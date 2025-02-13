CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA DUELS: Race Two Post-Race Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DUELS AT DAYTONA – #2

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUOTES

FEBRUARY 13, 2025

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL FINISHING RESULTS (Duel #2)

POS. DRIVER

11th – Kyle Larson

13th – Anthony Alfredo

14th – Shane van Gisbergen

17th – BJ McLeod

21st – Daniel Suarez

22nd – Alex Bowman

Post-Race Driver Quotes:

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Sidelined by damage sustained on the last-lap caution.

Finished: 14th

“I’m not really sure what happened. We were all getting a bit tight off of turn four. I was just kind of riding and got spun into the fence. I’m not sure if that was my fault with the car placement, but I felt like I was doing it right. I was learning a lot; saved a lot of fuel and jumped up a lot of spots at the start. I’m not sure what happened at the end. It’s not fun when we’re crashing at the end, that’s for sure.”

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 48.

Finished: 21st

“I thought the No. 99 Freeway Insurance Chevy team was doing a good job. Our Chevy felt very good. We actually did too good of a job on pit road in comparison to the people we pitted with. I felt like we were in a good position there. They were about to wreck in front of me and everyone checked up. It was kind of like a chain reaction. The No. 48 (Alex Bowman) pushed me, but the No. 48 was getting pushed by the No. 88 (Shane van Gisbergen) and I think someone else was pushing the No. 88. It was just a bad situation. I hate it for my guys. They’re going to have to work some extra hours, but I’m sure we’re going to be able to build another fast car for Sunday.”

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 48.

Finished: 22nd

“I think I was just on the wrong side of an accordion, really. The No. 48 Ally Chevy team executed our race pretty well. We had an OK pit cycle. We didn’t make any mistakes on the pit cycle, which in the group of cars that we pitted with, there were a bunch of mistakes. We avoided that, but looking at what happened afterwards, I wish we would have sped or something because we would have been in a better spot with track position. The front of the field checked up – it was just an accordion and got spun. Once it locked up, I kept trying to get the wheels to unlock to get it to spin the other way to not hit the inside wall. Unfortunately they never did and hit the inside wall.”

About General Motors

