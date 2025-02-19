Trans Am Series Race Preview: Sebring International Raceway

Sebring International Raceway

Sebring SpeedTour

Track Facts:

Opened: 1950

Length: 3.74 Miles

Layout: 17-Turn Road Course

Qualifying:

Saturday, February 22

3:45-4:20 p.m. ET

Race:

Sunday, February 23

10:50 a.m.-12:05 p.m. ET

Race Length: 27 Laps/75 Minutes

Broadcast:

LIVE on SPEED SPORT 1

LIVE on YouTube

@TheTransAmSeries

Qualifying:

Friday, February 21

4:40-5:15 p.m. ET

Race:

Saturday, February 22

12:15-1:30 p.m. ET

Race Length: 27 Laps/75 Minutes

Broadcast:

LIVE on SPEED SPORT 1

LIVE on YouTube

@TheTransAmSeries

Green Flag for the 2025 Season

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will kick off the 2025 season at the site of its inaugural race in 1966, Sebring International Raceway, as part of the Sebring SpeedTour. The challenging 3.74-mile track has hosted 29 previous Trans Am races and has served as the season-opener for the series every year since 2013. This weekend, Sebring will host more than 60 cars between the TA/GT race and the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series, in addition approximately two dozen Historic Trans Am cars in the HTA races.

Watch LIVE

There are two great free streaming options for watching this weekend’s TA/GT, CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series, and Historic Trans Am races. The events will stream live on Trans Am’s YouTube channel, @TheTransAmSeries, as well as on SPEED SPORT 1. SPEED SPORT 1 is the first network dedicated to free, live motorsports, presenting hundreds of live events and thousands of hours of premier motorsport content and lifestyle programming from around the globe annually. SPEED SPORT 1 can be watched on its dedicated app on Android and iOS, as well as Amazon Prime Freevee, PlutoTV, Sling Freestream and more. For more information on how to watch, click here.

Trans Am Hall of Fame

On Friday, February 21, the inaugural class of the Trans Am Hall of Fame will be inducted during a celebratory dinner at Sebring. The new Trans Am Hall of Fame was announced in November to honor the longest-running professional road racing series in North America. The inaugural class consists of 18 legendary drivers, team owners and series officials: John Clagett, Wally Dallenbach Jr., Mark Donohue, Chris Dyson, Ron Fellows, George Follmer, Ernie Francis Jr., Paul Gentilozzi, Dan Gurney, Parnelli Jones, Tommy Kendall, Roger Penske, Greg Pickett, Scott Pruett, Willy T. Ribbs, Jack Roush, Amy Ruman and Bob Tullius.

Three of the inductees will be on track with us this weekend: Wally Dallenbach Jr., (No. 4 Ultimate Headers Ford Mustang), Chris Dyson (No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang), and Amy Ruman (No. 23 McNichols Co./Valley Automotive Group Chevrolet Corvette). Paul Gentilozzi will also be in the paddock as the owner of 3GT Racing.

Lyn St. James Named Grand Marshal

Lyn St. James will serve as the Grand Marshal for this weekend’s Sebring SpeedTour. St. James will give the command before the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series race on Saturday, as well as Sunday’s Historic Trans Am race. An icon for women in motorsports, St. James became the first woman to win the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of The Year in 1992, ultimately making seven starts in the race. St. James was also an accomplished endurance driver, winning the 24 Hours of Daytona twice, the 12 Hours of Sebring, racing twice at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and once at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring. The veteran of 53 Trans Am starts, she earned seven top-five Trans Am finishes and several IMSA GT wins. She also set 21 national and international speed records and was named one of the “Top 100 Female Athletes of the Century” by Sports Illustrated. A long-time advocate for women’s racing involvement, St. James is the co-founder of Women in Motorsports North America (WIMNA), an organization devoted to supporting opportunities for women across all disciplines of motorsports.

