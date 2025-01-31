DASH FOR CASH AND TRIPLE TRUCK CHALLENGE COMING TO BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY SPRING RACE WEEKEND IN 2025

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Jan. 31, 2025) – A pair of lucrative NASCAR race-within-a-race bonus events are going to be part of the excitement during the upcoming Food City 500 weekend, April 11-13, at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR announced Jan. 28 that both the Xfinity Series’ Dash for Cash and the Triple Truck Challenge from the Craftsman Truck Series will include Bristol Motor Speedway in their track lineups. The Dash for Cash will be featured in the SciAps 300 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, April 12 at 5 p.m. and the Triple Truck Challenge will be contested in the WEATHER GUARD Truck Race in the Craftsman Truck Series on Friday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

“We are always up for adding more excitement to our races and by having both the Xfinity Series Dash for Cash and the Triple Truck Challenge in the Craftsman Truck Series unfolding during our spring NASCAR weekend it is sure to provide more thrills for our guests,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “We have had many Dash for Cash winners in the past and we are looking forward to seeing which driver will be the first to take home the big bucks and a Triple Truck Challenge trophy from Bristol Motor Speedway.”

The tracks featured in the Xfinity Series Dash for Cash include the qualifying race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The first Dash for Cash race will follow the next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The remaining races include Martinsville Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Rockingham Speedway.

The Dash for Cash will begin with the four highest-finishers from the March Las Vegas race battling at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The highest-finisher of those four drivers at Homestead will earn $100,000. The top four from Homestead will then go to Martinsville and repeat the process. The top four finishers from Martinsville will compete for the $100,000 bonus at Bristol and the top four Bristol finishers will race for $100,000 at Rockingham.

The Triple Truck Challenge of the Craftsman Truck Series will include races at Martinsville Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Rockingham. In the Triple Truck Challenge drivers will receive a $50,000 bonus for one victory. If a driver wins two out of the three races he or she will earn $150,000. Should a driver win all three of the races, a $500,000 prize will be awarded.

The two programs will both conclude at Rockingham, April 18-20.

For the first time, drivers from all three of NASCAR’s top touring series are eligible to participate in both the Dash for Cash and the Triple Truck Challenge. In the past, only full-time series drivers were eligible for each program.

Five drivers have claimed Dash for Cash victories at Bristol Motor Speedway: Daniel Suarez (2015), Erik Jones (2016), Daniel Hemric (2017), Ryan Preece (2018), and Christopher Bell (2019).

This is the first time the Triple Truck Challenge will be held at Bristol.

The highly-anticipated weekend opens with the WEATHER GUARD Truck Race, a 250-lap race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series under the lights on Friday, April 11 (7:30 p.m., FS1 and PRN Radio), continues Saturday afternoon on April 12 with the SciAps 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (5 p.m., The CW, PRN Radio) and then culminates Sunday afternoon with the historic Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race (April 13, 3 p.m., FS1 and PRN Radio).

In addition to cheering on their favorite drivers on the track, Bristol Motor Speedway fans will definitely want to take advantage of so many activities to make a complete weekend of family fun. There will be great video entertainment provided by Colossus TV, the world’s largest center-hung video screen, premium VIP experiences, tailgating, on-site camping, concerts and other entertainment at the Food City Fan Zone Stage headlined by Trackside Live with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts, great food and beverages in the concession stands throughout the property, and so much more.

To purchase tickets for the Food City 500, please visit https://www.bristolmotorspeedway.com/events/food-city-500/or call the BMS ticket sales center at (866) 415-4158. Tickets can also be purchased at your neighborhood Food City store until Wednesday, April 4.

About Bristol Motor Speedway

Forged amid the scenic mountains of Northeast Tennessee near the Virginia state line, Bristol Motor Speedway is The Last Great Colosseum, a versatile multi-use venue that hosts major auto races, football games, concerts and many other captivating events, including an upcoming Major League Baseball game. The facility features a 0.533-mile concrete oval race track with 28-degree corner banking and 650-feet straightaways that offers racing in several NASCAR touring series, highlighted by two major Cup Series weekends each year. In 2025, the venue will transform into a baseball stadium to host the MLB Speedway Classic featuring the Atlanta Braves vs. the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2nd. In 2020, the track also served as host of the prestigious NASCAR All-Star Race, and from 2021-2023 the track converted to a temporary dirt track each spring to take the Cup Series back to its racing roots. While at the track, fans are offered a unique viewing experience courtesy of Colossus TV, the world’s largest outdoor center-hung four-sided video screen with a 540,000-watt audio system. The adjacent quarter-mile dragstrip, Bristol Dragway, offers more than 50 events annually, including the marquee NHRA Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals. The Thunder Valley Amphitheatre presented by Ballad Health transforms Bristol Dragway into a premier outdoor concert venue for the world’s greatest music performers. Three football games have kicked-off inside the oval, most notably the 2016 Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol, where border rivals the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech met before an NCAA-record crowd of 156,990. In existence since 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway was purchased in 1996 by Speedway Motorsports, a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. For more information, please visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.