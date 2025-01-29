Toyota GAZOO Racing Weekly Preview 1.29.25

This Week in Motorsports: January 27 – February 2, 2025

· NCS: Bowman Gray Stadium – Feb. 1-2

PLANO, Texas (Jan. 29, 2025) – NASCAR racing returns for the annual, non-points-paying Clash to kick off the 2025 racing season at Bowman Gray Stadium. Drivers will compete in heat races at the flat, 0.250-mile short track on Saturday, as well as a last-chance qualifying race Sunday evening, to determine the 23 teams competing in the 200-lap main event Sunday night.

NASCAR National Series – NCS

NASCAR returns to Bowman Gray … This year’s Clash takes place at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, hosting its first NASCAR Cup Series race since 1971. Bowman Gray has seen some of NASCAR’s greatest competitors during the Cup Series’ first stint at the track in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, which includes the likes of Richard Petty, who won there four times and lastly in 1970.

Briscoe, Herbst make their Camry XSE debuts … Also, in this year’s Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, will be the debuts of Chase Briscoe and Riley Herbst in Toyota Camry XSEs. Indiana native, Briscoe, begins his tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota in the No. 19 Camry XSE this weekend. Briscoe enters the 2025 season with two career victories, 13 top-fives and 30 top-10s. Herbst, piloting the No. 35 Camry XSE for 23XI Racing, enters his first full-time Cup Series season in 2025. Herbst has been a part of the Toyota family in the past through the Truck and Xfinity Series, lastly driving with Team Toyota in 2020. The Las Vegas native has eight career Cup Series starts to-date, with two top-10s earned in 2023.

Toyota seeks third straight Clash victory … After Denny Hamlin’s victory in Los Angeles a year ago, Toyota will go for its third consecutive win in the Clash this Sunday, and fifth in the last six events. Hamlin, who sits second in career Clash victories, also seeks his fifth career Clash victory that would put him one behind the late Dale Earnhardt for the most all-time.

