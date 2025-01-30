NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule for Greg Van Alst and Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen Announced

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Motorsports veteran and former ARCA | CRA Series champion Greg Van Alst will begin his new NASCAR Xfinity Series tenure with Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Sat., Feb. 15, 2025.

Van Alst, a former ARCA winner at Daytona, will pilot the No. 35 Chevrolet Camaro as part of an already announced two-car effort for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team beginning with the season-opening race at the famed 2.5-mile superspeedway.

The Anderson, Ind. native’s first season with Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen will include at least 18 additional Xfinity Series races throughout the 33-race season, including:

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | March 8, 2025

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | March 29, 2025

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway | April 5, 2025

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | April 12, 2025

Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway | April 19, 2025

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | April 26, 2025

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway | May 24, 2025

Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway | May 31, 2025

Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway | July 19, 2025

Indianapolis Motor Speedway | July 26, 2025

Iowa Speedway | August 2, 2025

Daytona International Speedway | August 22, 2025

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway | September 6, 2025

Bristol Motor Speedway | September 12, 2025

Kansas Speedway | September 27, 2025

Talladega Superspeedway | October 18, 2025

Martinsville Speedway | October 25, 2025

Phoenix Raceway | November 1, 2025

“I am thrilled about this opportunity to compete in most of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season with Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen,” said Van Alst.

“This is an essential step in my racing career, and with a tunneled vision focused on the Xfinity Series, I believe I can step up to the plate and not only be competitive but also produce some strong finishes that can propel our team into the spotlight.

“This schedule is very diverse, but I am confident that we deliver productive finishes that can keep our partners and team in the spotlight.”

Beginning at Daytona and throughout the 2025 Xfinity season, Van Alst’s No. 35 Chevrolet will carry continued support from Anderson, Ind.-based CB Fabricating.

Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating, and assembly.

Nestled in Van Alst’s hometown, CB Fabricating’s partnership will continue for a fifth consecutive season.

“I am excited about this new partnership with Greg and the Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen team, said Chris Barkdull, owner of CB Fabricating.

“This is the next chapter of Greg’s and I’s relationship, and we look forward to making some great memories in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the 2025 season.”

Van Alst added, “None of this would have been possible without the support of Chris (Barkdull) and CB Fabricating,” he added. “Chris has been there through the highs and lows of my racing career that reignited back in 2021.

“To have his blessing and overwhelming support to make this major leap towards more racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is incredibly important to me and something I will never forget.”

Since 2002, Van Alst has 53 ARCA Menards Series starts to his credit, one win, five top-five and 26 top-10 finishes.

For more on Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen, please like them on Facebook (Joey Gase Motorsports) and follow them on Instagram (@joeygasemotorsports) and X | Twitter (@J_G_Motorsports).

For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on X | Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).

The United Rentals 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice will take place on Fri., Feb. 14, 2025 from 4:35 p.m. – 5:25 p.m., and the qualifying session begins on Sat., Feb. 15, at 10:00 a.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.