Recently Announced Dome Motorsport Secures Marc Miller to Co-Drive with Eddie Killeen This SRO Pirelli GT4 America Season

DENVER, Colorado (February 6, 2025) – Just two days after announcing the new team’s full-season of competition in the SRO Pirelli GT4 America series, Dome Motorsport confirmed today the signing of winning GT3 and GT4 driver Marc Miller to share the team’s No. 37 Mercedes-AMG GT4 Pro-Am entry with team principal and driver Eddie Killeen in 2025.

A Michigan native who has raced sports cars around the world, Miller is a multi-time race winner in GT3 and GT4 competition in a variety of racing series. He co-drove to a GT World Challenge America Pro-Am victory at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) in 2019 and was part of the winning team in the GTD class for GT3 specification cars at Petit Le Mans in 2016.

Miller’s more recent sports car racing experience has come in the same Mercedes-AMG GT4 platform he and Killeen will co-drive in the first seasons of competition in Pirelli GT4 for both drivers and the all-new Dome Motorsport team. He co-drove a Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4 to a Grand Sport (GS) class victory at CTMP in 2022. The following season, Miller finished third in GS in his home race at the Detroit Grand Prix, co-driving a Thaze Competition Mercedes-AMG GT4 to third in the team’s debut professional race. Miller also finished third in the season-opening VP Racing SportsCar Challenge sprint race at Daytona in 2024 in a Thaze Mercedes-AMG GT4.

“The team and I look forward to the season ahead, and we are fortunate to have a driver of such provenance as our pro, Marc Miller,” Killeen said. “I met Marc at Daytona last year where he piloted my car in the VP Challenge with Thaze Motorsport. A great guy and a true gentleman. I knew then that if I were to take a next step in motorsport, I wanted Marc along for the ride.”

In addition to his Mercedes-AMG GT4 experience, Miller won the 2019 Trans Am TA2 championship, is a two-time GTE-Am class competitor in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and has also competed in SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge events at Spa and Suzuka.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Eddie last season, working with him at a few test sessions, and we clicked almost immediately,” Miller said. “He is determined to learn and has a very realistic approach to his driving. We both race because of the dedication and passion in it, and it’s even better when you enjoy spending time with your teammate. I look forward to working alongside Eddie, our Team Manager Kelly Brown and the rest of the team to help develop Dome Motorsport into regular front-runners.”

While competing for top on-track results, Killeen and Miller will also proudly represent the Junaid Family Foundation (JFF), an organization that seeks to create lasting change in four program areas: Healthcare and Development; Education and Society; Equity and Diversity; and Civic Engagement.

Dome Motorsport fields the No. 37 Mercedes AMG GT4 for Killeen and Miller in the Pro-Am category and has a second AMG GT4 available for SRO competition.

The team email contact for additional information and possible competition opportunities with Dome Motorsport is domemotorsport37@gmail.com.

About The Junaid Family Foundation: Founded in 2021, the Junaid Family Foundation supports programs that define brighter futures for vulnerable populations. JFF strives to make a difference by supporting programming that falls into one or more of the following categories: healthcare and development, education and society, equity and diversity, and civic engagement, specifically funding programs supported by a clear need, an evidence-based solution, and program measurement that drives sustainable change. The Junaid Family Foundation works both locally in Cleveland, Ohio and internationally in Pakistan. JFF seeks to transform generational poverty and sow seeds of future prosperity. Stay updated on JFF’s work through its website junaidfamilyfoundation.org, and LinkedIn.

About Marc Miller: Marc Miller is a championship and race-winning driver at the highest levels of both U.S. and international sports car racing. He captured the 2019 Trans Am TA2 title and has won races in that series, SRO World Challenge and in both GT Daytona (GTD) and Grand Sport (GS). He’s competed as a front-runner at prestigious international endurance sports car races including Petit Le Mans, which he won in 2016, along with the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Rolex 24 At Daytona, 12 Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of Watkins Glen, Spa 24 Hours and the 10 Hours of Suzuka. Outside of the car, Miller works hard to give back to the sport and has been recognized for his efforts. He’s won the Sunoco Donohue Technical Excellence Award, Continental Tire Extreme Spirit Award and Austin Hatcher Foundation Humanitarian Award. Marc is a highly regarded driver coach as well, with great skill sets in data acquisition and race engineering. Learn more at the www.themarcmillershow.com.