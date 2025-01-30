NICK LEITZ PARTNERS WITH PNR AMMO AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

MOORESVILLE, NC, January 30, 2025 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Nick Leitz today announced he is partnering with PnR Ammo for the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 22.

“We are excited to partner with Nick and SS Greenlight Racing! I’ve been around racing most of my life, so being able to showcase the PnR Ammo brand in the Xfinity Series is awesome! My sons, Seth and Lane, both race at the grassroots level with aspirations of racing in NASCAR someday,” said PnR Ammo owner Patrick Christensen.

Specializing in competition, hunting, defense and training rounds, PnR Ammo is a Georgia-based manufacturer of both new and remanufactured ammunition. Located in Flowery Branch, PnR Ammo is in its 10th year as it continues to grow as part of the shooting industry nationwide.

“I’m happy to welcome PnR Ammo to the team,” said Leitz. “2025 is shaping up to be a big year in my racing career and I couldn’t do it without partners like PnR Ammo.”

The Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the second of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Qualifying starts on Friday, February 21 at 5:05 p.m. There is no practice.The field is set to take the green flag the next day at 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Standard Time.

For more information on Nick Leitz, visit https://www.nickleitzracing.com/ or X (https://twitter.com/NickLeitz_) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nickleitz/).