AMALIE MOTOR OIL RETURNS AS TITLE SPONSOR OF NHRA GATORNATIONALS TO OPEN 2025 SEASON

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (Jan. 24, 2025) – The NHRA announced today that Amalie Motor Oil will continue as the title sponsor of the 56th annual NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway on March 6-9.

The historic Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals will open the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season for the third consecutive year, as the NHRA begins its 74th season of racing. Tickets for the famed event are currently on sale, as all the stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle look to put their name in the famed Gatornationals history books.

The NHRA Gatornationals has been of the biggest weekends on the NHRA circuit for more than five decades and Amalie Motor Oil has been a longtime title sponsor of the historic race, with the partnership continuing for the highly-anticipated 2025 race.

“AMALIE Motor Oil is proud to continue as the title sponsor of the NHRA Gatornationals, one of the most iconic events in drag racing history. The Gatornationals represent passion, power, and performance — values AMALIE shares with racers and fans alike,” said AMALIE Motor Oil President and CEO Harry J Barkett. “As we gear up for the 2025 season, we’re excited to fuel the excitement and tradition that make this event a cornerstone of NHRA drag racing. Here’s to another thrilling year at Gainesville Raceway!”

In 2024, Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), J.R. Todd (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all won on the hallowed grounds of Gainesville Raceway to open the year. It marked the first double-up victory for Kalitta Motorsports, while six-time world champ Enders won the historic race for the first time.

This year, the loaded weekend at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals will also include the big-money Top Fuel All-Star Callout specialty race on Saturday, March 8, as well as the first race of the 2025 season in the Congruity Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown, and action in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

“Amalie Motor Oil has been a tremendous partner for so many years and they’ve been a name synonymous with the Gatornationals, one of the biggest races on the NHRA tour,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “We’re thrilled to see them continue as the title sponsor of a prestigious event to kick off our 2025 season. Starting the year at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals has provided plenty of excitement the last two seasons and we’re looking forward to another great season of NHRA racing.”

The Gatornationals have been filled with record runs and magical moments for more than 50 years, including eight victories from Funny Car legend John Force. Top Fuel legend Tony Schumacher and reigning Pro Stock world champ Greg Anderson both have five wins at the historic race.

Three-time NHRA Funny Car world champ Ron Capps has four Gatornationals victories, while other stars in action in Gainesville include reigning world champs Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle), Brittany Force, Matt Hagan, Doug Kalitta, Tony Stewart, and many more. Two qualifying sessions will take place on both Friday and Saturday, with the Top Fuel All-Star Callout also taking place on Saturday. That leads into eliminations on Sunday, with drivers aiming to grab a victory to kick off the 2025 NHRA campaign.