Make-A-Wish Foundation Guest at Sebring

Joining us in the paddock this weekend is a guest from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, who is being hosted by TA2 competitor Bob Accardo (No. 39 Make-A-Wish America/Cope Ford Mustang). On March 6, 2024, Kevin began a fight for his life with his first chemo treatment to battle Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The following six months were very tough, with severe side effects from his chemotherapy treatments. Nausea, frequent vomiting, loss of appetite, fever, and hives were just a few conditions that Kevin had to endure and overcome. In addition to the physical side effects, Kevin had to break his perfect attendance record at school, which he had maintained proudly since kindergarten. His strength and resilience prevailed, and on September 5, 2024, his prayers were answered when he received the wonderful news that he had entered remission. Now 16 years old, Kevin dreams of being a racecar driver. Kevin will be giving the command to start engines before Sunday’s TA/GT race.

Trans Am Drivers Powering Diversity

Five Trans Am Series drivers have been named recipients of the Parella Motorsports Holdings (PMH) Powering Diversity Scholarship, assisting them as they continue their careers in North America’s longest-running professional road racing series.

﻿After winning last year’s SGT Championship, Kaylee Bryson (No. 02 Logical Systems Inc. Chevrolet Corvette) will move up to the faster XGT Class with Sam Pierce Racing. Two-time TA champion Amy Ruman (No. 23 McNichols Co./Valley Automotive Group Chevrolet Corvette) will mentor several of the younger drivers, as she once again returns to the Trans Am Series’ TA class with her family-owned Ruman Racing team. In Trans Am’s CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series, Silver Hare Racing’s Rafa Matos (No. 57 Concord American Flagpole/SHR Chevrolet Camaro) will serve as an additional mentor for the younger members of the PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship class after winning last year’s TA2 championship. Nitro Motorsports teammates Julian DaCosta (No. 30 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang) and Tyler Gonzalez (No. 10 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang) will both utilize support from the scholarship to fight for podiums and search for their first wins in the TA2 Series.

Past Sebring Winners

13 drivers in this weekend’s field have previously driven to GYM WEED Winners Circle at Sebring International Raceway. Lee Saunders in the SGT class has the most Sebring victories by far, with seven wins dating back to 2014.

TA

Paul Menard, No. 3 Pittsburgh Paints/Menards Ford Mustang: 2024

Wally Dallenbach Jr., No. 4 Ultimate Headers Ford Mustang: 2023, 2022 (TAH)

Chris Dyson, No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang: 2022, 2021

Amy Ruman, No. 23 McNichols Co./Valley Automotive Group Chevrolet Corvette: 2015

XGT

Danny Lowry, No. 42 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Mercedes AMG GT4: 2024, 2023

Billy Griffin, No. 14 Griffin Auto Care Mercedes AMG GT3: 2022 (GT)

SGT

Lee Saunders, No. 84 LandSearch LLC Dodge Viper: 2024, 2023, 2020, 2019, 2016 (SGT) 2015, 2014 (TA3-I)

GT

Chris Coffey, No. 97 Traffic Grafix/Chill Out Motorsports Maserati MC GT4: 2024

CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Thomas Merrill, No. 26 HP Tuners/Franklin Road/Cope Ford Mustang: 2021

Mike Skeen, No. 48 CUBE 3/Franklin Road/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro: 2020

Rafa Matos, No. 57 Concord American Flagpole/SHR Chevrolet Camaro: 2023, 2022, 2019

Doug Peterson, No. 87 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang: 2014, 2013 (TA)

CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series Pro/Am Challenge

Barry Boes, No. 27 Accio Data/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro: 2024

In addition to those who have won in the Trans Am Series, Roberto Sabato (No. 61 6th Gear Garage Ford Mustang) has won at Sebring in IMSA’s L2 class, and Matt Griffin (No. 67 Griffin Concrete Construction Chevrolet Camaro) has won at the track in SCCA.

Recent Success in the Sunshine State

In January, the SCCA Super Tour competed at Sebring, and several Trans Am drivers took part in the event, finding success at this weekend’s venue.

