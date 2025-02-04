NICK LEITZ PARTNERS WITH LIBERTY BREW COFFEE AT DARLINGTON

Partnership to Include Several Contests & Rewards for Fans

MOORESVILLE, NC, February 4, 2025 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Nick Leitz today announced he is partnering with Liberty Brew Coffee for the annual throwback race at Darlington Raceway on April 5. This will be Liberty Brew Coffee’s second year and third race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The company partnered with Patrick Emerling for the spring race at Darlington and at Charlotte in 2024.

“Liberty Brew Coffee is thrilled to partner with Nick Leitz and the Snow Belt team—together, we’re brewing up something truly special!” said Liberty Brew Coffee CEO David Steadman.

As a veteran-owned coffee shop, Liberty Brew Coffee is more than just your average café; they’re a celebration of liberty and a tribute to those who’ve fought for it. Serving premium, locally roasted coffee, every cup embodies the essence of freedom. From bold single-origin brews to an inviting, veteran-dedicated space, Liberty Brew Coffee offers an experience that rivals mass-produced alternatives. Here’s to great coffee, great partnerships, and the pursuit of greatness!

As part of their mission of supporting and improving the lives of veterans, Liberty Brew Coffee and Leitz are offering VIP passes to two veterans. To nominate a veteran, email a letter to vets@libertybrewcoffee.com explaining why your nominee should win a pair of VIP passes to the race at Darlington Raceway on April 5. Nominations must be submitted by March 7.

“I’m honored to partner with Liberty Brew Coffee for the throwback race at Darlington. Their coffee is great, but more important is their mission of honoring veterans. That’s something we can all agree on,” said Leitz. “I love racing. And to be able to combine that with giving back to those who have given so much for us is truly a gift. I’m looking forward to meeting our VIP veterans who will be joining us for the race.”

In keeping with the annual throwback theme of the spring Darlington race, Liberty Brew Coffee has selected four potential car schemes honoring legendary NASCAR drivers and liveries. Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite scheme on SS-GreenLight Racing’s social media pages starting February 6 through February 13. Fans can vote on the team’s Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ssgreenlight) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/ssgreenlightracing/) pages.

Additionally, anyone who purchases at least $25 from Liberty Brew Coffee between March 10 and March 21 will get their name on the race car at Darlington. Visit https://www.libertybrewcoffee.com/ to view their full selection of coffee and coffee accessories.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Darlington (147 laps | 200.8 miles) is the eighth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. Practice starts on Saturday, April 5 at 10:05 a.m., followed immediately by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag later that day at 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern Standard Time.

For more information on Nick Leitz, visit https://www.nickleitzracing.com/ or follow him on X (https://twitter.com/NickLeitz_) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nickleitz/).

For more information on Liberty Brew Coffee, https://www.libertybrewcoffee.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/sc.libertybrew.coffee/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/libertybrewcoffee/) or TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@libertybrewcoffee?lang=en).