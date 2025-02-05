INTERSTATE RACEWAY RETURNS TO NHRA MEMBER TRACK FAMILY IN DIVISION 5

GLYNDON, Minn. (Feb. 5, 2025) – NHRA officials are pleased to announce that Interstate Raceway is back with the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the NHRA’s West Central Division (Division 5).

Located in Glyndon, Minn., just east of Fargo, N.D., the longtime raceway is under new ownership, as the Rolie Racing Team – a group that includes Kyle and Chuck Rolie – have purchased the facility, starting an exciting new chapter in the track’s history, one that spans more than six decades. In a short time, the Rolie family has been hard at work to bring the track back to life and is set for an exciting 2025 season.

The addition of Interstate Raceway also marks the seventh track to join the NHRA Member Track Network this off-season, adding to the more than 100 NHRA member tracks.

“We are pleased to announce the first and oldest drag strip in the state of Minnesota is being officially reopened under the new race management of Rolie Racing,” Interstate Raceway operator Kyle Rolie said. “The NHRA has been a tremendous help in teaching these green horns the rope. We have been absorbing everything there is to know about drag racing and we look forward to taking on this great responsibility and opportunity head on, especially with the incredible support of my newfound team.”

Interstate Raceway will be eligible to offer racers in the area a variety of NHRA-sanctioned racing opportunities in the future, including the NHRA Summit Racing Series, the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League, NHRA Street Legal, NHRA Jr. Street and more. Additionally, the track will have the chance to host NHRA specialty events like the NHRA Summit King of the Track and more.

The Rolie family, which has a long history in drag racing, is determined on returning Interstate Raceway to a standout facility in the local racing community, partnering with NHRA to grow the grassroots racing community in the area. By rejoining NHRA’s Division 5 also gives racers another track to compete at in the growing West Central Division.

“We are very excited to bring NHRA Drag Racing back to the Fargo area after a two-year hiatus,” NHRA West Central Division Director Nick Duty said. “Interstate Raceway has been a staple of that community for more than 60 years and I think Kyle, Chuck and the entire Rolie Racing Team are going to do a great job taking the reins of the historic facility. I can’t wait to see what they are able to do in 2025 and beyond.”

For more information about Interstate Raceway, please visit https://interstateraceway.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2025 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