TA

David Pintaric, No. 57 Kryderacing Ford Mustang

Won GT1 Race 1, Third in class in GT1 Race 2

XGT

Billy Griffin, No. 14 Griffin Auto Care Mercedes MAG GT3

Second in class in GTX Race 1 and Race 2

Danny Lowry, No. 42 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Mercedes AMG GT

Third in class in T1 Race 2, Fourth in class in T1 Race 1

GT

Jeff Lindstrom, No. 41 Griffin Auto Care Ford Mustang

Third in class in GTX Race 1

TA2

Barry Boes, No. 27 Accio Data/SLR-M1 Ford Mustang

Second in class in GT2 Race 1

Patrick Utt, No. 49 RaceQuip/Driven Racing Oil Chevrolet Camaro

Fifth in class in GT2 Race 2, Seventh in class in GT2 Race 1

Jared Odrick, No. 00 Black Underwear Ford Mustang

Won in GT2 Race 2, Fourth in class in GT2 Race 1

In addition to all of those who found success at Sebring, Tyler Gonzalez (No. 10 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang) won the MX-5 race at Daytona International Speedway on Rolex 24 weekend, driving from the back of the field after starting 14th.

Trans Am Connections in Daytona

The racing world’s attention has been focused a few hours north of Sebring at Daytona International Speedway, where NASCAR kicked off its 2025 season with the Daytona 500 last weekend. This year, several drivers in “The Great American Race” had previous experience in the Trans Am Series, including Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, Austin Dillon, Ty Gibbs, Justin Haley, Riley Herbst, Tyler Reddick and Daniel Suarez. Of those competitors, Tyler Reddick, who competed in Trans Am in 2018, had the best result, finishing second in NASCAR’s biggest race.

In addition to the competitors in the Daytona 500, Trans Am alum Jesse Love won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, and the top-seven finishers in that event all had previous experience in Trans Am. The top-three finishers in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race, which was won by Corey Heim, are also Trans Am alumni.

Sunshine State at Sebring

There are 13 drivers who will be racing close to home in Florida this weekend.

TA

Wally Dallenbach Jr., No. 4 Ultimate Headers Ford Mustang (Punta Gorda)

SGT

Patrick Utt, No. 49 RaceQuip/Driven Racing Oil Chevrolet Camaro (Riverview)

Lee Saunders, No. 84 LandSearch LLC Dodge Viper (Lakeland)

GT

Billy Griffin, No. 14 Griffin Auto Care/Sheehan’s Towing Ford Mustang (West Palm Beach)

Jeff Lindstrom, No. 41 Griffin Auto Care Ford Mustang (Lake Worth)

CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series

Noah Harmon, No. 7 Streetside Classics/Flanagan’s Chevrolet Camaro (DeLand)

Tyler Gonzalez, No. 10 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang (St. Cloud)

Jordan Menzin, No. 18 Performance Tech Motorsports Ford Mustang (Delray Beach)

Julian DaCosta, No. 30 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang (Myakka City)

Rafa Matos, No. 57 Concord American Flagpole/SHR Chevrolet Camaro (Boca Raton)

Roberto Sabato, No. 61 6th Gear Garage Ford Mustang (Bonita Springs)

Matt Griffin, No. 67 Griffin Concrete Construction Chevrolet Camaro (Howey-in-the-Hills)

Doug Peterson, No. 87 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang (Bonita Springs)

Champions Dominate the Field

Of the 23 competitors driving in this weekend’s TA/GT race, nearly half of the of the entrants are former champions, with 11 past title winners responsible for 20 championships taking the green flag in Sunday’s race. Past TA champions are defending title winner Paul Menard (No. 3 Pittsburgh Paints/Menards Ford Mustang), Wally Dallenbach Jr. (No. 4 Ultimate Headers Ford Mustang), Tomy Drissi (No. 8 Trench Shoring Chevrolet Camaro), Chris Dyson (No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang) and Amy Ruman (No. 23 McNichols Co./Valley Automotive Group Chevrolet Corvette), while CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series champion Brent Crews (No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro) will compete for the TA title this year. Danny Lowry (No. 42 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Mercedes AMG GT4) is a past XGT champion, while last year’s SGT champion Kaylee Bryson (No. 02 Logical Systems Inc. Chevrolet Corvette) and former GT champion Billy Griffin (No. 14 Griffin Auto Care Mercedes AMG GT3) are also joining the XGT class this season. Lee Saunders (No. 84 LandSearch LLC Dodge Viper) returns to SGT as a past champion, and Chris Coffey (No. 97 Traffic Grafix/Chill Out Motorsports Maserati MC GT4) looks to defend his GT title.

