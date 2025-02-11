Berry and Stanley Lead the Way As the Wood Brothers 75thAnniversary Celebration Hits Daytona

Josh Berry and Miles Stanley, the new driver and crew chief for the Wood Brothers’ No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang, have lots of history behind them as they race this week at Daytona International Speedway, the track where the team has found the most success in its 75 years in NASCAR.

The Woods have run 138 points-paying Cup Series races on the 2.5-mile track, more than at any other venue, and have won there 16 times, tops among tracks on the circuit. Five of those wins came in the Daytona 500, the Great American Race, with 10 more coming in the 400-miler later in the year and one in a points-paying qualifier in 1970. The most recent Daytona win came last August in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 with Harrison Burton driving.

Now, as the team kicks off its 2025 regular season and its 75 Anniversary celebration, Berry and Stanley, who had a strong showing in the non-points Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium two weeks ago, have been busy preparing for the sport’s showcase event.

“Daytona is its own animal,” Berry said. “It’s a unique place. It’s the biggest race of the year for us, one that the entire industry circles as a bucket-list win.”

It’s also the first points-paying event of the season, and it comes at a track known for multi-car crashes that can put a team in the garage early and with only a handful of points to show for weeks of preparation.

“You want to start the season strong from a points perspective and avoid putting yourself in a hole by wrecking out early,” Berry said. “There’s a lot to think about, and for me, this will be my second Daytona 500. I’m with a new team and working with a different spotter than last year, but one I’ve had experience with before. A big focus has been strengthening communication between myself, Miles (Stanley), Jason (Jarrett, the spotter) and the entire team.”

The trio is well aware of their team’s legacy at Daytona, and that will be on their minds when they take to the track this week.

“The Wood Brothers have an incredible history at Daytona, and I’m excited for the opportunity to chase another Daytona 500 win for the No. 21 during the team’s 75th anniversary season,” Berry said.

The first practice session at Daytona is set for Wednesday morning at 10:05. Pole qualifying for the Daytona 500 follows at 8:15 p.m. The first of two 150-mile Duel qualifying races that set the majority of the starting line-up for the 500 is scheduled to get the green flag at 7 p.m. on Thursday, with the second starting at approximately 8:45 p.m. The second practice session of the week is planned for Friday at 5:35 p.m., and the final, Happy Hour session is set for Saturday at 3:05 p.m.

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 is scheduled to get the green flag on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Stage breaks are planned for Laps 65 and 130 of the 200-lap race. Fox Sports 1 will carry the TV coverage of the first two practice sessions, pole qualifying and the qualifying Duels. Fox Sports 2 will broadcast Saturday’s final practice, with coverage switching to FOX for the Daytona 500.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 100 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in NASCAR’s premier series with Josh Berry.