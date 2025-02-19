NTT INDYCAR SERIES Strengthens Global Broadcast Reach in 2025

International Expansion Increases Global Visibility of North America’s Premier Open-Wheel Series

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025) – INDYCAR is set to reach a wide global audience during its 17-race 2025 season. A robust list of international partners, including new media and broadcast relationships, will bring the star competitors and iconic events of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to audiences in more than 200 countries and territories.

INDYCAR LIVE, the series’ direct-to-consumer streaming service, will continue to provide audiences in markets without a dedicated international partner with access to live practice, qualifying and races for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the INDYCAR development series, INDY NXT by Firestone. Along with on-track activity, INDYCAR LIVE includes a live stream of in-car cameras from the race, post-race highlights and exclusive feature content.

“The continued growth and appeal of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is reflected in this expansion of our international partners and coverage offerings for the most competitive racing series on the planet,” said Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles. “A total of 11 nations will be represented among the full-time 27-driver lineup this season, making reach and availability more important than ever for our fans. It is gratifying to see this impactful list of new and renewed partners as the NTT INDYCAR SEREIS reaches larger audiences around the globe.”

Partnerships for the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season include:

A new relationship with Motorvision+ across Germany, Austria and Switzerland will bring live coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to German-speaking markets.

ESPN adds highlights plus live Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge coverage across sub-Saharan Africa as INDYCAR’s partner in the region and continues to broadcast all races live across Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico, where audiences can follow the rising stardom of seven-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES race winner Pato O’Ward and four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves as he aims for another win at the historic oval.

In Spain, every race will now be broadcast live on #Vamos as well as Movistar+, delivering broader reach to fans of reigning series champion Alex Palou as he aims for his third straight and fourth overall title.

Viaplay continues its coverage in the Nordics for fans to follow Swedish drivers Marcus Ericsson and Felix Rosenqvist, as well as Danish drivers Christian Lundgaard and Christian Rasmussen.

Canada’s sports leader, TSN, will continue to provide live streaming of INDYCAR coverage in Canada on TSN+, with network coverage of seven races, including the Indianapolis 500 and the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, as audiences also can follow Canadian driver Devlin DeFrancesco as he returns to the series in 2025.

Sky Group channels Sky Sports UK, Sky Sport Germany (including Austria and Switzerland) and Sky Sport Italia will return in 2025.

Sky Sport in New Zealand continues to provide INDYCAR coverage of Kiwis Scott Dixon, Marcus Armstrong and Scott McLaughlin.

Fans of two-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Will Power can follow in Australia on STAN Sport, while sister network Nine Network will air mid-week race highlights.

Ziggo Sport will continue to provide coverage in the Netherlands for fans to follow Dutch driver Rinus VeeKay.

Additional returning broadcasters of INDYCAR in 2025 include Gaora in Japan, Sport TV in Portugal, Canal+ in France and French-speaking sub-Saharan Africa, S Sport in Turkey, Romania, Czech Republic and Slovakia, Network 4 in Hungary, Voo Sport in Belgium and TV Cultura in Brazil.

INDY NXT by Firestone also continues to gain ground with first-time coverage in the Nordics with Viaplay, while German fans can follow Sophia Floersch’s rookie year on Sky Sport and Motorvision+. Further coverage will be provided on ESPN throughout Latin America, REV TV in Canada and Sky Sport in the UK.

WHAT INDYCAR’S DRIVERS ARE SAYING

“It is always so important to get support from fans back home. I’m excited the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will have more exposure for fans in Spain with races live on #Vamos and Movistar+ and hope they watch as the No. 10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing Honda team fights for more race wins and another championship this season.” – Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing

“One of the great things about the NTT INDYCAR SERIES is that, while it is a North American sport, there are drivers from all over the world. My home country of New Zealand has always punched above its weight in motorsports. There are several of us in the series right now, so it’s crucial that we have partners like Sky Sport and STAN Sport to carry us back to our fans at home. I really believe they are in for the best season of INDYCAR racing yet.” – Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

“It’s really awesome that Viaplay will continue to broadcast INDYCAR back home. I think it’s really important for people all around the world to have access to this amazing sport, and, of course, it’s always great to have the support from back home. Viaplay really does a great job with INDYCAR’s coverage, and I’m excited to see that continue this season.” – Felix Rosenqvist, Meyer Shank Racing

“Super happy to hear that ESPN will continue broadcast coverage of INDYCAR back home. There’s so many passionate fans in Latin America that love INDYCAR, and it’s great that they can continue to watch every race and be able to enjoy a sport that I truly love.” – Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing

“I think INDYCAR is so much more than a North American sport. We have drivers from all over the world, and we have fans from all over the world. I know from my home country, Sweden, there’s a ton of people that watch all the races and follow everything INDYCAR. To have that coverage and get partners all around the world showing the great sport of INDYCAR is super important and crucial for the growth of the sport.” – Marcus Ericsson, Andretti Global

“One of the best things about INDYCAR and motorsports is that it has fans around the world. When I was a kid in Mexico, it was so cool for me to be able to watch my favorite drivers on TV. The international coverage and partnerships are so important because they bring the sport around the world and help grow INDYCAR.” – Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren

The 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season begins Sunday, March 2 at noon ET with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding. The start of the 2025 INDY NXT by Firestone season begins the same day, also on the streets of St. Petersburg, at 10 a.m. ET. A full list of international broadcast partners is available here.