NHRA SET TO STREAM COVERAGE OF 36 EVENTS FOR FREE ON NHRA.TV

Complimentary coverage includes action in Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, Mission Foods Series testing in Gainesville and more

INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 30, 2025) – NHRA announced today its comprehensive free coverage plan on NHRA.tv and its NHRA YouTube page for the upcoming season in the popular Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

In all, the NHRA will stream more than 30 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series events on either NHRA.tv or the NHRA YouTube page for free during the 2025 campaign, including extensive action from across all seven divisions, special events and more. The full schedule of complimentary races is available at NHRA.tv, with additional races expected to be added in the coming weeks.

All 20 Mission Foods Drag Racing Series national events in 2025 can be viewed on NHRA.tv, with the price remaining at $159.99 for the entire season or $24.99 per national event. The test session at Gainesville Raceway on March 4-5 will also be streamed for free on NHRA.tv, which leads into the season-opening Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on March 6-9 at the historic facility.

The complimentary coverage will begin with the Division 7 double-divisional race on Feb. 20-23 at Firebird Motorsports Park in Phoenix and gives fans their first glimpse of NHRA racing action in 2025. The season-long free coverage takes place from February through November and will feature thrilling action from all seven NHRA divisions in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series season. To watch the select divisional races for free, fans simply need to sign up for a complimentary account on NHRA.tv.

Streaming coverage of the divisional races is sponsored by Strange Engineering, Summit Racing Equipment, Edelbrock, Laris Motorsports Insurance, Right Trailers, Competition Products, Total Seal, CTech Manufacturing and Speedmaster, and will provide fans a free look into the thrilling NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and some of the world’s top racers.

Starting in Phoenix for the Division 7 kickoff event, race fans can watch several divisional races every month on either NHRA.tv or the NHRA YouTube page. That includes six events in May, and five races in June, July and August, concluding with the Division 7 race at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Nov. 6-9. Complimentary coverage will also include major events like the JEGS SPORTSnationals in July at National Trail Raceway and the Laris Motorsports Insurance Cajun NHRA SPORTSnationals on March 14-16 at No Problem Raceway, along with several of the popular doubleheader races throughout the winter, spring, summer and fall.

Along with the complimentary coverage, fans who purchase the full NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season on NHRA.tv get incredible access to watch nearly 60 live events this year, along with access to hours of original and special content, previous years of racing and much more. For more information about the NHRA, including the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

