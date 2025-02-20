Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Optimistic Heading Into Atlanta

After being collected in an early crash in the season-opening Daytona 500 this past Sunday, Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team will try to rebound this weekend in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

AMS, which measures 1.54 miles in length, is no longer the typical intermediate-length race track it once was. A reconfiguration in 2021 saw the banking in the turns increased from 24 to 28 degrees and the width of the corners decreased from 55 to 40 feet and the backstretch dropped from 55 feet wide to 42. Between the changes and the rules package used there, Atlanta now races much like the superspeedways at Daytona and Talladega with large packs of cars the norm.

Miles Stanley, crew chief on the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang Dark Horse, said that while racing at AMS will resemble the action at Daytona and Talladega, there will be differences.

“The start of the season this year is unique with Atlanta immediately following Daytona – two superspeedway-style races back-to-back,” Stanley said. “Coming out of Daytona, we anticipate some similarities in the draft and strategy, but I also expect handling to play a bigger role this time around.”

Stanley said he sees lots of positives as he and the team prepare for this weekend’s 400-miler.

“While we didn’t get the finish we wanted at Daytona, the speed we showed throughout the week – combined with the strong performance of the Fords at Atlanta in recent years – gives us confidence heading into the weekend,” he said.

And, over the years, Atlanta has been a good track for Stanley’s car owners, who this year are celebrating 75 years in the sport. The Wood Brothers have run 115 races at Atlanta, with 12 wins, nine poles, 33 top-five and 47 top-10 finishes.

There will be no pre-race practice this weekend, and qualifying is set for Saturday at 11:30 a.m., with TV coverage on Amazon Prime. Sunday’s 260-lap, 400.4-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 3 p.m. with Stage breaks planned for Laps 60 and 160. FOX will carry the TV broadcast on Sunday.

