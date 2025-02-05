Rette Jones Racing Inks Kyle Steckly to Multiyear Agreement 

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Rette Jones Racing confirmed today the signing of second-generation driver Kyle Steckly to a multiyear developmental contract that will keep the Milverton, Ontario, Canada native with the team for the foreseeable future.

Steckly, the son of four-time NASCAR Canada Series champion Scott Steckly, will return to compete in a full season of ASA STARS National Tour competition and a limited ARCA Menards Series schedule.

Last year, Rette Jones Racing added the ASA STARS National Tour to its Motorsports platform, allowing Steckly to shine through the year, including an impressive victory in the RedBud 400 at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway and a runner-up championship finish.

With a year under their belts, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team looks to enhance their on-track performance with multiple victories and a goal of capturing the series championship.

“I am incredibly thankful to Rette Jones Racing,” said Steckly. “Not only have Mark (Rette) and Terry (Jones) allowed me to race in the United States, but they have given me the chance to showcase my ability.

“In a very short time, we have built a special relationship while putting together a competitive and winning Late Model team. I am looking forward to the 2024 season and ready to get back to work at New Smyrna Speedway.”

Auto Parts Centres (APC) | Canusa will again be featured on Steckly’s No. 30 Ford Mustang this year in ASA STARS National Tour competition.

APC Auto Parts Centres | Canusa is a family-owned automotive parts business started in 1981 with over 65 branches stretching across Ontario. APC’s target market is purely trade-based, supplying garages, specialty installers, dealerships, and muffler shops throughout the province.

Auto Parts Centres takes full advantage of the marketing power of motorsports by sponsoring numerous race cars and speedways around the province. APC is the proud title sponsor in the APC Pro Late Model Touring Series that has been recognized as one of Canada’s top series.

“We are so glad to keep Kyle under the Rette Jones Racing for years to come,” added Rette Jones Racing co-owner Mark Rette. “Without a doubt, we believe in his ability as a race car driver, but he fits perfectly with the dynamic of our race team.

“He continues to strive both on and off the track to become a better race car driver, and we look forward to a magnificent season in which we believe he will contend for wins and the championship.”

As part of his contract extension with the Mooresville, N.C., Steckly will participate in a limited ARCA Menards Series schedule this season, which includes next weekend’s Chili’s Ride the ‘Dente 200 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Steckly was one of nearly 80 drivers who attended the open practice session at the 2.5-mile superspeedway for the NASCAR-owned touring division last month to earn his superspeedway license.

“There are no words to describe how excited I am about making my ARCA Menards Series debut next weekend at Daytona,” offered Steckly. “I think for any race car driver, their dream is to race at Daytona, and within a very short time, my dream is becoming a reality thanks to Rette Jones Racing and our excellent partners.

“I am looking forward to a busy week of racing, but I think we realistically will have the opportunity to contend to win both the ASA STARS National Tour and ARCA Menards Series races.”

In addition to back-to-back APC United Late Model Series championships (2023 – 2024), Steckly’s accolades include seven APC United Late Model Series wins, the 2023 Grisdale Triple Crown Champion and Gold Rush 123 winner, along with multiple podium finishes in the NASCAR Canada Series.