Brent Crews, Nitro Motorsports Joining TA Full Time

It was recently announced that 2023 CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series champion Brent Crews (No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro) will race full time in the TA class in 2025. Crews, who leads the TA2 class in wins since 2022 and took home two-consecutive Young Gun Awards, became the youngest Trans Am champion ever at the age of 15 years, seven months and six days old. Crews will drive for Nitro Motorsports, where he won his title in 2023. In addition to Trans Am, Crews will also be competing part-time in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this season.

CD Racing and 3GT Racing Bringing Pairs

For the first time since 2023, CD Racing will field be a multi-car team at Sebring. Chris Dyson will once again pilot his No. 16 GYM WEED Ford Mustang in pursuit of his fourth TA title, while Humaid Masood will get behind the wheel of the No. 21 allgram Ford Mustang, racing in Trans Am for the first time since COTA in 2022.

Paul Gentilozzi’s 3GT Racing will also unload two cars at Sebring, the first belonging to defending TA champion Paul Menard in the No. 3 Pittsburgh Paints/Menards Ford Mustang. NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brandon Jones will get behind the wheel of 3GT’s second car, the No. 31 Menards/Masterforce Tools Ford Mustang. Jones, who has three previous Trans Am starts and is racing in the series for the first time since 2019, will be pulling double duty this weekend, competing in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway before heading to Sebring for Sunday’s TA event.

Tomy Drissi on a Roll

Tomy Drissi enters 2025 hoping to extend a four-race podium streak, which he has held since the series visited Watkins Glen International last year. He also drives into the new season with two new partners, Trench Shoring Company and Motul, in addition to welcoming back Franklin Road Apparel. Drissi has four top-five finishes in the last five years at Sebring, with a best finish of second in 2020. Drissi’s No. 8 Trench Shoring Chevrolet Camaro will compete alongside teammate Keith Grant at Sebring, who will pilot the No. 5 Trench Shoring Chevrolet Camaro. Grant scored his first TA class podium at Sebring as a rookie in 2023, and finished fifth in last year’s event.

Drissi is also pulling double duty this weekend, competing in Historic Trans Am. He’s piloting the No. 1 Chaparral Racing Chevrolet Camaro. Driven and built by Jim Hall, Drissi’s is one of only three of these cars that were built, and the only one known to still exist.

Bryson and Griffin Join XGT

PMH Powering Diversity Scholarship recipient Kaylee Bryson, who claimed the SGT title in 2024 and became the third female champion in Trans Am history, is bringing her No. 02 Logical Systems Inc. Chevrolet Corvette to the XGT class this season, competing for the title full time.

﻿After making his debut in the class last season at VIRginia International Raceway, two-time GT champion Billy Griffin will be competing for the XGT championship in 2025, piloting the No. 14 Griffin Auto Care Mercedes AMG GT3. He will compete alongside teammate and two-time XGT champion Danny Lowry in the No. 42 Bennett/BridgeHaul/Pitboxes.com Mercedes AMG GT4.

Paul Tracy Back in Trans Am

Paul Tracy returns to the Trans Am Series, driving for Chicago Performance and Tuning Co. for the first two events of 2025. Tracy will get behind the wheel of the No. 10 Race Cars For You Innovation IRC GT at Sebring and Road Atlanta, competing in the series for the first time in five years. The IRC team first showcased the car in open testing at VIRginia International Raceway last fall, then worked with Trans Am’s technical team to homologate the car for XGT class competition. Tracy and the team hope to expand the effort into a full-time championship run.

