Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Atlanta

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025

1.54-Mile Quad-Oval

3 PM ET

Location: Hampton, Georgia

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (2 of 36)

RADIO: SiriusXM

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 32 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Last Week: 20th (DAYTONA 500)

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 24th

No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Atlanta Races 1 367 14 Wins 0 29 0 Poles 0 21 0 Top 5 0 119 2 Top 10 0 182 4 Laps Led 0 9,256 440 Stage Wins 0 62 3 Average Finish 20.0 14.1 20.1

Kyle Larson and Cliff Daniels have 22 victories in 136 races, most of any active driver/crew chief pairing.

The driver of the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevy has 23 wins driving for Hendrick Motorsports which ranks behind only Jeff Gordon (93) and Jimmie Johnson (83).

Since Larson joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, he has the most wins (23) for the 14-time NASCAR Cup Series championship organization – 10 more than William Byron who ranks second.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion has the most wins in the NextGen car with 13.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 29 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Last week: 15th (DAYTONA 500)

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 10th

No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Atlanta Races 1 323 12 Wins 0 19 1 Poles 0 12 0 Top 5 0 104 2 Top 10 0 171 8 Laps Led 2 5,528 164 Stage Wins 0 38 2 Average Finish 15.0 12.9 11.5

Chase Elliott heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway tied for 10th in the NASCAR Cup Series points standings. He’s just 18 points behind the leader following his 15th-place finish in the DAYTONA 500.

The driver of the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet has one victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway, coming in the summer of 2022. Elliott led 96 laps and swept the stages en route to securing the checkered flag.

Elliott has three points-paying wins on drafting tracks in NASCAR’s top series including his victory at Atlanta (the track was reconfigured ahead of the 2022 season and reclassified as a drafting track). The other two both came at Talladega Superspeedway (2019 and 2022).

The Dawsonville, Georgia, native is tied for the fourth-most top 10s (three) on the 1.54-mile oval since its reconfiguration, has the fourth-most laps led (125), the second-best average running position (10.53) and the third-best average finish (8.6).

Elliott and crew chief Alan Gustafson are in their 10th season together and are the longest active driver/crew chief duo in the Cup Series garage.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 27 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Last Week: 1st (DAYTONA 500)

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 2nd

No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet

2025 Cup Career Atlanta Races 1 253 11 Wins 1 14 2 Poles 0 13 0 Top 5 1 55 2 Top 10 1 105 4 Laps Led 10 2,988 175 Stage Wins 0 23 1 Average Finish 1.0 15.1 16.9

With his second consecutive DAYTONA 500 victory on Sunday, William Byron became the youngest driver to win the prestigious event multiple times, breaking the previous record held by Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon.

Byron has nine top-10 finishes in the last 11 drafting track races, with three wins (Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2023, Daytona International Speedway in 2024 and 2025) and an average finish of 7.55 in that span. He also holds the longest active streak of three straight top-10 results on drafting tracks.

The 27-year-old has finished in the top six in the last eight Cup Series races, becoming the third youngest driver to do so behind Gordon and Richard Petty. It’s the longest top-six streak by a Hendrick Motorsports driver since Jimmie Johnson had 11 in a row (2004-2005).

Byron is a two-time winner on the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway, earning victories in 2022 and 2023. He has led the second-most laps (173), is tied for the fourth-most top 10s (three) and has the fourth-best average running position (11.86) in that time.

With four victories, the Charlotte, North Carolina, native has more wins than any other driver on drafting tracks in the Next Gen car.

Nine of Byron’s 14 premier series wins have come in the first eight races of a season.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 31 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Last Week: 6th (DAYTONA 500)

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 5th

No. 48 Ally Chevrolet



2025 Cup Career Atlanta Races 1 326 13 Wins 0 8 0 Poles 0 5 0 Top 5 0 40 3 Top 10 1 97 4 Laps Led 11 1,379 5 Stage Wins 0 7 0 Average Finish 6.0 19.3 17.4

Alex Bowman finished sixth in the season-opening DAYTONA 500 last week, marking his third-straight, top-six showing in the Great American Race.

