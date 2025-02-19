Front Row Motorsports: Atlanta Motor Speedway Competition Notes (Noah Gragson and the No. 4 TitleMax Ford Team)

Noah Gragson and the No. 4 TitleMax Ford Team

Atlanta Motor Speedway Competition Notes

Ambetter Health 400

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Event: Race 3 of 38

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.5-miles)

#of Laps: 260

Time/TV/Radio: 3:00 PM ET on FOX/PRN/SiriusXM channel 90

Noah Gragson Notes

Noah Gragson travels to the “Peach State” for 400-miles at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Atlanta has shown much promise for Gragson, earning an average finishing position of 8.3 with three top five’s and five top-10’s. In the NASCAR Cup Series, Gragson has a career best finish of 12th at the track.

TitleMax joins Gragson and the No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse this weekend in Atlanta as the primary partner and will also serve as a season-long major associate partner for the No. 4 team. One of the nation’s largest title lending companies, TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need for a title loan or personal loan through competitive rates and a superior level of customer service. For more information about TitleMax, visit www.TitleMax.com.

“Atlanta is a unique challenge—it races like a superspeedway but with even more speed and handling in play,” said Gragson. “We had a strong run at Daytona until the wreck, so we’re looking to build on the positive momentum and stay up front this weekend. If we execute well and put ourselves in the right position, we’ll have a shot at a great finish with our TitleMax Ford Mustang Dark Horse.”

Road Crew

Driver: Noah Gragson

Hometown: Las Vegas

Crew Chief: Drew Blickensderfer

Hometown: Decatur, Illinois

Car Chief: Joey Forgette

Hometown: Iron Mountain, Michigan

Engineer: Dillon Silverman

Hometown: Chico, California

Engineer: Scott Bingham

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Mechanic: Chris Trickett

Hometown: Grafton, West Virginia

Mechanic: Tony Infinger

Hometown: Fort Valley, Georgia

Tire Specialist: Chris Aunspaw

Hometown: Zelienople, Pennsylvania

Engine Tuner: Matt Moeller

Hometown: Monroe, New York

Spotter: Nick Del Campo

Hometown: Blauvelt, New York

Transporter Co-Driver: Nate “Cookie” Eller

Hometown: Granite Falls, North Carolina

Transporter Co-Driver: Matt Murphy

Hometown: Augusta, Georgia

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Thomas Hatcher

Hometown: Middleburg, Florida

Rear Tire Changer: Adam Riley

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

Tire Carrier: Will Cooper

Hometown: Huntsville, Alabama

Jackman: Nate McBride

Hometown: Vidalia, Georgia

Fueler: Ray Hernandez

Hometown: Orlando, Florida

ABOUT TITLEMAX

As part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, TitleMax is one of the nation’s largest title lending companies. TitleMax helps thousands of people get the funds they need with a title loan or personal loan. Offering competitive rates, while providing a superior level of customer service.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.