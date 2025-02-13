NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Duel Races at DAYTONA

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Duel Races at DAYTONA – Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Fla. – February 13, 2025

AUSTIN CINDRIC No. 2 DISCOUNT TIRE FORD MUSTANG

START: 1ST FINISH: 1ST

RACE RUNDOWN: Austin Cindric, the 2022 DAYTONA 500 champion, emerged victorious Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway, winning Duel 2 in the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang as the anticipation builds for Sunday’s 67th running of the Great American Race. Cindric started from the pole position after a stout qualifying effort Wednesday night that saw him secure a front-row starting spot. The 60-lap event unfolded calmly for the most part, until the first caution flew on Lap 49. Cindric maintained his stance among the frontrunners over the final sprint, ultimately finding himself in victory lane as a chaotic final lap played out.

CINDRIC’S THOUGHTS: “Obviously a great race for us and a fast Discount Tire Ford Mustang, but I would say a bit of a surprise there. I thought it was super close. Sitting from my perspective, I thought I got it, but I think [Erik Jones] beat me to the line, but the caution light came out a little earlier, so obviously it was a great result and glad my guys let me race this one tonight to see what we had. Now we can tune on this thing for the 500.”

RYAN BLANEY No. 12 MENARDS/PEAK FORD MUSTANG

START: 10TH FINISH: 8TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Ryan Blaney came away with an eighth-place finish in the second duel race Thursday night, leading five laps in the 150-mile event. With 28 laps to go, Blaney powered the No. 12 Menards/Peak Ford Mustang to the top lane and brought his Team Penske teammates along with him to the front of the field before hitting pit road for fuel only with 16 laps remaining. Following a caution on the backstretch with 13 to go, Blaney took the green flag from the outside of row three and held his line in the top lane to the checkered flag as a multi-car incident unraveled behind him.

JOEY LOGANO No. 22 SHELL-PENNZOIL FORD MUSTANG

START: 2ND FINISH: 5TH

RACE RUNDOWN: Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano returned behind the wheel of the No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang Sunday night in the inaugural Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, turning in a fourth-place effort in the 200-lap exhibition race. After taking the green flag from seventh, Logano suffered contact to the right front in the opening laps that resulted in a tight-handling condition for the duration of the first run. Logano managed to hold his standing in the top-10 before the scheduled caution on lap 100 when the No. 22 team addressed an issue with the right front toe link prior to the final run of the night. The Shell-Pennzoil Ford responded by working its way into the top-five with 44 laps to go before Logano battled the No. 23 for several laps, eventually taking over the fourth spot with 19 laps remaining where eventually took the checkered flag from.

The NASCAR Cup Series hits the track Friday afternoon for the second of three practice sessions this week at Daytona International Speedway. Coverage of the 50-minute session begins at 5:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

