RCR NXS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Claim Season-Opening Victory at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 1st
Start: 9th
Points: 2nd

“I’m at a loss for words. It’s Daytona International Speedway. This place is so special to me and to finally get the red-and-white Whelen Chevrolet in Victory Lane is a dream. There have been so many people who have helped me get to this point. Everyone back in Welcome at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines deserve a ton of credit. I’m not sure what happened to the No. 21, but he (Austin Hill) was really dominant tonight. We are working on changing our culture here at RCR though. We are winners and we know we are. We all want to win a championship for Richard Childress. Sometimes it takes me a little while to get up front in these races. I’m trying to play chess nowadays and not checkers, especially here at Daytona. It all worked out tonight and I couldn’t be prouder of this No. 2 team.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Win Opening Stages Before Mechanical Failure Ends Strong Run at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 33rd
Start: 4th
Points: 17th

“Such a bummer. We had a fast Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet tonight at Daytona International Speedway. Everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines did a great job building this race car. We showed that we were the dominant team again by getting both stage wins. I just wish we could have lost this race on our own terms, and it not be a mechanical failure. I almost would rather get turned on the backstretch on the white flag lap than end up like this. This one is going to sting for a little bit, but I feel like we are going to be good at Atlanta Motor Speedway next week and all of 2025 for that matter. Can’t say enough good things about Chad (Haney, crew chief) and our No. 21 team. Everyone is beating themselves up right now, but these things happen. This is why it’s so hard to win at this level. Winning three in a row here is a testament to the hard work that everyone at RCR puts in each and every day, and we had a shot at a fourth. We will hold our heads up and keep digging.” -Austin Hill

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | United Rentals 300

