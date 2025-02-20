Madeline Stewart Returns to JDX Racing for 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup Season

Stewart Part of the Colorado-Based Team’s Porsche Single-Make Effort for the Third Consecutive Season

LOVELAND, Colorado (February 20, 2025) – Madeline Stewart returns to JDX Racing for a second season in Porsche Carrera Cup North America, with the New Zealand-born driver continuing her racing career in the United States.

Stewart has been a regular for JDX since moving to Indianapolis in 2023 to expand her career opportunities, starting with Porsche Sprint Challenge North America where she finished third in a 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup. She moved with JDX Racing to Porsche Carrera Cup North America as a rookie in 2024, where she finished 15th in a competitive championship.

She came to grips with the championship in the second half, finishing in the points in six of the final eight races and returns to a championship, including a series of tracks, that she’s now familiar with entering this season where she’ll remain a part of the Porsche Mobil 1 Female Driver Program.

“I’m really excited to be back with JDX Racing for another season and to continue building on the progress we made last year,” Stewart said. “Staying with the same team gives us great consistency, which is huge in a championship as competitive as this. Last season was all about learning—getting comfortable with the car, the tracks, and the level of competition. Now, with that foundation in place, we’re setting bigger goals and pushing to be even more competitive every weekend. Having now raced at every track on the calendar, I feel much more prepared, and that experience will be a big advantage. The team has been working hard in the off-season, and I know we have everything we need to take the next step.”

The season opens officially at Sebring International Raceway, March 12-14, with a doubleheader in support of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, but actually begins with the official series test in early March at the same track.

“We’re thrilled to have Madeline back with us for a second season in Porsche Carrera Cup,” JDX Racing team principal Jeremy Dale said. “Carrera Cup is the most difficult and competitive GT development series in North America, and Madeline worked very hard last year to improve and was able to continuously learn from the start of the season. There were so many times we could see the huge potential she has, and that was proven in her results. We are planning for another leap forward straight from round one in 2025.”

The Porsche Carrera Cup season features 16 races across eight weekends, including three in support of the Formula One races at Miami, Montreal and Circuit of the Americas. Stewart’s season will include support from JDX Racing partners Byers Imports and Porsche Columbus.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Harrison Brix and Jeremy Dale for making this opportunity possible and for believing in me,” Stewart said. “A huge thank you as well to all of the sponsors who have come on board for the 2025 season. I can’t wait to get back on track and get to work.”

Stewart is the third of four drivers confirmed for the 2025 season, joining Sabré Cook and Paul Bocuse in the line-up.

JDX Racing has been a stalwart of Porsche Carrera Cup North America since its inception in 2021, and in the Porsche GT3 Cup championship prior to that. The team claimed the driver’s championship with Parker Thompson in 2022 and has been a multi-time winner in each season of the championship.

Each round of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America season is available live, through the subscription streaming service Peacock as well as IMSA.tv, and IMSA’s YouTube Channel.

2025 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Season Schedule

March 12 – 15, Sebring International Raceway, Sebring, FL

May 2 – 4, Miami International Autodrome, Miami, FL

June 13 – 15, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

June 19 – 22, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, NY

July 31 – August 2, Road America, Elkhart Lake, WI

September 19 – 21, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN

October 8 – 11, Road Atlanta, Braselton, GA

October 17 – 19, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, TX

About JDX Racing:

Founded in 2008 and based outside of Denver, CO, JDX Racing represents the very best in professional motorsports. Competing in the IMSA sports car series, JDX Racing campaigns cars in events throughout North America. JDX Racing features world-class drivers, outstanding crew members and dynamic marketers from Champ Car, IndyCar, NASCAR, ALMS and the Champ Car Atlantic Championship series. For more information, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/jdxracing, on Twitter @JDXRACING and on Instagram @jdxracing.