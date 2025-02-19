Front Row Motorsports: Atlanta Motor Speedway Competition Notes (Noah Gragson and the No. 4 TitleMax Ford Team)

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 TitleMax Ford Team
Atlanta Motor Speedway Competition Notes
Ambetter Health 400
Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
Event: Race 3 of 38
Series: NASCAR Cup Series
Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)
#of Laps: 260
Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FOX/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90
Noah Gragson Notes
Noah Gragson travels to the “Peach State” for 400-miles at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlanta has shown much promise for Gragson, earning an average finishing position of 8.3 with three top five’s and five top-10’s. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Gragson has a career best finish of 12th at the track.
TitleMax joins Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend in Atlanta as the primary partner and will also serve as a season-long major associate partner for the No. 4 team. One of the nation’s largest title lending companies, TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need for a title loan or personal loan through competitive rates and a superior level of customer service. For more information about TitleMax, visit www.TitleMax.com.
“Atlanta is a unique challenge—it races like a superspeedway but with even more speed and handling in play,” said Gragson. “We had a strong run at Daytona until the wreck, so we’re looking to build on the positive momentum and stay up front this weekend. If we execute well and put ourselves in the right position, we’ll have a shot at a great finish with our TitleMax Ford Mustang Dark Horse.”
Road Crew
Driver: Noah Gragson
Hometown: Las Vegas
Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer
Hometown: Decatur, Illinois
Car Chief: Joey Forgette
Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan
Engineer: Dillon Silverman
Hometown: Chico, California
Engineer: Scott Bingham
Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia
Mechanic: Chris Trickett
Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia
Mechanic: Tony Infinger
Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia
Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw
Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania
Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller
Hometown: Monroe, New York
Spotter: Nick Del Campo
Hometown: Blauvelt, New York
Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller
Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina
Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy
Hometown: Augusta, Georgia
Pit Crew
Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher
Hometown: Middleburg, Florida
Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
Tire Carrier: Will Cooper
Hometown: Huntsville, Alabama
Jackman: Nate McBride
Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia
Fueler: Ray Hernandez
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
ABOUT TITLEMAX
As part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, TitleMax is one of the nation’s largest title lending companies. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service.
ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.