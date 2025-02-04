AMS HOSTING “NASCAR DANCE BATTLE” DURING AMBETTER HEALTH 400 PRE-RACE

Dynamic Hip Hop dancing duo Funkanometry the first of three contestants announced for the dancing duels that will happen on the pre-race stage.

HAMPTON, Ga. (Feb. 4, 2025) – Atlanta Motor Speedway’s pre-race entertainment will have race fans grooving before the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Before NASCAR’s best take the green flag and duel on Atlanta’s thrilling high banks, dynamic dancers will break it down on the pre-race stage. The first ever NASCAR Dance Battle at AMS will see dance teams compete to sweep fans off their feet as they boogie for glory.

“We’re always looking for ways to do something new, special, and different for our fans during race weekend,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “The first ever NASCAR Dance Battle embodies all of that and will undoubtedly sweep everyone off their feet before we kick off 400 miles of racing!”

The first contender announced for the speedway’s dance competition is the dynamic Hip Hop and Popping dance duo Funkanometry. Recognized worldwide for their electrifying performances on World of Dance, America’s Got Talent, and most recently Canada’s Got Talent. Their infectious energy and love for dance will captivate fans and undoubtedly make them a tough act to beat in the NASCAR Dance Battle. They’ll ultimately need to best two other dance squads to win the competition; those contenders will be announced at a later date.

Fans with pre-race track passes get stage-front access to the NASCAR Dance Battle and access to pit road, AMS victory lane, and see Ambetter Health 400 driver introductions from up close. Limited pre-race track passes are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

Ticketholders who do not have a pre-race track pass can still enjoy the NASCAR Dance Battle from their grandstand seat as part of their admission to the Feb. 23 Ambetter Health 400. Tickets and camping accommodations for the Feb. 21-23 Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR weekend are available at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, with intense, superspeedway pack racing that challenges NASCAR’s best and dazzles fans.

The race weekend also features the 11th year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. The thrills of the Fr8 208 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race and the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race all happen in one action-packed day.

More information on the Feb. 21-23, 2025, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