On a personal note, Tracy is coming into Sebring as a newlywed after marrying his wife Lisa on Valentine’s Day.

GT1 Challenge Makes Debut

Debuting in 2025 is the GT1 Challenge. The GT1 Challenge is a class that focuses on offering vehicles competing in the SCCA Club GT1 class a way to easily cross over to Pro racing in the Trans Am Series. The GT1 Challenge allows drivers to compete in a maximum of nine races per season, with their five highest points-scoring races making up their championship points total. The driver with the most points accumulated in their five best races will be recognized and awarded a championship trophy at the year-end Trans Am Awards Gala in November. The first entrant in the class is John DeGaynor, who will drive the No. 04 Speed Dream’n Racing Ford Mustang, a car previously raced by Trans Am Hall of Famer, Ron Fellows.

Matos Joins Silver Hare Racing

When the checkered flag waved at Circuit of The Americas, Rafa Matos (No. 57 Concord American Flagpole/SHR Chevrolet Camaro) became the first three-time champion in the CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series. The Brazilian driver returns to TA2 in 2025, but under a different banner. Matos joins Silver Hare Racing this season, a team he previously drove for in 2020, earning one win and six podiums in nine races. TA2’s winningest driver with 25 victories, Matos will be racing alongside new teammate Noah Harmon (No. 7 Streetside Classics/Flanagan’s Chevrolet Camaro). Harmon comes to Trans Am as an accomplished driver in the Spec MX-5 and MX-5 Cup series and is a freshman at the University of Central Florida.

Making Moves

In addition to Rafa Matos, a few other drivers are hanging their helmet in a new shop this season. Boris Said Jr. (No. 60 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang), Julian DaCosta (No. 30 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang), and Gian Buffomante (No. 95 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang) have joined Nitro Motorsports, the team which has won the championship the last two-consecutive seasons. The trio will be joined at Sebring by Tyler Gonzalez (No. 10 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang), newcomer Mia Lovell (No. 40 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang), Sam Corry (No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang), who won the Pro/Am Challenge race in his Trans Am debut in the season finale at Circuit of The Americas, Thomas Annunziata (No. 90 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang), who is racing full time for the title this season, and Cale Phillips (No. 99 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang), who is competing in the Pro/Am Challenge.

Jared Odrick (No. 00 Black Underwear Ford Mustang) has moved to TRB Autosport, joining Jacob Yesnick (No. 43 McLeod/Silver Sport/Sidley LLP Ford Mustang). Odrick will once again compete in the Pro/Am Challenge, while Yesnick will pursue the National Championship. TRB Autosport also has an entry in the SGT class driven by Patrick Utt (No. 49 RaceQuip/Driven Racing Oil Chevrolet Camaro).

TeamSLR Brings a Handful

TeamSLR heads to Sebring with a full stable, entering five uniquely-skilled drivers in this weekend’s event. 2020 TA2 champion Mike Skeen returns to competition this weekend, driving the No. 48 CUBE 3/Franklin Road/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro for TeamSLR. This will be Skeen’s first start at Sebring since 2023. Barry Boes (No. 27 Accio Data/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro) returns to the Pro/Am Challenge to defend the title he earned on the strength of seven victories, including the season opener at Sebring. 14-year-old Tristan McKee (No. 28 Spire Gainbridge/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro) will contend for the championship full time this season after making his debut in the SpeedTour All-Star Race alongside Scott Speed last year. Hendrick Motorsports development driver Corey Day (No. 17 HendrickCars.com/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro) is making his TA2 debut, as is Carson Brown (No. 8 Pay Café/Ebb Logistics/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro), who was last year’s Asphalt Pro Late Model champion at Five Flag Speedway and recently won a pair of Super Late Model races at New Smyrna Speedway during Speedweeks.

