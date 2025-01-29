NEW REGULAR SEASON CHAMPIONSHIP PART OF $25 MILLION OVERALL PURSE FOR NHRA RACERS DURING THRILLING 2025 SEASON

Along with event and championship purses, as well as several bonus programs, NHRA to also award regular season champ in professional categories

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 29, 2025) – Ahead of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, NHRA officials announced today that $25 million in purse and payouts will be awarded to teams during the 20-race national event schedule.

The multi-million dollar payout includes the event purse for drivers in the Mission Foods and Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series on the national event tour, as well as the year-end championship purse for the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, payouts for the All-Star Callout races in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in the four professional categories and other incentive programs.

It also includes the payout for a regular season championship, which will be introduced this year and will be awarded to the regular season points leader in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. NHRA is set to award almost $400,000 of additional purse to the regular season champions in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle, contributing to the $25 million up for grabs this year during the highly-anticipated 2025 season.

“It is always our goal to incentivize our amazing racers at all levels and we’ve been intently focused on introducing new ways to reward our drivers and race teams. We’re excited to award $25 million to these incredible teams and competitors who race at such a high level and put on a tremendous show for our fans across the country,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “We are thrilled to introduce programs like a regular season championship across our four professional categories, which provides added excitement to the regular season and the world’s biggest drag race, the Cornwell Quality Tools U.S. Nationals. From our specialty races and bonus programs to our battle for regular season and world championships, we are looking forward to a spectacular 2025 season.”

The 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Series season opens March 6-9 with the 56th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at legendary Gainesville Raceway, the first of 14 races during the regular season. The points reset for the championship competitors during the last six races of the year, with the Countdown to the Championship playoffs determining the overall world champion across the NHRA’s four professional categories.

In 2024, Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Austin Prock (Funny Car), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle) claimed world championships in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Brown won his fourth title in the loaded category, while Prock picked up his first championship in dominant style. Greg Anderson won his sixth world title in Pro Stock in a winner-take-all final round and Herrera rolled to his second straight title.

Doug Kalitta (Top Fuel), Prock, Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) and Herrera were the points leaders at the conclusion of the regular season. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Regular Season

March 6-9: 56th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

March 21-23: 40th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Firebird Motorsports Park, Phoenix

March 27-30: 65th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

April 11-13: 25th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

April 25-27: 15th annual NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

May 16-18: 25th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

May 30-June 1: 12th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H.

June 6-8: 24th annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 20-22: 5th annual Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, Richmond, Va. This will be a two-day pro event with three qualifying sessions on Saturday.

June 26-29: 19th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

July 18-20: 36th annual Muckleshoot Casino Resort NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Seattle

July 25-27: 37th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

Aug. 14-17: 43rd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 27-Sept. 1: 71st annual Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis.

NHRA COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYOFFS

Sept. 11-14: 40th annual Reading NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 19-21: 17th annual NHRA 4-Wide Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte.

Sept. 26-28: 14th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 9-12: 40th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Dallas

Oct. 30-Nov. 2: 25th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

Nov. 13-16: 60th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif.

For more ticket information, please visit www.NHRA.com

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.