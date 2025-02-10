Featured HeadlineXFINITY Series PR

Richard Childress Racing Announces 2025 Partnership with Samsara

Jesse Love to Race the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet, Beginning at Phoenix Raceway in March

WELCOME, N.C. (February 10, 2025) – Richard Childress Racing (RCR) today announced Samsara Inc. (“Samsara”) (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Cloud, is returning as a multi-race primary partner for Jesse Love and the No. 2 Chevrolet during the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. RCR implemented Samsara’s platform to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of its fleet operations, which will extend across the United States and to Mexico City for the first time. Love will pilot the Samsara Chevrolet, beginning with the spring race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 8.

Samsara enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across transportation, construction, field services, the public sector, and more.

“During our first year of partnership, Samsara’s technology provided significant value to our fleet operations,” said Torrey Galida, President of RCR. “Their platform not only equipped our hauler drivers with innovative and sustainable technology, but it increased our safety and efficiency on the roads. We look forward to expanding our partnership and having Jesse represent the Samsara brand once again this season.”

Making his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut last season, Love led his team to the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs and earned the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year recognition. Love has a history of impressive achievements in racing, including being one of the youngest drivers to win an ARCA Menards Series championship.

“We’re excited to have Jesse Love and the entire No. 2 team showcase the Samsara brand during the 2025 season. Their proven dedication to excellence and ability to solve tough challenges through teamwork is a great representation of how we work at Samsara,” said Meagen Eisenberg, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsara. “Partnering with RCR’s team gives us an incredible opportunity to improve their day-to-day operations and connect with millions of race fans.”

Watch Love and the No. 2 Samsara Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Live television coverage will air on The CW.

For more information about Samsara and its partnership with RCR, visit here.

About Samsara:

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Cloud, which is a platform that enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2025 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

