TEAM CHEVY NASCAR DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY: Ross Chastain Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUOTES

FEBRUARY 12, 2025

Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet – DAYTONA 500 Media Day Quotes

With this particular car, what is the strategy to survive the draft coming from behind or get the lead being in the draft from behind?

“I live and believe that you are safest out front. We were living proof of that last year in that we got clipped in the rear bumper but it didn’t spin us. There were a lot of cars behind us that got taken out in that final wreck before I spun. I think the safest spot is up front but I can’t figure out how to live up front in the beginning of the stage and end of the stage. At some point you have to be in the pack.”

With four drivers from a diverse set of backgrounds on the team, does it make it harder to coordinate how you work the draft?

“Not with Daniel (Suarez) and Shane (van Gisbergen) because we’ve been around each other now for… Daniel for a couple of years and Shane for a little over a year. A couple of months of knowing we would be doing this together, us three, all year. Shane and I made some big steps through last summer for our preparation, and Daniel is part of that now, as well. Helio (Castroneves) is a bit of an anomaly. This is it for him that I know of. It was hard to talk to him about drafting when he hadn’t even driven the car. Now we can talk ahead of the Duals. But the Duals will be where he’s going to learn the most. Whatever I can talk to him now about, I’ll be able to talk to him 10 times more after he feels tight, loose, side drafting, getting pushes… we can talk through the real granular details of what it takes to be successful or successful in moving our line forward. Not saying we can’t talk about how to win. We think we can but how to move the line forward.”

What do you think about his personality?

“He’s a hero, first of all, of mine. I’ve almost watched him my entire life race professionally. He won the first (Indy) 500 in 2001 and I was born in ’92. I was still waddling around with a four-wheeler in the yard. It’s incredible. I got to meet him at Homestead last year, so that was cool. He blended right in with the team. I didn’t even know why he was there at the time, and they told us right after. So that was cool to have that experience of shaking his hand and getting to know him, not knowing why he was there. He used a lot of my seat and cockpit stuff… parts and pieces inside. We’re similar size and build so I was happy to lend him some stuff.”

How do you think SVG has progressed on ovals?

“With the Clash and All-Star, he’s got 38 at-bats to show up at the racetrack and prepare. The way we do it at Trackhouse we’ve evolved. The 1 and 99 used to do it a certain way but now with three teams every week we’ve evolved that, and I like it a lot better. It’s more driver-focused. Shane and I are literally from opposite sides of the world, but we think about things in a similar way but we’re just different enough where he can all me out on my issues and I can call him out on his. The early-morning sim sessions together is the name of the game for us. I don’t know what the end results will be each week. It’s easy to look at and see it – he’s helping on road courses and I hope to help him on ovals.”

More on the diverse background on the four Trackhouse drivers.

“It’s a cool thing that we’re all from our different countries. That’s what Justin (Marks) wanted when he did this. He wanted to be different. This is a way to do that. Just look worldwide and see what’s out there. Helio was in Miami, so America is home for him. South Florida guy so we have that in common. How to look at it from a bigger picture – that will probably hit me on Sunday when I realize that little old Trackhouse that I remember was a one-car team. I remember when Justin was just a driver – not just – but when he was a driver and an owner. Then when he hired me to be the second driver, I remember how big of a deal that felt. And now we’ve doubled that size. It’s going to be a cool moment on Sunday.”

With NASCAR racing in Mexico City and being exposed to the international side, is there any other place you’d be interested in racing?

“Take us back to Road America. Worldwide, I don’t know. I don’t know tracks anywhere else. I’ve never flown east or west of North America.”

On the Daytona 500 vibe.

“It’s never felt the same. I remember the first time that I crossed from the grandstand side across the fence, that was on a bicycle and I was sneaking across. The first time I drove through it was I believe for a New Smyrna banquet. Then I remember first time I came through as a competitor, being around the Truck Series in 2012. Every time it’s a great feeling. Yesterday we landed and went straight over to the hauler parade coming in at One Daytona, so I got to see Mike Helton and Frank Kelleher, the track president, and talked to them a little bit and see some friends. The biggest thing I took away from it is that the 22 was pulled up to the front of the line. That’s one of those little motivating things… that I want the 1 truck to pull up front. I want the 1 truck to be the first one to pull into the garage for the Daytona 500 the next year. That means you did something really special the last year. That’s the goal and what I took away from it. Then I drove around into the infield after that… incorrectly! I went to the wrong spot to be honest. Drove through the Turn Four tunnel, and that’s a special feeling. It’s something I think to myself driving through and hope that special feeling never goes away.”

How much are you a different driver than when you first came here?

“The way all these media days and production days, they’ve definitely evolved. The pre-Daytona 500 weekend kind of was a chance for Trucks and Xfinity drivers to be in front of media used to be something that my team never signed us up for. We didn’t know. I’d come down early for it, and there would be Xfinity drivers in it – this is the Daytona 500 media day now, so it’s a different thing – but I’d walk into the production day but I’d put my suit on and walk in and tell the girl at the front table that I was driving the 4 car all years. She’d look down and I’d ask where do you want me to go first and she’d point me in a direction and I’d hit the whole room. Now I don’t have to sneak in any more. Yes, I’ve definitely changed and I’m not the same driver I was last year, let alone 10 years ago.”

Is the track as rough and bumpy as it looked on your on-board camera?

“Our car is rough. Our Busch Light Chevy is finding all the bumps. It’s a fine line here having the car as low as you can. We’re dealing with thousandths of an inch to get it down on the rear stops and shocks, and get the spoiler out of the air and all that and still have it drive OK. We’re going to raise it up for qualifying. We can’t be that rough. I can drive it but only by myself, and I don’t think it’s as fast when it’s bouncing like that. The track’s not where it was when I watched back to pre-repave, which I think was in 2011. So I’ve only driven on the repave. It’s not that rough. When I watch it back and understanding how those cars were built and setup, the track was a lot rougher. By now means is it what it was in 2010 and before. So this was a one-car special.”

On fastest race lap getting an extra point in 2025.

“If it’s there for us to take, we’ll take it. You can’t give up a position to do it, but if you can’t gain or lose positions, we’ll go for it. We’ll do it on the road course and here if you’re playing the game where you’re a lap down you’ll play the game at the back of the end trying to time it right and get big runs. Do I think it’s necessary? No I don’t think it’s necessary. But hey… if Xfinity’s happy then I’m happy.”

It’s been four years in the Gen-Seven car. General thoughts on the first three years?

“So much progress. Coming into it, we didn’t know what we didn’t know. It was like the wild west. You saw us spinning out and crashing. I don’t think that’s always a terrible thing, to be honest. Some of those early practice sessions and early races were just crazy to watch. Nobody could keep up with it because there was so much happening. You had champions the year before and race-winners in the back at the beginning of ’22. You’ve definitely seen them figured it out, and we all figured it out. I’m glad I got to be a part of that because that’s a time in my career in the sport that I’ll always look back on and remember.”

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.