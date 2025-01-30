NHRA SUMMIT RACING JR. DRAG RACING LEAGUE FEATURES FULL SLATE OF EVENTS DURING 2025 SEASON

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 30, 2025) – NHRA announced the season schedule for the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, featuring a host of special events in 2025 as Summit Racing Equipment also returns as the title sponsor of the popular racing league for youth ages 5-17.

Celebrating its 33rd year, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League provides a great platform for young racers to perform at a high level and will again feature eight-car shootouts that take place at seven different NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series national events, as well as the popular Right Trailers NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League Western Conference Finals at the Texas Motorplex on June 12-14 and the Right Trailers NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals on July 17-19 at Bristol Dragway. The Jr. Drag Racing League will also compete in the divisional finals across the seven NHRA divisions.

Summit Racing Equipment continues to be a longtime supporter of the series, which continues to grow at an impressive rate.

“The NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League continues to be an incredible program for young racers and Summit Racing Equipment is proud to continue as the title sponsor of the category,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports & Events Manager. “All of these special events, from the national shootouts to the divisional finals and the conference finals, have created great platforms for these junior drag racing competitors to shine.”

The eight-car shootouts debuted three years ago and will take place at NHRA national events across all seven divisions, beginning with the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals on April 25-27 at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte. The final round takes place on Sunday and will be included on the television broadcast during eliminations on FS1, with racers running alongside the stars in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

In addition to the television spotlight, the event winner will take part in the parade of championships, giving the sport’s rising stars an opportunity to be recognized at the track and on NHRA.tv.

The special eight-car shootouts for NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League will also take place at Pacific Raceway in Seattle on July 18-20, Brainerd International Raceway on Aug. 14-17, Maple Grove Raceway on Sept. 11-14, World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis on Sept. 26-26, Texas Motorplex in Dallas on Oct. 9-12 and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip on Nov. 13-16.

Another annual highlights are the conference finals events. Texas Motorplex will host the Right Trailers NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League Western Conference Finals for the second time on June 12-14. Bristol Dragway continues as the site of the Eastern Conference Finals with racing slated for July 17-19. Each event’s schedule includes a full slate racing activities, culminating in the crowning of eight individual champions.

The division championship competition continues to grow at a strong rate as well, with all seven divisions hosting a Summit Jr. Drag Racing League Division Finals. Division 2 and Division 6 finals in the category will take place in conjunction with the Summit E.T. Finals. All seven divisions will host a season championship points series throughout their season and complete schedules are available at jrdragster.nhra.com.

“We’re thrilled to announce all of the great events the NHRA has in store for our Summit Junior Drag Racing League competitors in 2025,” said Jason Galvin, NHRA Sportsman Racing Manager. “This program continues to be the base for everything we do in drag racing. Some of the brightest stars in NHRA started in a junior dragster – Shawn Langdon, Erica Enders, Leah Pruett, Justin Ashley – and we know the next wave of sportsman and professional racers come from these ranks as well. The support of major companies like Summit, helping to give these racers a spotlight during national events, and Right Trailers, with their continued support of the two Conference Finals events, will ensure our youngest competitors have an even bigger spotlight in 2025 and beyond.”

NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League competitor’s race cars, called Jr. Dragsters, are half-scale versions of the iconic Top Fuel dragsters. They go as fast as 85 mph and as quick as 7.90 seconds in the eighth-mile using a five-horsepower, single-cylinder engine, though younger age groups are restricted to slower times and speeds.

Since its start in 1992, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League has provided a place for young racers to compete and been the start for many top NHRA professional drivers. The list includes world champions like Pro Stock’s Erica Enders and Top Fuel driver Shawn Langdon, who won a JDRL national championship in 1997, as well standouts such as Top Fuel’s Leah Pruett and Justin Ashley; Funny Car driver J.R. Todd; Pro Stock competitors Deric Kramer and Chris McGaha; Pro Stock Motorcycle rider Gaige Herrera and many more.

For more information on the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, please visit http://jrdragster.nhra.com/. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Summit Racing Equipment

Summit Racing Equipment has been the World’s Speed Shop® for over 50 years! Summit Racing is the world’s largest e-commerce, mail order, and retailer of performance automotive parts and accessories. Summit Racing offers a huge selection of parts in stock from over 1,500 manufacturers for all forms of racing, street performance, off-roading, restoration, tools, and yes, diesel. It also offers fast ground service shipping to most areas of the country and same-day shipping on in-stock items. Summit Racing has the industry’s top-rated customer service and a full-time technical department to answer your questions. With headquarters in Tallmadge, Ohio, Summit operates distribution and retail stores in Tallmadge, Sparks, NV, McDonough, GA, and Arlington, TX.

Summit Racing Equipment

About Right Trailers

Right Trailers is an authorized dealership for the most respected brands and parts suppliers in North America. Founded in 2004, Right Trailers has grown to include four locations with more than 800 trailers and 10,000 parts in inventory. Locations serving Lakeland & Ocala, FL, Caledonia, WI and their new location opening this Fall in Halifax, NC. Right Trailers is quickly becoming the leading trailer dealership in the country. They offer a six-day-a-week trailer service, full customization, and a leading-edge digital experience. Right Trailers prides themselves on being socially responsible, knowledgeable, family-oriented, and forward-thinking.

Right Trailers offers new and/or pre-owned trailers, a friendly knowledgeable sales experience, financing, service, and a comprehensive parts department. From helping you select the perfect trailer, to ongoing maintenance and customization, the team at Right Trailers is prepared to make sure your experience exceeds expectations.

Right Trailers values the opportunity to create a long- term relationship with their customers around the world and offers life-changing careers.

For more information visit righttrailers.com.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™, NHRA Holley EFI Factory X, Pingel Top Fuel Motorcycle and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With 110 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.