TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Bowman Gray Stadium

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

Bowman Gray Stadium

Winston-Salem, North Carolina

February 1-2, 2025

RETURNING TO THE ROOTS

NASCAR will turn the page on the next chapter of its annual preseason exhibition event with the sport’s premier series making its return to the historic short-track of Bowman Gray Stadium. The North Carolina quarter-mile venue has a deep-rooted history in motorsports, including holding a staple spot on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule from 1958-1971. Nearly 55 years later, the division will make its much anticipated return to track famously known as “The Madhouse” to kick off the 2025 season.

﻿Among the 39-driver entry list includes 16 drivers representing seven different Chevrolet organizations:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



Chevrolet at the Clash

The Bowtie brand is the winningest manufacturer in the Clash’s 46-race history with 22 victories – a record more than double the next leading manufacturer, Ford, with 10. Among those wins includes six straight recorded between 2005 and 2010 – a statistic that has earned Chevrolet the longest streak of Clash wins collected by a single manufacturer. Only six times in the event’s history has the Clash winner gone on to win the Daytona 500, with career Chevrolet driver Jeff Gordon representing the Bowtie brand on that elite list (1997).

Clash Stats in the Next Gen Era

The start of NASCAR’s Next Gen era also marked a pivotal moment in Clash history, with the location moving from its longstanding tenure at the “World Center of Racing” to the center of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The three-year stint at the famed Southern California venue saw just three drivers earn a trio of top-10 finishes, led by Team Chevy’s Kyle Busch, who placed on the podium in all three events. Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson and William Byron shared similar success on the quarter-mile circuit, with Larson collecting three top-fives and Byron scoring three top-10s.

NEXT GEN: YEAR FOUR

Chevrolet is coming off yet another season atop the wins leaderboard in the NASCAR Cup Series, with eight drivers from four different Chevrolet organizations earning a combined 15 victories. The feat keeps the Bowtie brand as the winningest manufacturer in the Next Gen era, also leading its competitors with 18 wins in 2023 and 19 wins in 2022. Last season also marked the second consecutive season – and sixth time in history – that Chevrolet swept all three Manufacturer Championships in the NASCAR national ranks, with drivers from each full-time Chevrolet organization contributing points towards its third consecutive title in NASCAR’s premier series.

NEW TO THE LINEUP

Spire Motorsports will see two new full-time drivers added to its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup. Jumping into the seat of the No. 7 Chevrolet in the closing races of the 2024 season, Justin Haley will return to the entry to compete in his fourth campaign in the series. The 25-year-old Indiana native already has success with Spire Motorsports, with the young driver earning the organization’s first win in NASCAR’s top division at Daytona International Speedway in July 2019. Haley’s No. 7 Chevrolet team will be led by veteran crew chief Rodney Childers. The series’ winningest active crew chief has 40 NASCAR Cup Series wins on his resume, as well as a championship title that he earned under the Chevrolet banner with Kevin Harvick in 2014.

Also joining the Bowtie brigade this season includes the driver and crew chief pairing of Michael McDowell and Travis Peterson. McDowell brings 17 years of experience and over 500 starts in NASCAR’s premier series to the Chevrolet organization. The 40-year-old Arizona native is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, with his first coming in the 2021 Daytona 500. McDowell isn’t a stranger to getting behind the wheel of a Chevrolet-powered machine, with the driver spending two seasons in the driver’s seat for Leavine Family Racing (2016-2017). This year will mark the third season together for the driver-crew chief pairing, with Peterson leading McDowell to his most recent win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (2023), as well as a series-leading six pole winning efforts last season.

Kaulig Racing will also see two familiar faces in its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series driver lineup. AJ Allmendinger will make the transition back up to the sport’s top division to pilot the No. 16 Chevrolet entry for the organization. The 43-year-old California native joined Kaulig Racing in 2019, competing part-time for two seasons before enduring his first full-time campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021. In that same season, Allmendinger also took Kaulig Racing on its first trip to victory lane in the NASCAR Cup Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The Chevrolet driver is coming off a strong ending to the 2024 season with an appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Four.

Also making the jump back up to the NASCAR Cup Series is Ty Dillon, who will contest his seventh full-time season in the division behind the wheel of the No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet. The 32-year-old North Carolina native is a four-time winner in the NASCAR national ranks, with each victory earned behind the wheel of a Chevrolet (three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series wins and one NASCAR Xfinity Series win).

BOWTIE BULLETS:

Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR Clash win: Kyle Busch – two wins (2021, 2012)

In 46 NASCAR Cup Series Clash races, Chevrolet has earned a series-leading 22 victories – a record more than double the next leading manufacturer, Ford, with 10.

Chevrolet holds the series’ record for the most consecutive Clash wins by a single manufacturer with six straight – recorded from 2005 to 2010.

In the Next Gen era, only three drivers have earned three straight top-10 results in the Clash – all of which come from the Chevrolet camp (Kyle Busch – three top-three finishes; Kyle Larson – three top-five finishes; and William Byron – three top-10 finishes).

In 108 points-paying races in the Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 52 victories – a winning percentage of 48.1%.

With its 43 NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships, 33 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Championships, and 866 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What are your thoughts on the the Clash at Bowman Gray?

“I’ve been in the stands before as a fan but haven’t race there before. It should be wild. It’s sold-out, it’s a unique place, has a lot of history in this sport and it’s cool we’re getting the opportunity to race there. It’s a such a small track with a bunch of us trying to make the main event, so I’m sure there will be a lot of excitement on the track.”

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Larson on what to expect at Bowman Gray Stadium:

“I’m sure it’ll be tough to pass this weekend. I hope we can give the fans the kind of exciting racing they’re used to seeing on a Saturday night in the summer. I’m sure the energy will be high in the stands – and be crazy on the track, too.”

Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

“I’ve been counting down the days to get back behind the wheel, and I’m excited to head to Bowman Gray in the No. 7 FOE Chevrolet. Rejoining Spire Motorsports last September was a huge step for me, and we’ve been building something strong since then. We finished 2024 with a lot of momentum, and I’m ready to keep that going. Bowman Gray is such a unique and exciting track, and having the Cup cars there for the first time is going to be something special. I’m ready to get to work and put on a show for the fans.”

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Elliott on heading to Bowman Gray Stadium for the Clash:

“I think that it’s probably going to be very similar to what the Clash was from a viewing standpoint or a fan standpoint. It logistically makes way more sense. I think having it out there in Los Angeles was a great thought. I commend them for the effort in doing it. But I think the shine wore off of it after the first year. I think that the (Bowman Gray) Stadium is a place that has some historical value from a NASCAR presence perspective. And they have weekly shows, and they have these modified races up there and other classes too. And I just think that people are going to be really excited for it. I think that that’s going to last more than a year, in my opinion. I could be totally wrong, and (I’m) not knocking the folks that came out to the Clash (in LA) every year either, because there were still a good number, but certainly not quite like it was that first year. So, hopefully it just carries the energy a little further before they have to switch it up again.”

Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“I’m so excited to be able to race in my hometown. I grew up in Winston-Salem, so as a kid and teenager, I spent a lot of races sitting in the grandstands at Bowman Gray Stadium, watching some of the local heroes like Burt Myers and Tim Brown, Junior Miller, all those guys, who a few of them are going to be competing against us. It’s so cool to race a stock car, not only, but a NASCAR Cup car around small Bowman Gray Stadium. It’s going to be an exciting event. It’s our first race with Sea Best, so looking forward to putting on a show, having fun for the Clash and holding nothing back at the Madhouse.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“Bowman Gray is a big part of NASCAR history so I’m looking forward to going out there and getting back in the flow of driving the No. 16 Chevy. With The Clash as an exhibition event, we’re going out there to hopefully win, but more importantly, I’m focusing on the opportunity to work with Trent [Owens] and the No. 16 team before we head to Daytona.”

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Byron on the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium:

“The track is even smaller than the Coliseum, so I’ll be interested to see if that expands at all for us, if they move some things around. But I think that it’s just a really tight quarters race track and it’s going to create some bumping and banging naturally because that’s the only way to pass.

I feel like the fan base is a lot more traditional, so there’ll be a lot of passionate race fans. So, I’m sure if you move someone out of the way or if you get wrecked, you’ll hear about it. So it’ll be fun to see how the fan interaction is for sure.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“Bowman Gray should be fun. Those fans will definitely tell you who their favorite drivers are and the ones that aren’t their favorite drivers. The atmosphere is definitely going to be intense. When it comes to a track that I’ve never been to, the only thing that we can really do to prepare is going to Sim. Then, we just watch film of past races there to see what line people use, how to pass, and other small details. No one really knows what to expect until we get the cars out on track during practice on Saturday.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Bowman on Bowman Gray Stadium:

“Obviously, it’s a really small place about like the Coliseum, probably similar size, maybe a little bit narrower – excited how close that is. I’ve raced there, but I’ve also sat in the stands there and the atmosphere there is unlike anywhere else we go. I’ve never seen the pace car driver get flipped off anywhere except for there. So, pretty excited to go there and get to run a Cup car. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Talk about the Clash and what makes it important:

“Headed to Bowman Gray is going to be special. This track has so much history and shows how far we have come in 75+ years. That said, I am excited to be back on track with a new team and a new chapter in my career. The Clash has always been a great way to work our way back into things, and we have done a consistent job making the main event the last three years at the Coliseum. I am excited to start the 2025 season with a new team, manufacturer, and partner.”

What are you looking forward to this season?

“There has been a lot of change this offseason, and Spire has been super helpful in integrating me into their system. There has been a lot to learn, and I am enjoying the process of everything; it is going to be a slow build while our team gets the hang of things, but I am excited to see where we can be as the season goes on. We have been very upfront about our goals, we want to win races and make the playoffs, and I think this has been my best opportunity to make that happen.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

“I’ve been ready to go back racing since November, so I’m pretty pumped to get to Bowman Gray and be back behind the wheel of the Delaware Life Chevrolet. We ended 2024 on a high note with the Rookie of the Year title and we’re in a good position to build on that right from the start. Bowman Gray always puts on an exciting race, and I really think that will be true with the Cup cars on track at the Madhouse for the first time.”

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Bowman Gray Stadium is a new track for the NASCAR Cup Series this year. What’s something that stands out to you about this track as you head into your first Clash Weekend?

“I don’t know much about the track, but I’ve been watching some videos on YouTube and it looks like the racing is pretty intense, but that’s all short track racing in this cup car. I’m looking forward to seeing what the Bowman Gray excitement is all about and finally getting on track with my No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. It would be epic to advance to the main event with this new team, so hoping we can accomplish that!”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What are your thoughts on your 2025 Clash?

“This going to be pretty wild. It’s been a long time since I raced at Bowman Gray. If you haven’t seen a race there you don’t know what you are missing. There is as much action in the stands as there is on the track with the fans really getting into it. I think the fans fight as much as the drivers. I think this is going to be a fun way to start the season. I hope we can put the Freeway Chevrolet at the front of the field. Winning there would be really special.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturer Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 43

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Most recent: 2024

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Driver Championships:

Total (1949-2024): 33

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most recent: Kyle Larson (2021)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 866 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 753

Laps led to date: 252,711

Top-fives to date: 4,369

Top-10s to date: 9,007

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,200 Chevrolet: 866 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 840 Ford: 740 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 189



