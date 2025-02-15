Front Row Motorsports: Daytona NCTS Race Report (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Daytona International Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

Fresh From Florida 250 Overview

Date: February 14th, 2025

Event: Race 1 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Daytona International Speedway (2.5-miles)

Length of Race: 100 Laps over two hours, nine minutes, seven seconds

FRM Finish:

● Layne Riggs (Started 27th, Finished 13th / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)

● Chandler Smith (Started 6th, Finished 6th / Running, completed 100 of 100 laps)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Layne Riggs made his return to the Daytona International Speedway on Friday night, this time in the newly minted No. 34 Ford F-150.

Riggs finished 11th in Stage One and 14th in Stage Two. Riggs earned the fastest lap with a speed of 190.630 and a lap time of 47.212.

Riggs struggled with pit road penalties, having to go to the tail of the field twice for a crew member over the wall too soon and speeding on pit road. Riggs drafted his way back to the front, working with his teammate, Chandler Smith, to control the race.

WHAT HAPPENED ON THE LAST LAP? “I don’t quite know. I need to watch the replay, but me and the 15, which he was about I’d say two or three in front of me, we went down into three and right when we went down into three and loaded into the corner and both spun just out of nowhere. I don’t know if someone was pushing me and then he had a flat tire, or if it was ironic or what, but this is my first speedway race I’ve finished. I got wrecked coming to the checkered, but it was a great day for Front Row Motorsports, Love’s RV STOPS, Ford Performance. Me and Chandler Smith worked really well together and a lot of the ThorSport guys did a really good job of doing a great speedway strategy and sticking together as a team. I’m excited to come back. That was a lot of fun.”

CHANDLER GOT DAMAGE AND YOU WERE PUSHING HIM. DID THAT RUIN YOUR PLAN DOWN THE STRETCH? “Yeah, it really did. His nose was pretty caved in and I was pushing him for all I was worth and we were just getting freight trained on the top. I finally had to kind of shuck him to the bottom. I hated to do that. I wished he was good enough, but luckily he got back in line and ended up having a pretty solid finish. I’ve never really been a fan of speedway races, but I was smiling behind the helmet all night.”

Chandler Smith’s Key Takeaways

Chandler Smith qualified 6th in his Front Row Motorsports (FRM) debut on Friday night at the Daytona International Speedway.

Smith finished fourth in both Stage One & Two, earning valuable stage points. Smith led a total of 34 laps in the event, drafting with other Fords and his teammate to get to the front of the field.

Smith was credited with a sixth-place finish after a post-race inspection disqualification of a fellow competitor. This is Smith’s first top-10 finish with FRM and 36th Top-10 finish of his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series career.

“Overall, it was a really solid day. Our No. 38 Long John Silver Ford F-150 was super fast. I worked with Layne (Riggs) really well and felt like FRM, for the most part, controlled the entire race just in the two-car operation which says a lot about what we got going on in our organization right now. Looking forward to the next few superspeedway races and working with my teammate and also looking forward to getting to a mile-and-a-half and see where we’re at.”

