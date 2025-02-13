Chevrolet Reveals Blazer EV.R NASCAR Prototype at Daytona

Daytona Beach, Fla. – Chevrolet introduced its Blazer EV.R NASCAR prototype ahead of this year’s running of the DAYTONA 500. The Blazer EV.R is an example of Chevrolet continuing to test, learn, and explore new technologies that could be applied to both race programs and production cars.

“Motorsports is a test bed for innovation, and a training ground for our engineers — one that allows Chevrolet to try out new technologies in a fast-paced environment against the best competition,” said Eric Warren, executive director, global motorsports competition for General Motors.

The prototype delivers over 1,300 horsepower from three six-phase electric motors that instantly rev up to 15,000 rpm, powered by a 78-kWh liquid-cooled battery.

﻿Exploring new technologies allows Chevrolet to apply learnings for vehicles in the showroom. Customer choice is at the center of Chevrolet’s success in the marketplace, offering one of the broadest lineups of vehicles in the industry, from first cars to supercars and everything in between. It also offers diesel, gasoline, and EV powered vehicles for its customers.

﻿“While we will continue to race our proven and winning V8 technology in NASCAR for years to come, we continually look for ways to improve the combination of power, durability, and efficiency to transfer learnings from the racetrack to the showroom, especially as we bolster Chevy’s consumer EV lineup,” Warren added.

Built on NASCAR’s Next Gen chassis and suspension componentry, the Blazer EV.R puts its power to the pavement via a programable all-wheel drive system and Goodyear Racing Eagle tires. Chevrolet worked closely with NASCAR and other manufacturers on the parameters and technical elements of the prototype.

GM Design worked together with motorsports engineers to give the Blazer EV.R styling features inspired by the Blazer EV SS production vehicle.

“This program was a great opportunity with NASCAR to design a new crossover utility vehicle body and bring forward design elements from our Blazer EV SS,” said Phil Zak, executive director, Chevrolet Global Design. “The EV.R prototype offers lower and wider proportions and was designed with aerodynamics and performance in mind.”

GM engineers were able to take the prototype from concept to reality, then reliably turn laps at race pace during testing last month at Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw, South Carolina.

“NASCAR and its manufacturer partners are passionate about emerging technologies, and working to remain on the forefront of innovation,” said Brandon Thomas, NASCAR vice president, vehicle design. “With the Blazer EV.R NASCAR prototype, Chevrolet and its engineers meshed new technologies with the NASCAR Next Gen platform – and the result is a powerful, exciting vehicle that we believe fans will love when they see it at Daytona International Speedway.”

Driving the prototype during testing was Justin Allgaier, Team Chevy driver, 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion.

“There are so many things you don’t think about until you’re in the car actually testing it,” said Allgaier. “I’m used to knowing my speed through gearing and listening to engine revs, so I had to totally change how I judge corner entry speed. With this platform we’re learning how to strategically adjust regenerative braking, which has a big impact on braking sections and cornering balance.”

Chevrolet will also pace the 67th DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, February 16, 2025 with the Blazer EV SS — a 615 horsepower vehicle that can go 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds1 with Wide Open Watts, making it the quickest SS model Chevrolet has ever produced. As previously announced, the honorary pace car driver is actor Alan Ritchson.



1 On a closed course only. Based on initial vehicle movement.

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com.