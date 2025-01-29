Kyle Larson to attempt 10th Clash start at Bowman Gray

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to mark Kyle Larson’s 11th as a full-time competitor in the series and fifth in a row driving the No. 5 Chevrolet entry for Hendrick Motorsports (HMS). Before his quest to win both a first Daytona 500 and a second Cup title commences in the middle of February, he enters this upcoming weekend’s Cook Out Clash festivities at Bowman Gray Stadium with a goal to make his 10th career appearance in the pre-season exhibition event.

A native of Elk Grove, California, Larson made his inaugural presence in the Clash during the 2015 season when the event occurred at Daytona International Speedway. By then, he was driving the No. 42 Chevrolet entry for Chip Ganassi Racing and had earned a starting spot for the event by virtue of notching his first Cup career pole at Pocono Raceway in July 2014. Starting at the rear of the field, Larson survived a crash-filled event to finish fifth in his first Clash start. He would survive another crash-filled event in 2016 to notch his career-best result in the event to date of fourth place.

Throughout his next three Clash starts, Larson finished no higher than 10th after he was involved in on-track incidents in all of his starts. Despite being involved in two late-race incidents during the 2020 event, the Californian would muscle his way to finish a career-best fourth for a second time.

Amid being suspended for using a racial slur during an iRacing event in 2020 and rallying in 2021 to claim his first Cup Series championship while driving the No. 5 HMS Chevrolet, Larson would compete in the last three Clash events that have occurred at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. During his three starts at the Coliseum, he finished in fifth place in all of them.

Through nine previous starts in the Clash, Larson has racked up six top-five results, seven top-10 results, four laps led, and an average finishing result of 7.89. Despite finishing in sixth place in the 2024 driver’s standings, he will have to earn a starting spot for the 2025 Clash either through one of four Heat qualifying races scheduled for February 1 or through the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier Race that will occur on February 2 before the main event.

Currently, Larson is tied with Austin Dillon in having the fifth-most Clash starts among active competitors all-time at nine. As he attempts to qualify for his 10th career Clash start this upcoming season, he will also attempt to become the 26th competitor to win NASCAR’s pre-season exhibition event and pilot the No. 5 HMS entry to its first-ever Clash victory. Should he emerge victorious, he would also record the first Clash victory for HMS since former HMS competitor Jimmie Johnson made the last accomplishment in 2019.

The 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium is scheduled to occur on Sunday, February 2, with a starting broadcast time at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.