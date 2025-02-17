RCR NCS Race Recap: Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Cup PR

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet Team Show Speed at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 23rd
Start: 15th
Points: 25th

“We had a fast No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Chevrolet today. Our Richard Childress Racing team built a good car, and it showed. Early on, we raced hard in the draft to see how the car would maneuver. We got shuffled back mid-race, and I didn’t want to make any unnecessary moves to get caught up in someone else’s mess. Once we made our final pit stop though, it was time to push hard towards the front. We pushed the No. 8 car as much as we could and raced inside the top five for the final 50 laps. I barely made it through the wreck that got Kyle (Busch). On the green-white-checkered, we knew the pushes were going to intensify, and we needed to make the best moves to win the race. I jumped to the third lane on the white flag lap and tried to make that lane go to the front. It wasn’t the right move, and we fell back and got in a crash coming to the checkered. I feel bad for our team who’s worked so hard in the offseason to bring a fast car here to Daytona. We had a shot to win, and it didn’t go our way. Thanks to RCR and ECR Engines for building a fast race car. It hurts to not get the results we feel like we should have.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 zone Chevrolet Team Contended for Victory Before Late-Race Accident at Daytona International Speedway

Finish: 34th
Start: 21st
Points: 35th

“Our zone Chevrolet was fast once again here at Daytona. The balance started good and stayed good for a long time. When I was tucked up tight behind someone, the car itself was tight, but we had ourselves in a position to win the race in the closing laps. It sucks to have our race end the way it did. When we got collected in the wreck at the end, all four tires were flat. We were towed back to the work area in the garage, where the guys looked over the car and didn’t see anything massively wrong. All the wheels were pointed in the right direction, so we changed tires and went back out to see what the next step would be. Unfortunately, when we came back into the work area in the garage, we got parked and told that our race was done.” -Kyle Busch

