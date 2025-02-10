Chevrolet Blazer EV SS Set to Pace DAYTONA 500

DETROIT – The 2025 Blazer EV SS – the quickest SS model Chevrolet has ever produced – will pace the 67th DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

The Blazer EV SS, set to go on sale later this quarter, is equipped with Wide Open Watts (WOW), which propels the vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, and produces 615 horsepower and 650 lb-ft torque. The pace car set for the DAYTONA 500 is a production vehicle with no performance upgrades and features custom graphics and embedded strobe lighting.

﻿“Chevrolet has a long history with racing – it’s in our DNA – and the Blazer EV SS is a testament to that,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “We’re excited for customers to watch the Blazer EV SS — the quickest SS we’ve ever produced — pace such an iconic race this weekend.”

The Blazer EV SS also features front Brembo brakes, a sport-tuned chassis, a best-in-class 17.7-inch-diagonal color touchscreen4, standard Super Cruise driver assistance technology and offers an EPA-estimated 303 miles of range.

“We’re honored to have Chevrolet as a founding partner of Daytona International Speedway, and that the iconic brand chose to feature the all-new Blazer EV SS at the DAYTONA 500,” said DIS track president Frank Kelleher. “The Blazer EV SS is surely going to set the pace for another exciting race.”

﻿This marks the first time a Blazer has paced “The Great American Race,” the first time an EV has paced the race and the 16th time Chevrolet has led the DAYTONA 500 field to green.

Another Electrifying Surprise Planned for Daytona

Chevrolet will also debut its Blazer EV.R NASCAR Prototype ahead of the DAYTONA 500. The prototype represents a joint effort between NASCAR and OEM partners, with the intent of exploring new and emerging automotive technologies.

“Our Chevrolet V8 engines continue to be an important part of NASCAR. Racing has always been an important platform for Chevrolet to test, learn and explore new technologies,” said Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president – GM Performance & Motorsports.

Chevrolet will also pace the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck races at DIS that weekend.

Corvette Stingray will be the pace car for the Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 on Saturday, February 15.

Chevrolet Silverado RST will be the pace vehicle for the Craftsman Truck Series Fresh From Florida 250 on Friday, February 14.

“Chevrolet is extremely proud to be a part of NASCAR’s season openers by pacing all of the events this year at the famed World Center of Racing,” said Campbell. “We are privileged to continue our relationship with Daytona International Speedway again in 2025.”

Race fans can get a close-up look at all four models – Blazer EV SS, Blazer EV.R, Corvette Stingray and Silverado RST – at various Chevrolet display properties at DIS. Chevrolet swept all three NASCAR Manufacturers’ Championships in 2024 for the second year in a row. Across the three NASCAR series, Chevrolet has 102 wins at Daytona International Speedway including winning the DAYTONA 500 26 times – more than any other manufacturer.

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, is the defending DAYTONA 500 champion.



On a closed course only. Based on initial vehicle movement. With Wide Open Watts mode(TM). Feature only available on SS model.

On a closed course only. Based on initial vehicle movement.

Based on latest competitive intel. Excludes other GM models.

Functionality varies by model. Full functionality requires compatible Bluetooth and smartphone, and USB connectivity for some devices.

Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a handheld device. Requires active Super Cruise plan or trial. Terms apply. Visit chevroletsupercruise.com for compatible roads and full details.

On a full charge. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including ambient temperature, terrain, battery age and condition, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.