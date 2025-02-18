Clopay and Meyer Shank Racing Extend Partnership with Multi-Year Deal

Both partners look ahead to future successes and shared innovation

Pataskala, Ohio (18 February 2025) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with Clopay through a multi-year agreement. Clopay, the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America will continue to be an important part of MSR as the team continues its dual competition programs in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and NTT DATA INDYCAR SERIES.

First joining the team in 2022, Clopay and MSR have built a solid foundation based on shared values, including a commitment to performance, quality, and innovation. Clopay’s high-quality products remain a visible element in the team’s operations, including at MSR’s state-of-the-art 50,000 square foot facility in Pataskala, Ohio.

“Renewing our partnership with Clopay is something as a team that we are really proud of,” said Mike Shank, MSR Co-owner. “I’m very passionate about supporting local and with Clopay located just outside of Cincinnati, we have a really close relationship not only professionally but personally as well. We’re excited to have them continue to have a presence on our Indy cars and we’re hoping we can produce some more results for them this year.”

This multi-year deal reinforces the mutual commitment of Clopay and Meyer Shank Racing to pushing the boundaries of performance both on and off the track. As the team continues to evolve, this partnership will remain a key component of MSR’s identity and success.

“Watching the Meyer Shank team become a powerhouse in racing and knowing that Clopay has been a partner in that fills me with immense pride,” said Clopay Corporation President Victor Weldon. “Our partnership is built on the core values of collaboration and commitment to excellence. By leveraging our brands, we are able to deliver a similar superior experience to our customers.”

Clopay will once again be featured on both the No. 60 Honda driven by Felix Rosenqvist and the No. 66 Honda driven by Marcus Armstrong as the NTT INDYCAR season kicks off on March 2nd with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

About Clopay

Founded in 1964, Clopay Corporation (“Clopay”) is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. The company sells residential and commercial overhead sectional doors through leading home center retail chains and a network of over 3,000 independent professional dealers under the brands Clopay®, Ideal Door®, and Holmes Garage Door Company®. Rolling steel doors and grilles for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the Cornell® and Cookson® brands.

Clopay is headquartered in Mason, Ohio, and operates 4 manufacturing facilities and 56 distribution centers. For more information, visit www.clopaydoor.com