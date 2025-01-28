RAPPER BIG BOI NAMED AMBETTER HEALTH 400 PACE CAR OFFICIAL

HAMPTON, Ga. (Jan. 28, 2025) – Diamond-selling recording artist, rapper, songwriter, producer, actor, and philanthropist Big Boi will lead NASCAR’s stars to the green flag at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Feb. 23.

Well known as one half of Outkast and the Dungeon Family’s foremost wordsmith, Big Boi will serve as the Honorary Pace Car Official during the Ambetter Health 400.

Big Boi’s career has been prolific, achieving stardom as a member of the hip hop duo Outkast and topping the charts with hits like “Ms. Jackson”, “So Fresh, So Clean”, and “The Way You Move”. The legendary duo sold over 25 million albums and garnered seven GRAMMY Awards, becoming the first and only hip hop artist to win the Grammy for album of the year.

In 2010, Big Boi made his proper introduction as a solo artist with Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty. A modern classic, it captured #3 on the Billboard Top 200 and landed on Pitchfork’s “100 Best Albums of the Decade So Far’.” Following a succession of high-profile album releases, Big Boi released his Boomiverse in 2017. The smash single “All Night” soundtracked a high-profile Apple Animoji commercial, blew up radio, and clocked 40 million streams within a year. In addition to his music career, Big Boi has made several appearances in film and television, including a starring role in the 2007 film “Who’s Your Caddy?” as well as his own RV renovation-based show on Hulu called “Big RV Remix”

As the Pace Car Official for the Ambetter Health 400, Big Boi will guide the NASCAR Cup Series grid through the opening pace laps and set them loose for 400 miles of action on Atlanta’s high banks.

The Ambetter Health 400 is the main event of Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend, which features races across all three of the sanctioning body’s national touring series. The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series hits the 28-degree high banks first for the Fr8 Racing 208 at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 22, followed by the second leg of Atlanta’s NASCAR Doubleheader: the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series event at 5 p.m. ET. NASCAR’s Cup Series stars duel for 400 miles on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m. in the Ambetter Health 400.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Feb. 21-23 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

