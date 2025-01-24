Carl Ruedebusch Returns as Key Partner of Todd Gilliland

Ruedebusch Development & Construction and gener8tor to Spearhead Partnership

Mooresville, N.C. (January 24, 2025)- Wisconsin-based business owner, entrepreneur, and investor Carl Ruedebusch will return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) as a key partner of Todd Gilliland and the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse team during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. Ruedebusch will bring his network of partners to FRM, including the fan favorites Ruedebusch Development & Construction and gener8tor, with more partnerships being developed.

Returning for their third season with Gilliland and first season with the No. 34, gener8tor, a nationally ranked venture capital firm and accelerator that brings together startup founders, investors, corporations, job seekers, universities, musicians and artists will serve as the primary partner in multiple NASCAR Cup Series events for Gilliland.

With more than 75 programs spanning accelerators, corporate programming, speaker series, conferences, skills accelerators and fellowships, gener8tor is proud to return to FRM and Gilliland.

“We are honored to partner with Carl and Front Row Motorsports as we join Todd for another season and our first with the No. 34,” said Joe Kirgues, Co-Founder, gener8tor. “Todd has been a great ambassador for us, and we are looking forward to expanding our reach in some key markets.”

The Ruedebusch Development and Construction (RDC) colors will also return in the 2025 season. The full-service commercial construction and real estate development company returns with Gilliland for their fourth season in the NASCAR Cup Series and will be featured on the car throughout various events throughout the season.

Ruedebusch has been a key player in Gilliand’s NASCAR Cup Series career with FRM, supporting Gilliland’s quest to become one of the sports most improved drivers.

“This is an exciting new era for Front Row Motorsports,” said Carl Ruedebusch, President and CEO, Ruedebusch Development & Construction. “I am in full support of FRM and proud to continue my part in Todd’s career.”

Gilliland shares in the excitement with continuing his partnership with Ruedebusch and his partners in the new season.

“Mr. Ruedebusch, and his partners such as gener8tor, have been some of my biggest supporters since I joined the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Gilliland. “It’s more than a partnership; we’re family and I am thankful for all their support. I can’t do this without them.”

ABOUT gener8tor

gener8tor is a global venture firm and accelerator network that supports startups, workers, employers, artists and musicians across race, place and gender. gener8tor partners with companies, governments, universities, and nonprofits to operate programs and conferences in more than 41 communities across 22 states and two countries. Fast Company named gener8tor one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2021 and 2022. The International Trade Council recognized gener8tor as the Global Venture Capital Firm of the Year in 2022.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.