-born competitor to achieve a title in the ARCA division. Despite concluding the 2024 season winless, he wrapped up his first ARCA title by 41 points over teammate Lavar Scott and on the strengths of two poles, 10 top-five results, 17 top-10 results, and an average-finishing result of 6.5 throughout the 20-race schedule.

The 2025 season marks Perez de Lara’s first full-time campaign in any of NASCAR’s top three national touring series. He replaces Chase Purdy in Spire’s No. 77 entry and will be led by crew chief Chad Walter as he contends for the Rookie-of-the-Year title.

“It’s such a great opportunity for me and one that I have been working extra hard to get,” Perez de Lara said in a released statement. “It’s awesome to work with a team like Spire, and what that means for me as a driver having so many experienced and very accomplished people working with me to make the most of this opportunity. I think I’m looking forward to the competition more than anything; I’m ready to step up my game and ready to work on getting the most out of every race. Daytona can’t come soon enough. All the new tracks I’ll be racing will be another big challenge. I am really looking forward to it.”

Perez de Lara, who grew up competing in karts before ascending to the NACAM Formula 4, previously achieved the 2020 NASCAR Mikel’s Truck Series title and the 2022 NASCAR Mexico Challenge title. In 2023, the Mexico City native campaigned full-time in the ARCA Menards Series for the first time. After teaming up with Fast Track Racing for the season-opening event at Daytona International Speedway, he drove for Rev Racing for the remainder of the season. During his first ARCA campaign, he notched his first career pole at Michigan International Speedway, with 10 top-five results, 15 top-10 results, and an average finishing result of 8.5 throughout the 20-race schedule. He claimed the runner-up spot in the final championship standings at the season’s conclusion.

During his ARCA championship-winning campaign in 2024, Perez de Lara made his first two career starts in the Truck Series division. He notched a strong ninth-place finish in his series debut with Spire at World Wide Technology Raceway in June before he drove for Roper Racing during the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway in November, the latter of which he ended up in 31st place.

Entering the 2025 season, Perez de Lara becomes the second competitor announced to join Spire Motorsports’ Truck Series program full-time. He will be a teammate to Rajah Caruth, the latter of whom was announced to return as the driver of Spire’s No. 71 Chevrolet entry for a second season.

“As Spire Motorsports continues to look toward the future, it’s important that we identify who we expect to be long-term contributors to the growth of not only our organization but to the sport as a whole,” Jeff Dickerson, co-owner of Spire Motorsports, said. “Andres Perez da Lara has a very bright future. He has a huge upside and is already integrated into our processes and methods of preparation. We’re thrilled to officially add him to the Spire family.”

With his plans for next season set, Andres Perez de Lara’s 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series campaign is scheduled to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 14 as the event’s broadcast time is slated to commence at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.