G’Day to Thornburrow

Australian driver Edan Thornburrow is making his CUBE 3 Architecture TA2 Series debut this weekend, driving the No. 15 Owosso Speedway Ford Mustang for Adrian Wlostowski’s F.A.S.T. Auto Racing. Although this will be his first time racing in TA2 stateside, he has 72 starts in the Australian TA2 National Series, with a best finish of second in the championship standings in 2021. The 21-year-old, who plans to compete in about half the races this season, is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Nathan Herne and Matthew Brabham, who have both found success in the Trans Am Series in the United States. Thornburrow, who was named the 2019 Motorsport Australia Young Driver of the Year, was the 2018 and 2019 Porsche 944 Champion, and won the Toyota 86 Racing title in 2019 and 2021 in his home country. Thornburrow hails from Concord West, New South Wales near Sydney.

Welcome Mia Lovell

This year marks the rookie Trans Am season for Mia Lovell, who will pilot the No. 40 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang full time for Nitro Motorsports. Adopted from China, Lovell grew up as a professional skateboarder and had never raced a kart or car until 2023. That season, she competed in the Toyota GR Cup and was the first female driver to finish in the top 10 and the fastest female overall for two seasons.

Young Gun Race

14 drivers competing at Sebring will be eligible for the 2025 Young Gun Award, which recognizes the top driver in the National standings under the age of 25 with a $20,000 prize at the year-end gala. Always one of the most competitive contests of the season, the award was won by Brent Crews in 2022 and 2023 and Thomas Annunziata in 2024. Below are all of the eligible drivers competing this weekend:

Noah Harmon, No. 7 Streetside Classics/Flanagan’s Chevrolet Camaro (19)

Carson Brown, No. 8 Pay Café/Ebb Logistics/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro (16)

Tyler Gonzalez, No. 10 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang (20)

Edan Thornburrow, No. 15 Owosso Speedway Ford Mustang (21)

Corey Day, No. 17 HendrickCars.com/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro (19)

Tristan McKee, No. 28 Spire Gainbridge/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro (14)

Julian DaCosta, No. 30 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang (17)

Mia Lovell, No. 40 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang (18)

Dominic Starkweather, No. 47 Beacon Building Products Ford Mustang (23)

Boris Said Jr., No. 60 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang (21)

Sam Corry, No. 70 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang (17)

Austin Green, No. 89 3-Dimensional Services Group Ford Mustang (23)

Thomas Annunziata, No. 90 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang (19)

Gian Buffomante, No. 95 Nitro Motorsports Ford Mustang (17)

Full Pro/Am Challenge Field

16 drivers are entered this weekend in the Pro/Am Challenge, the TA2 race-within-a-race which allows drivers to take their nine best finishes and compete for a championship. 2024 Pro/Am Challenge champion Barry Boes (No. 27 Accio Data/SLR-M1 Chevrolet Camaro) returns to the class, as do other 2025 race winners Keith Prociuk (No. 9 HP Tuners/Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang), Tom Sheehan (No. 97 Vixen Cycle Co./LTK/Cope Ford Mustang) and Jared Odrick (No. 00 Black Underwear Ford Mustang). New to the program—and the series—this year are Jordan Menzin (No. 18 Performance Tech Motorsports Ford Mustang), Maciej Tuniewicz (No. 29 New Granite & Marble/F.A.S.T. Auto Ford Mustang), Will Robinson (No. 51 DPS Racing LLC/Cope Cars Ford Mustang) and Matt Griffin (No. 67 Griffin Concrete Construction Chevrolet Camaro). After an incredibly tight points hunt last year, the large field means the Pro/Am Challenge will only get more competitive in 2025.

﻿TA2 News & Notes

This year we say ‘Hola!’ to Valentin Aguirre (No. 12 Memo Corse/CAN/Elf Oil Ford Mustang), from Arrecifes, Argentina.

Adam Andretti will be pulling double duty this weekend, competing in both Saturday’s TA2 race and Sunday’s TA/GT race. On Saturday, Andretti will pilot the No. 41 Ultimate Headers Chevrolet Camaro, and on Sunday, he will be behind the wheel of the No. 17 Top Liner Chevrolet Camaro.