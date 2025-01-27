EVENT RECAP: Wright Motorsports Earns Bittersweet Second Place at Rolex 24 at Daytona

NEXT UP: TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING

DAYTONA, Fla. (January 27, 2025) – Under sunny Florida skies on Sunday afternoon, Wright Motorsports secured an impressive podium finish at the 63rd Rolex 24 at Daytona. Racing the No. 120 Porsche 911 GT3 R, the team delivered a remarkable second-place result in the grueling 24-hour endurance event. However, the achievement came with a bittersweet note, as a late-race caution dashed their hopes of victory in the final hour.

The season began on a high note for the seasoned Porsche team, as they captured pole position for the longest race of the year, setting the tone for a competitive weekend. With drivers Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, Ayhancan Güven, and Tom Sargent, the team showed strong form from the start at Daytona International Speedway. Skeer claimed his first career pole position at the prestigious event, leading the field to the green flag on Saturday morning. His flawless opening stint saw the No. 120 Porsche dominate at the front of the field, establishing a consistent pace that would keep the car in contention throughout the race. Despite the ebb and flow of pit stop cycles and cautions, the team maintained their composure, consistently running in the top five and preserving the car for a strong finish.

Wright Motorsports demonstrated their hallmark efficiency and precision on pit lane, with flawless strategy calls and expertly executed pit stops playing a crucial role in their performance. As always, drama was inevitable at the Rolex 24. The No. 120 Porsche avoided several incidents, although it endured minor contact during the action-packed race.

The team led for a total of 140 laps, but heartbreak struck in the final hours. A poorly timed full-course caution forced the team to make an emergency pit stop for fuel while the pits were closed. Per IMSA regulations, this resulted in a drive-through penalty, dropping the team from the lead to ninth place. Undeterred, the drivers mounted an extraordinary comeback, climbing back to second position in the closing laps. With just ten more minutes, a victory fight might have been within reach, but time ran out, leaving the team to settle for second place.

Despite the disappointment of a narrowly missed win, Wright Motorsports begins the season in a strong position, earning valuable points in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the Michelin Endurance Cup. Exiting the Rolex 24, the team sits just ten points behind the championship leaders, poised for a competitive season ahead.

Next, Wright Motorsports heads to Sebring International Raceway for the Twelve Hours of Sebring, March 12-15. The second longest race of the year also marks the next round of the Michelin Endurance Cup. With drivers Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, and new addition Tom Sargent, the team will aim to improve on last year’s third-place finish. For more event details, visit IMSA.com.

DRIVER QUOTES

Adam Adelson

This Rolex 24 is very bittersweet. This is our second time racing at Daytona. We had such a strong car, such a strong driver lineup with an incredible team who knows how to call the strategy perfectly. We were leading and got super unlucky with that yellow flag. We thought our changes with the podium were done. Ayhancan had an insane drive to put us back on the podium after the final stop. Anytime you have a result like this—second on the second biggest endurance race in the world—and you feel this bad about not having won, it means you’re doing something right and it means you can expect more results like this in the future. We know what we can do. We performed well and did everything we needed to. Lady luck didn’t go our way today and that’s okay. That’s just the way this sport is. The team did an absolute incredible job from making difficult strategy jobs. Risky ones put us in the best position to win the race but also maximize our endurance points. They executed every pit stop flawlessly, and I can’t thank them enough. They did an incredible job.

Elliott Skeer

What an unbelievable, bittersweet, wild, emotional day this was. To be up front all day! We had an incredible car and team, and the drivers keep the car up front. We all had our little moments, as any driver does in an endurance race. Ultimately, to get in the car and be at the front of the grid felt amazing. It’s a wild feeling and when you’re in the lead with an hour to go, and a couple minutes later due to unforeseen things happening on track that are out of your control, you feel like you’re on the other end of the scale. To climb back to second in 40 minutes at the end of a 24-hour race, I don’t know how to put that into words. I’m so proud of this whole team and going through this adventure the way we did.

Tom Sargent

This feeling hurts, but is sweet at the same time. It’s bittersweet. If I was to think at the start of last week that we were going to get second place at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, I would have been over the moon, but when you know you came so close and something that was out of your control meant we didn’t end up there with a watch hurts a lot. I’m proud of everyone on this team. Everyone did a great job. It was my first 24 hour and I’m happy with how I did. The longest I had done was an eight-hour, so I didn’t have previous firsthand experience on how it was going to work. The team did amazing. The team was really on top of all their pit stops, their decisions, and our pit stops. The car was great every time we got in. This one will hurt for a little while, but it’ll sink in and make us hungrier when we come back next time.

Ayhancan Güven

This is the end of my first Daytona with Wright Motorsports and my teammates. We scored second place and I think everyone on the team did an amazing job. I’m really proud of us as a group. It was my first race with Wright and in IMSA. I really enjoyed working with them. As a group, they are really professional. The race was all about surviving in the first hours, which we managed. We had a great race car. We were careful in the last part in the race and brought the car back in one piece. We were leading until the last pit stop, and then there was a super unlucky full course caution where I was coming to pit, but they closed the pit. Unfortunately, I was out of fuel and it was my in-lap. This cost us an emergency stop and then a penalty. We went from first to ninth, and we were the last car the lead lap. In the last 40 minutes they told me to go all in. I tried my best and it was only second place. If we had ten more minutes, we could have made it. I’m so proud of the performance we showed.

Wright Motorsports

