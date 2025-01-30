PYE-BARKER FIRE & SAFETY RENEWS WITH LEGACY MOTOR CLUB AS PRIMARY PARTNER

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will adorn the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek for 14 races in 2025

STATESVILLE, N.C. / ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Jan. 30, 2025) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced Pye-Barker Fire & Safety – the largest fully integrated and full-service fire protection, life safety and security services provider in the U.S. – will be a primary partner of the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE entry driven by John Hunter Nemechek for 14 events during the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“Pye-Barker has been a longtime supporter of mine throughout my racing career, dating back to my Truck Series days,” said Nemechek. “I’m thrilled to continue with Pye-Barker at LEGACY MC. I hope to make everyone at Pye-Barker proud when I represent them both on and off the track.”

“I’m excited to see Pye Barker extend and expand with the CLUB,” said co-owner Jimmie Johnson. “The Pye-Barker leadership and team members share the same mindset and vision as we do at LEGACY MC. Additionally, John Hunter is a great spokesperson for their brand, and we can’t wait to deliver for them.”

Every day across the U.S., Pye-Barker Fire & Safety’s team of 8,000 fire and security experts protect their communities by installing, testing and servicing fire suppression systems, extinguishers, fire sprinklers, security systems and fire alarms, and providing 24/7 alarm monitoring. Since its founding in 1946, Pye-Barker has grown to more than 250 locations nationwide, while remaining dedicated to caring for customers and team members like family.

“At Pye-Barker, we’ve built a culture where individual work is rewarded, but your team has your back. That’s a philosophy I see reflected in the sport of racing,” said Bart Proctor, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety CEO. “We admire John Hunter [Nemechek] for his integrity as an athlete, willingness to put in the work, and dedication to his teammates. Our shared values make him a great representative of Pye-Barker and make us proud to continue this relationship with Nemechek and LEGACY MC in 2025.”

Pye-Barker’s tagline is, “Define your legacy here,” reflecting the company’s commitment to upholding its values and culture for current and future team members. At Pye-Barker, individuals are empowered to build a legacy to support their families, grow within the company, and serve their communities with pride.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will first appear on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Sunday, March 2. Last season, when Nemechek and his green, blue and white-themed Pye-Barker scheme hit the track, success followed. Nemechek scored three victories in the Xfinity Series with the brand and led 16 laps last season in the No. 42 Cup Series entry at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

To follow along with Pye-Barker Fire & Safety on the track, visit pyebarkerfs.com/pye-barker-racing/

ABOUT PYE-BARKER FIRE & SAFETY: The U.S. leader in fully integrated life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems nationwide. With over 250 locations and 8,000 team members nationwide, Pye-Barker is an industry leader and ranks No. 849 on the Inc 5000 and No. 8 on the SDM 100.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization co-founded by entrepreneur Maury Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series in with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. Jimmie Johnson also races on a limited basis in the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty – “The King” – serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.