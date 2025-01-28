Ford Performance NASCAR – 2025 Clash Advance

CLASH AT BOWMAN GRAY STADIUM

Sunday, February 2, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

The NASCAR Cup Series will return to Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time since 1971 when the season-opening Clash takes place Sunday night in Winston-Salem, NC. After a successful three-year run at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, NASCAR is going back to its roots as Bowman Gray hosted its first series event in 1958.

LOOKING AT THE 2025 FORD CUP LINEUP

There have been a few changes to the Ford lineup since the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season ended. RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports have both expanded to three teams while the newly-branded Haas Factory Team has one entry after the Stewart-Haas organization closed its doors. Here’s a look at this weekend’s roster.

Driver – Car Number (Team)

Austin Cindric – No. 2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Team Penske)

Noah Gragson – No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Front Row Motorsports)

Brad Keselowski – No. 6 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (RFK Racing)

Ryan Blaney – No. 12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Team Penske)

Tim Brown – No. 15 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Rick Ware Racing)

Chris Buescher – No. 17 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (RFK Racing)

Josh Berry – No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Wood Brothers Racing)

Joey Logano – No. 22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Team Penske)

Todd Gilliland – No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Front Row Motorsports)

Zane Smith – No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Front Row Motorsports)

Cole Custer – No. 41 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Haas Factory Team)

Cody Ware – No. 51 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (Rick Ware Racing)

Ryan Preece – No. 60 Ford Mustang Dark Horse (RFK Racing)

FORD’S CLASH HISTORY

The Clash has been held in some form since 1979 and Ford has won it 10 times by seven different drivers. The best stretch in the event for Ford undoubtedly came during a three-year winning streak in which Rusty Wallace, Mark Martin and Dale Jarrett all reached Victory Lane from 1998-2000. Jarrett owns three of Ford’s 10 victories (1996, 2000, 2004) in the event and on two of those occasions (1996 and 2000) he went on to win the Daytona 500.

FORD’S HISTORY AT BOWMAN GRAY

Ford has won more NASCAR Cup Series races at Bowman Gray Stadium than any other manufacturer. In the 29 races held at the quarter-mile track, Ford has 12 victories. The list of Ford winners is a virtual Hall of Fame lineup that includes Glenn Wood, who leads the way with four, including three straight during the 1960 season. Junior Johnson is next on the list with three while David Pearson, Richard Petty and Bobby Allison have one Ford win each. NASCAR officially recognized Allison’s win in 1971 last October, upping his career win total to 85 and moving him into fourth on the all-time list. That also represents the first official series victory for Mustang.

LOGANO WINS INAUGURAL CLASH AT THE COLISEUM

For the first time in NASCAR history, the Clash was held at a place other than the Daytona International Speedway as the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum hosted the event on February 6, 2022. The specially-made quarter-mile asphalt track delivered in the main event as Logano, who won his heat race, passed Kyle Busch on lap 116 and led the final 35 to become only the second Ford driver to win the Clash more than once. Logano, who also captured the event in 2017, joined Dale Jarrett (three-time winner) with multiple Ford victories.

ELLIOTT CLAIMS FORD’S FIRST CLASH VICTORY AT DAYTONA

Bill Elliott became the first Ford driver to win a non-points event in the NASCAR Cup Series on February 8, 1987 when he captured the Busch Clash. The format that year was a single 20-lap run (50 miles) with no pit stop required. Elliott, who started on the pole in his No. 9 Coors Thunderbird after a blind draw, fell back to sixth on the start after Terry Labone and Ricky Rudd were involved in an accident on the first lap. On the ensuing restart, Elliott steadily reeled in leader Darrell Waltrip and passed him on lap eight. Elliott led the final 13 laps and won with an average speed of 197.802 mph, a record that still stands for the event. A week later, Elliott won his second Daytona 500.

LOGANO BREAKS CLASH DROUGHT

Joey Logano snapped a 13-year Ford winless drought when he won The Clash in 2017, making him the manufacturer’s first victor since Dale Jarrett in 2004. Logano found himself in the right place at the right time, taking the lead after Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski made contact on the final lap. Keselowski had a run and was trying to pass Hamlin, whose attempt at blocking came too late and resulted in both cars colliding. That enabled Logano to get through and win the Clash for the first time in his career. Four Ford drivers finished in the top six spots as Danica Patrick was fourth, Kevin Harvick fifth and Keselowski sixth.

KESELOWSKI PREVIEWS 2018 SEASON WITH CLASH WIN

In a foreshadowing of what the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series would look like, Brad Keselowski took Ford to victory lane in the Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway. Keselowski led a Ford sweep of the top four finishing positions as he took the lead on lap 39 of the 75-lap feature and never looked back, holding off Joey Logano, Kurt Busch and Ryan Blaney, respectively. It marked the second straight Clash win for Ford and served as a springboard that saw the Blue Oval lead the series with 19 wins and capture the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championships.

FORD CUP WINNERS AT BOWMAN GRAY

Jim Reed – March 30, 1959

Glenn Wood – April 18, 1960

Glenn Wood – June 25, 1960

Glenn Wood – August 23, 1960

Glenn Wood – July 13, 1963

Marvin Panch – March 30, 1964

Junior Johnson – August 22, 1964

Junior Johnson – May 15, 1965

Junior Johnson – August 28, 1965

David Pearson – August 10, 1968

Richard Petty – August 22, 1969

Bobby Allison – August 6, 1971

FORD’S CLASH WINNERS

1987 – Bill Elliott

1992 – Geoffrey Bodine

1996 – Dale Jarrett

1998 – Rusty Wallace

1999 – Mark Martin

2000 – Dale Jarrett

2004 – Dale Jarrett

2017 – Joey Logano

2018 – Brad Keselowski

2022 – Joey Logano