Bowman has 13 starts, three top-five finishes, four top 10s and five laps led in his career at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Tucson, Arizona native has an average start of 18.7 and finish of 17.4 at the track and finished fifth in the fall race last season, his best career showing.

The 2025 season marks the fifth year Ally and Bowman have teamed up to try to #SaveThemAll by donating a combined $4,800 each week, benefiting both Best Friends and a partner shelter in each race market. If Bowman wins, Ally will up their portion of the donation to $10,000. Since 2021, Ally and Bowman have helped raise over $725,000 and hope to reach $1 million by 2026. This weekend, their charitable donation will go to Moultrie-Colquitt Humane Society, located in Moultrie, Georgia.

Ally and HENDRICKCARS.COM are teaming up again to give fans the chance to win prizes with this year’s “Open Road Sweepstakes.” Fans can win VIP experiences at various races throughout the season and one lucky winner will hit the open road in a Chevy Silverado LT Trail Boss with an Airstream camper. Fans can stop by the Ally Fan Zone to enter the sweepstakes in-person and check out the camper. Fans can also enter at ally.com/sweepstakes/nascar.

Hendrick Motorsports



2025 All-Time Atlanta Races 1 1,382 72 Wins 1* 313* 17* Poles 0 253* 5 Top 5 1 1,280* 66* Top 10 2** 2,189* 105* Laps Led 23 83,335* 3,666* Stage Wins 0 115 5



*Most all time

**Tied for most all time

William Byron’s win in last week’s DAYTONA 500 marked the 40th straight season in which Hendrick Motorsports has won at least one NASCAR Cup Series race. That’s the longest streak by any organization in the sport’s history.

The victory was also Hendrick Motorsports’ 10th in the Great American Race, breaking a tie with Petty Enterprises for the most wins in the history of the event. Hendrick Motorsports is now the all-time leader in wins in all four of NASCAR’s crown jewel events (Coca-Cola 600, Southern 500, Brickyard 400).

Hendrick Motorsports has now opened the season by winning the Clash (Chase Elliott) and the DAYTONA 500 for the fourth time, also the most by any company ever.

In each of the past nine seasons in which a Hendrick Motorsports driver won the DAYTONA 500, the organization went on to win at least eight races that year.

Hendrick Motorsports leads most statistical categories at Atlanta Motor Speedway including wins (17), top-five finishes (66), top 10s (105) and laps led (3,666). Its won three times since the track’s most recent reconfiguration in 2021 with Byron winning twice and Elliott going to victory lane once.

QUOTABLE /



Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet, on racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I haven’t had much success on drafting-style tracks, but I really enjoy racing at (the recently reconfigured) Atlanta. It’s a lot different than racing at Daytona and Talladega, and I hope the No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM team can put together a complete race and grab a solid finish.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet, on racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway: “It is my home track. I always look forward to racing there. I’m really happy that we have two dates at Atlanta. I think that it’s a track that made a large investment to try and improve their product. And I think they have successfully created a lot of chatter, you know, down there around the racetrack and around the events. And I hear it and I see it firsthand, which I don’t typically see and feel that firsthand from other racetracks. But being from around the area, you run into people that went and they’re like, ‘man, that was awesome,’ you know, the finish at the race last year or whatever it was. So, I think that their investment has ultimately paid off. Selfishly, I think it’s great that they have two races because I don’t have to go as far to go to the track, which is great. But in all seriousness, I do think that it is a good thing (that they have two races), and it’s resulted in some great finishes for our sport. I hope that we can continue to put on the good racing that it has been over the last two or three trips or more now.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet, on heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway after a DAYTONA 500 win: “Yeah it’s a short week for our group, for a good reason, but I still think we’re ready for Atlanta. I think you’re going to see similar racing to what we saw this past weekend and probably another crazy finish. I really think Atlanta has become one of the best tracks we have.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet, on returning to Atlanta Motor Speedway: “I’m excited to head to Atlanta this weekend. I feel like we have some good momentum coming off Daytona with a strong points day and good finish. Last year in the Atlanta spring race, it wasn’t our best showing but we really improved in the fall and have that notebook to build off of now. With no practice, we will see how we unload.”