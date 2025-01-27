North Carolina Education Lottery Named Entitlement Partner for NASCAR Xfinity Series Return to Rockingham Speedway

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (Jan. 27, 2025) – Today, officials from Track Enterprises and the North Carolina Education Lottery (NCEL) announced an entitlement partnership for NASCAR’s celebrated return to Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire NASCAR Xfinity Series race will headline the marquee when the Xfinity Series hits the legendary pavement for the first time in two decades at the famed Richmond County oval April 18-19.

“We’re proud to be part of NASCAR’s return to the Rock in April with our sponsorship of the NCEL 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race,” said Mark Michalko, chief executive officer of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Being part of this exciting racing tradition in North Carolina helps support the lottery’s mission to raise money for education. We’re racing to raise, for the third year in a row, more than $1 billion for this good cause. With the support of racing fans in our state, we can make it to the Winner’s Circle again this year.”

The N.C. Education Lottery raises more than $1 billion a year to support public education programs in the state.

Most recently, the NCEL sponsored the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at the Rock in April 2013 where 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson took the checkered flag.

Rockingham Speedway, formerly named North Carolina Motor Speedway, was a staple on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for nearly 40 years and included a veritable who’s who of stock-car racing royalty on its list of previous winners.

The Xfinity Series was a regular player at the historic venue from 1982-2004 and features a cast of winners who went on to be some of the sport’s most respected names including David Pearson, Sam Ard, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Harry Gant, Mark Martin, Terry Labonte and Jamie McMurray.

Martin was an indomitable force at Rockingham in Xfinity Series competition throughout his career having collected 11 wins in 25 starts, including four straight during the 1996 and 1997 seasons. McMurray matched Martin’s four-peat by recording four wins in a row from 2002-2004.

Last August, Track Enterprises announced it reached an agreement with Rockingham Speedway ownership to bring the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series back to the venerable Richmond County speedway Easter Weekend.

“The North Carolina Education Lottery is such an incredible tradition and supports so many schools, students and families across the state,” said Bob Sargent, President, Track Enterprises. “The NCEL supported the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at Rockingham Speedway back in 2013 and we’re thrilled to welcome them back in a big way in 2025. We’re eager to welcome race fans back to one of the most iconic and historic ovals not only in North Carolina but anywhere in America. Having the support of the NCEL and being able to advance its mission with our fans is incredibly gratifying for our team and the entire region. We’re also very thankful to Black’s Tire for their partnership. You can truly feel the excitement building around this event.”

Fans can log on to racetherock.com for continuing details, schedule updates or to purchase tickets for NASCAR’s highly anticipated return to Rockingham Speedway April 18-19.

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black’s Tire from Rockingham Speedway will be televised live on the CW Saturday, April 19, beginning at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight time. The race will broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About North Education Lottery …

The N.C. Education Lottery ranks as one of the most successful and responsible lotteries in the U.S. with more than $5 billion in sales annually and earnings of more than $1 billion for education in North Carolina. The funds help counties build and repair schools, help local school systems with salaries of support staff and student transportation, provide for a free, academic pre-school for at-risk four-year-olds, and support the Next NC Scholarship that awards college scholarships based on financial need. To learn more about the state lottery, visit www.nclottery.com, www.NCPlaySmart.com and follow on social media on Facebook @nclottery: https://www.facebook.com/nclottery, Instagram @nclottery: https://www.instagram.com/nclottery, and X @nclottery: https://x.com/nclottery.

About Rockingham Speedway …

Located in Richmond County, N.C., Rockingham Speedway opened as a flat, one-mile oval on Oct. 31, 1965. It was reconfigured to a one-mile (1.017 miles) high-banked, D-shaped oval in 1969.

In 2018, a new ownership group took over the facility and renamed it Rockingham Speedway & Entertainment Complex. On Nov. 18, 2021, N.C., Governor Roy Cooper signed the 2021-2022 North Carolina state budget allocating $9 million to support reinvestment in the facility. The state funds, along with ownership investment, allowed for redevelopment of the racetrack including the racing surface and extensive repairs. Today, the facility hosts a wide variety of events including karting, road racing, endurance racing, concerts and more. In 2025, Rockingham Speedway will welcome the return of NASCAR for the first time since 2013.

About Track Enterprises …

Track Enterprises has been promoting motorsports events since 1985. Based in Macon, Ill., a dedicated staff, led by longtime promoter Bob Sargent, organize and promote upwards of 80 races a year across the eastern half of the United States. Track Enterprises was responsible for the highly-acclaimed return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series to the Milwaukee Mile in 2023.