Kyle Busch Returns to Spire Motorsports for Five Race NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Effort

Series All-Time Winner to Defend Atlanta Trophy Aboard Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Entry

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 17, 2025) – Two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and the winningest driver in NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series history is set to return to Spire Motorsports for a five-race campaign in 2025, beginning with this weekend’s FR8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Busch, 39, earned a pair of CRAFTSMAN Truck Series wins for Spire Motorsports in 2024 and is the defending winner of the FR8 208. In addition to his victory last February at the high-speed 1.54-mile suburban Atlanta quad-oval, Busch also collected the checkered flag last April in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“With my long-standing relationship with Jeff (Dickerson) and having a lot of my former employees still working on the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams at Spire Motorsports, it’s cool to be able to hop back in their Chevy Silverados five times and work towards filling those trophy cases,” said Busch. “I still really enjoy being a part of the process of evaluating their equipment and being a mentor to the young drivers in Spire’s lineup. It’s fun trying to help speed up their learning curve by passing on a few pointers here and there.”

Once again, Busch will work with crew chief Brian Pattie and Spire Motorsports No. 7 team for a pair of races including Atlanta and later this season at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 23). He will also see time behind the wheel of the team’s No. 07 Chevy at North Wilkesboro Speedway (May 17), Nashville Superspeedway (May 30) and finally Watkins Glen International (August 8). Crew chief Allen Hart calls the No. 07 team’s efforts in 2025.

“My schedule will consist of some tracks where I’ve had a lot of success in the Truck Series, like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Nashville but also two tracks that I’ve never raced at in a truck – North Wilkesboro and Watkins Glen,” added Busch. “So, I’m looking forward to hopefully adding a couple more tracks to the list of places where I’ve won across my Truck Series career.”

Busch is one of the most accomplished drivers in NASCAR’s modern history. The Las Vegas native advanced to the Championship 4 for the Cup Series in five consecutive seasons from 2015-2019 and has won some of NASCAR’s most prestigious races, including the Brickyard 400 (2015 and 2016), Southern 500 (2008) and Coca-Cola 600 (2018). Busch enters the 2025 season with 63 wins in NASCAR’s premier division and is one of only two active multi-time champions.

In addition to his two Cup Series titles, he won the 2009 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and is the all-time wins leader in that series (102) as well as the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (66). Busch also ranks first all-time among Truck Series drivers with an average finish of 6.5 and second all-time with 8,050 laps led.

Busch has made 58 starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway across all three of NASCAR’s national touring series. In 28 races in Cup Series competition, the father of two has logged two wins,10 top-five and 15 top-10 finishes. His resume includes three Xfinity Series wins in 14 starts, 10 top fives and 11 top 10s. In 14 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races at the iconic Hampton, Ga., venue, Busch has compiled two poles, seven wins, 10 top-five and 11 top-10 showings.

“I’m thankful to have Kyle back with our NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team this year,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Having one of the best drivers in NASCAR history in our equipment and in our shop makes everyone better. He won a couple last year with us and we all know when he straps in that we have one goal and that is to add to the trophy case in the shop that, ironically, he built. I think people sometimes overlook how good Kyle is working with young drivers and his ability to teach them. The standard he sets is one that both Rajah (Caruth) and Andres (Perez de Lara) can benefit from.”

The FR8 208 from Atlanta Motor Speedway will be televised live on FS1 Saturday, Feb. 22, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The second of 25 races on the 2025 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on April 12, 2024, when Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

In 2025, Spire Motorsports will campaign the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolets in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team will also field the Nos. 07, 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Silverados in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and the No. 77 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series in select events.